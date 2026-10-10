How to watch Arsenal vs Leeds: Free Streams and TV Channels for Premier League 2026/27

Arsenal have won four of their first five matches this season

Arsenal vs Leeds: Sat, October 10 at 7.30am ET / 12.30pm BST / 10.30pm AEDT

Streams: TNT Sports via HBO Max (UK) / USA Network via YouTube TV (10-days) (USA)

Outside the UK? Use NordVPN to unblock your streaming account

Watch Arsenal vs Leeds live streams as the Premier League champions aim to get back on track following a humbling defeat before the international break. Unbeaten in fifth place, the visiting Yorkshire side have their sights firmly set on another upset, though.

After four straight victories to start the 2026/27 Premier League campaign, Arsenal were dismantled 3-0 by Brighton last time out. Knocked off top spot by the Seagulls' relentless high press, the Gunners will want to restore order but must do so without Kai Havertz, who has returned from Germany duty injured. Mikel Arteta, fresh from signing a new multi-year contract this week, will look to Bukayo Saka and captain Martin Odegaard to continue their fine form.

Leeds will not make it easy for the North Londoners, however. Unbeaten in the Premier League this season, Daniel Farke's physical side bring a unique set of challenges to the table and with Dominic Calvert-Lewin having bagged three goals already this term, the direct approach is bearing fruit. A victory at the Emirates would take them above their hosts. Their contain-and-counter approach could cause Arsenal problems, while Harry Wilson is rated 50-50 with a thigh problem.

Here's how to watch Arsenal vs Leeds in the 2026/27 Premier League from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Arsenal vs Leeds for FREE

Free Arsenal vs Leeds streams are scarce but there are a couple of options involving free trials to OTT streaming services.

In the US, matches shown on USA Network can be accessed via YouTube TV, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream, which all have free trials of varying lengths.

Not in the US? You need a VPN to unlock your FREE stream — find out more below.

Use a VPN to watch Arsenal vs Leeds from anywhere

A VPN is a handy piece of software that can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, thereby letting you unlock your usual streaming service. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything and comes with a 75% discount.

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Get NordVPN and stream Arsenal vs Leeds from anywhere.

It's really straightforward to use a VPN to watch Arsenal vs Leeds.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For example, if you want to watch the TNT Sports via HBO Max stream, select 'United Kingdom' from the listed countries.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to HBO Max and tune into Arsenal vs Leeds.

How to watch Arsenal vs Leeds live streams in the US

Arsenal vs Leeds will be shown on USA Network in the US.

USA Network is part of NBC Universal, which holds the Premier League broadcast rights in the US.

YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream all carry USA Network. Other cord-cutters like Sling also carry the service.

Outside the US this Saturday? Use NordVPN to unlock your stream of the game.

How to watch Arsenal vs Leeds live streams in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Arsenal vs Leeds on TNT Sports.

The game will be live on TNT Sports 1 and via its streaming partner HBO Max. A subscription costs £30.99 per month on a rolling monthly contract, or £25.99 per month for a minimum 12-month term.

Not in the UK right now? Use NordVPN to watch Arsenal vs Leeds on HBO Max.

How to watch Arsenal vs Leeds live streams in Canada

Fubo is the Premier League's broadcast partner in Canada and has live coverage of Arsenal vs Leeds.

Prices start from CA$31.49 per month for Fubo's Sports Monthly package. However, the best option right now is the Quarterly Package which costs just CA$27.99 CA$14.99 for each of the first three months. You can also watch Fubo's content if you have a select DAZN subscription in Canada.

Traveling away from Canada? Use NordVPN to access your Premier League live streams from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Arsenal vs Leeds live streams in Australia

Arsenal vs Leeds will be broadcast on Stan Sport in Australia.

You can pick up a Stan Sport subscription for as little as AU$29.99 per month for the basic plan containing adds. That price consists of the AU$9.99 Stan subscription fee plus the Sport add-on for AU$20.

Missing the game because you're outside Australia? Use a VPN to login to your Stan Sport account.

What is the Arsenal vs Leeds start time? Arsenal vs Leeds kicks off at 4.30am PT / 7.30am ET / 12.30pm BST / 10.30pm AEDT on Saturday, October 10.

Can I watch Arsenal vs Leeds on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all the key Premier League 2026/27 moments on the official social media channels on Instagram (@PremierLeague), TikTok (@PremierLeague) and YouTube (@PremierLeague).