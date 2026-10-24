How to watch Chelsea vs Tottenham: Live streams and TV channels for Premier League 2026/27

Watch Chelsea vs Tottenham live streams as a fiery London derby takes center stage in the Premier League 2026/27 at Stamford Bridge. Xabi Alonso's Blues are firmly established as the top flight's entertainers, while Roberto De Zerbi will hope Spurs' first win of the season means his side have got rid of the same tag, earned for vastly different reasons.

Chelsea's 2-0 win at Everton seven days ago meant the west Londoners surged into fourth in the table. Pedro Neto's deadly brace was good, but ending a 22-game stretch without a clean sheet was even better. The sole disappointment for Alonso was a serious head injury suffered by Emi Martinez that will keep the first-choice goalkeeper out for a few weeks. The 6ft 7in Mike Penders commanded his box well in seeing out the victory against the Toffees but will be put under pressure, so front three Cole Palmer, Joao Pedro and Morgan Rogers may have to deliver again.

Top-flight laughing stock Spurs finally won a game of football on Monday night, beating Coventry 3-1 thanks to goals from James Maddison, on his first start for 17 months, Omar Marmoush and Ben Davies. De Zerbi will also have been buoyed by the injury return of Dejan Kulusevski after a 526-day absence. One win does not, though, a resurgence make, and the Italian coach will want further proof of the brotherhood he so praised after beating the Sky Blues.

Here's how to watch Chelsea vs Tottenham in the Premier League 2026/27 from anywhere in the world.

Can I watch Chelsea vs Tottenham for free?

Unfortunately not —there are no dedicated free streams we can find for Chelsea vs Tottenham.

However, if you're a US resident, you can watch the Premier League game for just $1 if you take out a 30-day trial to Walmart+ and select Peacock TV as a member benefit. Read below for more information.

Away from the US on vacation or business? You'll need a VPN to watch your regular stream as if you're back home — we recommend Norton VPN.

Use a VPN to watch Chelsea vs Tottenham from anywhere

A VPN is handy piece of software that can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, so you can unlock your usual service. One of the best VPNs right now? We recommend Norton VPN – it does everything and comes with an exclusive deal...

Exclusive Deal ► Sign up to Norton VPN and watch Chelsea vs Tottenham with our exclusive offer Norton VPN is fast, reliable and packed with useful features, with server locations worldwide. Its Ultimate plan is especially great value, protecting up to 20 devices under one subscription. ✅ 60-day money-back guarantee

✅ Save 64% on the Ultimate plan

✅ Just $4.49 per month Even better: TechRadar readers get an exclusive discount on Norton VPN.

It's really straightforward to use a VPN to watch Chelsea vs Tottenham.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, Norton VPN is one of our favorites.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For example, if you want to watch the Peacock stream, select 'United States' from the listed countries.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock and tune into Chelsea vs Tottenham.

How to watch Chelsea vs Tottenham live streams in the US

Chelsea vs Tottenham will be shown on Peacock TV in the US.



To access Peacock TV, you'll need a Premium subscription, which costs $12.99 per month.

You can access Peacock Premium with a 30-day trial to Walmart+ for $1. The streaming service is a member benefit.

Alternatively, if you want to enjoy live sports for longer, then get 12 months for the price of 10 with an annual subscription for $129.99/year.

Outside the US for this EPL clash? Use Norton VPN to unlock your stream of Chelsea vs Tottenham.

How to watch Chelsea vs Tottenham live streams in the UK

Sky Sports is broadcasting Chelsea vs Tottenham in the UK on its Premier League and Main Event channels.

Packages cost £35 per month for new customers, or £22 per month if you already have a Sky TV contract. The Sky Go app lets you watch on your laptop, mobile or tablet.

Fans can also tune in using a NOW Sports Membership, with 24-hour passes costing £14.99.

Not in the UK for Leeds vs Man Utd? Use Norton VPN to access your usual Premier League streams.

How to watch Chelsea vs Tottenham live streams in Canada

Fubo is broadcasting every EPL game this season in Canada, including Chelsea vs Tottenham.

Prices start from CA$31.49 per month for Fubo's flexible Sports Monthly package. Although the best option right now is the Quarterly Package, with it costing just CA$27.99 CA$14.99 for each of the first three months.

You can also watch Fubo's content if you have a selected DAZN subscription in Canada.

Not in Canada? Use Norton VPN to access your Premier League live streams from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Chelsea vs Tottenham live streams in Australia

Chelsea vs Tottenham will be broadcast on Stan Sport in Australia.

Stan Sport subscriptions start at AU$29.99 per month, which includes the base plan (from AU$9.99) with the sport add-on (AU$20).

Outside Australia? Norton VPN to login to your Stan Sport account.

What is the Chelsea vs Tottenham start time? Chelsea vs Tottenham kicks off at 5.30pm BST / 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT on Saturday, October 24. If you are in Australia, the game will be broadcast at 3.30am AEDT on Sunday, October 25.

What is the Chelsea vs Tottenham head-to-head? Chelsea have played Tottenham on 181 occasions. The Blues have won 83 games to Spurs' 56 and there have been 42 draws. Chelsea did the double over their bitter London rivals last season, winning 1-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium before a 2-1 victory at Stamford Bridge in May.