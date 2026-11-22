In Brief Burnley vs Blackburn will kick-off at 12pm GMT / 7pm ET on Sunday, 22 November. 📺 Stream Burnley vs Blackburn free on ITVX (UK) 🌎 Unlock your stream with NordVPN (78% off RIGHT NOW)

Find out how to watch Burnley vs Blackburn for free from anywhere in the world as the fiercely contested East Lancashire Derby comes to Turf Moor in the EFL Championship 2026/27.

The Clarets have had a bumpy start to life back in the Championship, a division from which they have won automatic promotion in each of the past four attempts. Not even replacing manager Nicky Hayen in late October with Fabio Celestini has had the desired effect – with just one win in their opening 15 games, including two draws and a 5-4 defeat by Cardiff in the Swiss boss' three games in charge. That scoreline tells you all you need to know about a defense – led by former England international Kyle Walker, don't forget – that is the worst in the second tier.

Rovers won only one of their first six, but have since taken 16 points from a possible 27 to climb back up to 13th and within sniffing distance of the playoffs. Blackburn will, though, be without manager Tony Mowbray for the foreseeable future after Tuesday's announcement that the 62-year-old had "stepped back" from his duties after a health scare. Damien Johnson and Mike Dodds will take charge for the time being. Son of former Chelsea and Barcelona forward Eidur, Andri Gudjohnsen has 10 league goals already this season – including seven in his last seven – and plundered a hat-trick for Iceland against Bulgaria in the Nations League.

Watch Burnley vs Blackburn for FREE

Burnley vs Blackburn will be shown for free online and on TV in the UK on ITV1 and ITVX.

Outside the UK? NordVPN (30-day money back guarantee) can help unblock your free stream — find out more below.

Use a VPN to watch Burnley vs Blackburn live streams from anywhere

A VPN is handy piece of software that can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, so you can unlock your usual service. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything and comes with up to 78% off.

Your Quick Guide to stream Burnley vs Blackburn with a VPN:

🔒 Visit NordVPN – Take advantage of the 30-day money-back guarantee. 📝 Sign up for NordVPN – Choose a plan and create your account. 🇬🇧 Connect to UK – Open the NordVPN app and select a UK server. ▶️ Head to ITVX – Visit the website or open the app. ⚽️ Start streaming for free! – Enjoy Burnley vs Blackburn for free.

🇺🇸 How to watch Burnley vs Blackburn in the US

Burnley vs Blackburn will be broadcast on Paramount Plus in the US.

Paramount+ subscriptions typically start at £8.99 per month, rising to £13.99 for the ad-free plan. However, for Black Friday, Paramount+ has launched a fantastic limited-time deal, allowing new subscribers to enjoy their first two months for just £2.99 per month.

Outside of the US? Use NordVPN whilst you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

🇬🇧 How to watch Burnley vs Blackburn in the UK

ITVX and Sky Sports will show Burnley vs Blackburn in the UK.

Sky Sports packages start from £20 per month. Or you can use a more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV). Now Sports memberships start at £14.99 for a day pass or £34.99 monthly if you are looking to catch all of the games.

Alternatively, you can watch the game for free on ITV1 and ITVX, as outlined above.

Abroad today? Explore NordVPN (78% off) as set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

🇨🇦 How to watch Burnley vs Blackburn in Canada

DAZN are the official broadcaster of Burnley vs Blackburn in Canada.

You'll need DAZN's soccer package, which starts at CA$24.99/month. That also includes coverage of the Premier League, Champions League and Bundesliga.

Not in Canada? Use NordVPN to unlock your DAZN subscription from anywhere.

🇦🇺 How to watch Burnley vs Blackburn in Australia

In Australia, you can watch Burnley vs Blackburn live on beIN Sports Connect.

Kick-off is at 11pm AEDT on Sunday, 22 November.

Right now you can get a 7-day free trial, with pricing beginning at AU$16.99/month or AU$169.99/year.

Outside Oz? Use NordVPN to log in to your beIN Sports account from anywhere in the world.

Burnley vs Blackburn: Q+A

What time does Burnley vs Blackburn kick-off? Burnley vs Blackburn will kick-off at 12pm GMT / 7am ET / 4am PT / 11pm AEDT on Sunday, 22 November.

What is the Burnley vs Blackburn head-to-head? Burnley and Blackburn have met 108 times previously, with the Clarets winning 45 to Rovers' 41. There have been 22 draw. The most recent fixture, in the 2024/25 EFL Championship, ended in a 1-0 win for Burnley.

Can I stream Burnley vs Blackburn for free with a VPN? Yes, as we alluded to above ITVX in the UK and a 7-day free trial to beIN Sports in Australia are showing the match without cost. NordVPN (78% off right now) can help you unblock these free streams if you're abroad today.

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