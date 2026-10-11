How to watch Southampton vs Portsmouth: Free Streams and TV Channels for EFL Championship 2026/27 clash

Southampton vs Portsmouth: Sunday, October 11

Kick-Off: 12pm BST / 7am ET / 10pm AEDT

Watch for FREE: ITVX (UK) / CBS Sports Golazo Network (US)

Abroad? Use NordVPN to unblock your free stream

The Southampton vs Portsmouth live stream is the standout fixture this weekend in the EFL Championship as the arch-rivals meet for the first time this season, at St Mary's. Adding some extra spice is the fact that Saints manager Tonda Eckert will be on the sidelines after being given a suspended ban for his role in last season's Spygate scandal.

After months of uncertainty, the FA ruled that Eckert can remain as Southampton manager and suspended a six-week ban from football activity until the end of next season. The 33-year-old German will hope to celebrate that decision with a victory in the South Coast derby. The Saints have started the season well, losing just two of eight league games but sit 13th because of the four-point deduction for the unauthorized filming of opposition training sessions last season. Particularly strong at home, winning four from four and scoring 15 goals in the process, they will look to summer signing Cyle Larin to continue his deadly form.

Though 19th in the Championship with just two wins from seven matches, Portsmouth have drawn their last two games and were unfortunate not to beat Blackburn last time out. Manager John Mousinho was unhappy with his defense in that game and will be hoping for a sharper performance from his backline. He’ll also look to fit-again striker Marko Milovanovic, with the 23-year-old the only Pompey player to score more than one league goal this season, while Adrian Segečić remains the creative hub.

Mostly, expect lots of binoculars in the away end.

Read on to find out how to watch the Southampton vs Portsmouth live stream from anywhere in the world.

Can I watch Southampton vs Portsmouth for FREE? For fans in the UK, Southampton vs Portsmouth is being broadcast for free on ITV1 and ITVX. Just sign up for a free ITVX account to stream the match on your mobile, desktop or via the ITV app. Alternatively, those in the US can stream at no cost on CBS Sports Golazo Network who offer select free games that Paramount+ show. No account or sign-up is required. We recommend NordVPN to unblock your geo-restricted stream if you're usually based in the UK or US but are away this weekend.

How to watch Southampton vs Portsmouth from anywhere

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How to watch Southampton vs Portsmouth live streams in the USA

CBS's streaming service Paramount Plus is the place to catch Southampton vs Portsmouth.

Paramount+ subscriptions start at $8.99/month, rising to $13.99 to remove ads. You can also get a Paramount+ trial with Walmart+ for $1 with this sneaky trick we found.

As alluded to before, you can also watch for free via CBS Sports Golazo Network should you not have a Paramount+ subscription.

We recommend NordVPN if you're outside the country for the vital clash.

How to watch Southampton vs Portsmouth live streams in the UK

The EFL Championship game between Southampton vs Portsmouth will be shown on ITV and Sky Sports in the UK.

Sky Sports packages start from £20 per month. Or you can use a more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV). Now Sports memberships start at £14.99 for a day pass or £34.99 monthly if you are looking to catch all of the games.

Alternatively, you can watch the game for free on ITV1 and ITVX, as outlined above.

Not in the UK? Use NordVPN to access your usual EFL Championship streams.

How to watch Southampton vs Portsmouth live streams in Canada

In Canada, DAZN has the rights to broadcast the Southampton vs Portsmouth live stream.

DAZN plans start at CA$24.99/month and you can also watch the Champions League, Europa League, Carabao Cup and the Bundesliga.

Traveling outside the Great White North? Make sure to use a VPN so you don't miss out.

How to watch Southampton vs Portsmouth live streams in Australia

In Australia, Southampton vs Portsmouth will be shown on beIN Sports 3, which offers new users a 7-day FREE trial.

You can add beIN Sports to most TV packages, or sign up as a standalone subscription. It costs AU$16.99 month or AU$169.99 for a year, once that week-long trial ends.

Not in Australia at the moment? Then you'll need a VPN to watch all the big games as if you were back home. We recommend NordVPN.

What is the Southampton vs Portsmouth head-to-head record? Southampton and Portsmouth have met on 73 previous occasions, with the Saints winning 35 to Pompey's 21. There have been 17 draws. Last season was the first in 14 campaigns in which the bitter rivals were in the same division. Both matches finished level, a 1-1 draw at St Mary's, followed by a 0-0 at Fratton Park.