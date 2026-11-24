Claude Ship adds PR Steward and Claude Approvals to the already-available Code Review tool

"Most" of the Claude Code team's code is now AI-generated, by Claude itself

Automated reviewing still isn't perfect, but it's a work in progress

Anthropic has lifted the wraps off Claude Ship in response to growing concerns that AI isn't actually helping speed up coding, but rather just pushes the bottlenecks further down the line.

With its new suite of AI agents, Claude Ship will be able to automate some of the later stages of software development, like reviewing code changes, resolving problems and approving certain merges and changes, making the platform far more useful than just a code generator.

The company even shared in its announcement that Claude already writes "most" of the code produced by its own Claude Code team, so it understands the ongoing constraints that developers face.

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Claude Ship will handle more than just writing your code

Rather than being an individual agent or tool, Claude Ship is more of a suite that's made up of three distinct elements. Code Review, the first of the three, is already in place, and handles cross-checking for potential problems at three levels of detail – Quick, Standard and Deep.

"On the Claude Code team, where Claude's review is one layer of a broader process, merged PRs more than doubled from June to September while the share reverted fell by more than 40%," Anthropic shared in a bid to quantify the tool's value.

PR Steward "jumps in on failing CI checks, merge conflicts, and review feedback" generated by both Claude Review and human developers, but for now, it remains in beta.

And finally, Claude Approvals is responsible for evaluating some of the more routine changes against an organization's policies, routing just the most sensitive changes to human specialists.

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The tools still aren't perfect, and Anthropic acknowledges that Ship can still overlook bugs, vulnerabilities and other issues – hence recommending that users enable Claude Approvals in observe-only mode at the start to build trust – but it's undoubtedly the start of something big.

Coding was one of the first use cases where AI was able to offer significant productivity boosts, but it didn't take long to work out that generating faster code alone wasn't enough to speed up the entire software development lifecycle. This new phase, where AI is helping at later stages of the process, looks like it could finally deliver on those productivity promises.

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