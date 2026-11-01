How to watch Liverpool vs Arsenal: Live streams and TV channels for Premier League 2026/27

Watch Liverpool vs Arsenal live streams in a potential Premier League 2026/27 classic at Anfield. Respectively led by Andoni Iraola and Mikel Arteta, two managers from the small Basque province of Gipuzkoa in northern Spain, the Reds and Gunners share a special rivalry and will want to establish early dominance.

The Merseysiders scraped past Chelsea in a midweek Carabao Cup penalty shootout but will need to put in a better performance to cut the gap to the reigning champions to three points. The Reds have won four of their past five outings in all competitions – the aforementioned EFL Cup 'win' technically a draw – since a 3-0 defeat by Man City as Iraola's methods begin to take root. Alexander Isak has six Premier League goals to his name already this season, while even Florian Wirtz has begun to resemble the player Liverpool thought they were buying from Bayern Leverkusen in the summer of 2025. Ronald Araujo impressed in last weekend's 2-0 win against Brentford.

No-one saw Arsenal's shootout defeat by Fleetwood – 18th in League Two – in the Carabao Cup coming and Arteta will be determined his side prove that result was an anomaly. Second on goal difference to City, the Gunners have won three league games in a row since a 3-0 walloping at Brighton and looked at their controlled, relentless best in swatting aside Everton last weekend. Declan Rice and Noni Madueke should return after missing Fleetwood, but Bukayo Saka will be absent for at least a month. Arsenal haven't tasted victory at Anfield in 13 attempts dating back to the 2012/13 season – can they invoke the spirit of 1989, Michael Thomas and all that to keep their title defense on track?

Here's how to watch Liverpool vs Arsenal in the Premier League 2026/27 from anywhere in the world.

Can I watch Liverpool vs Arsenal for free?

Unfortunately not —there are no dedicated free streams we can find for Liverpool vs Arsenal.

However, if you're a US resident, you can watch the Premier League game for just $1 if you take out a 30-day trial to Walmart+ and select Peacock TV as a member benefit. Read below for more information.

Away from the US on vacation or business? You'll need a VPN to watch your regular stream as if you're back home — we recommend Proton VPN.

Use a VPN to watch Liverpool vs Arsenal from anywhere

A VPN is a handy piece of software that can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, so you can unlock your usual streaming services. One of our favorites is Proton VPN – it does everything and comes with up to 75% off.

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It's really straightforward to use a VPN to watch Liverpool vs Arsenal.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, Proton VPN is one of our favorites.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For example, if you want to watch the Peacock stream, select 'United States' from the listed countries.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock and tune into Liverpool vs Arsenal.

How to watch Liverpool vs Arsenal live streams in the US

Liverpool vs Arsenal will be shown on Peacock TV in the US.



To access Peacock TV, you'll need a Premium subscription, which costs $12.99 per month.

You can access Peacock Premium with a 30-day trial to Walmart+ for $1. The streaming service is a member benefit.

Alternatively, if you want to enjoy live sports for longer, then get 12 months for the price of 10 with an annual subscription for $129.99/year.

Outside the US for this EPL clash? Use Proton VPN to unlock your stream of Liverpool vs Arsenal.

How to watch Liverpool vs Arsenal live streams in the UK

Sky Sports is broadcasting Liverpool vs Arsenal in the UK on its Premier League and Main Event channels.

Packages cost £35 per month for new customers, or £22 per month if you already have a Sky TV contract. The Sky Go app lets you watch on your laptop, mobile or tablet.

Fans can also tune in using a NOW Sports Membership, with 24-hour passes costing £14.99.

Not in the UK for Liverpool vs Arsenal? Use Proton VPN to access your usual Premier League streams.

How to watch Liverpool vs Arsenal live streams in Canada

Fubo are broadcasting Liverpool vs Arsenal in Canada.

Prices start from CA$31.49 per month for Fubo's flexible Sports Monthly package. Although the best option right now is the Quarterly Package, with it costing just CA$27.99 CA$14.99 for each of the first three months.

You can also watch Fubo's content if you have a selected DAZN subscription in Canada.

Not in Canada? Use Proton VPN to access your Premier League live streams from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Liverpool vs Arsenal live streams in Australia

Liverpool vs Arsenal will be broadcast on Stan Sport in Australia.

Stan Sport subscriptions start at AU$29.99 per month, which includes the base plan (from AU$9.99) with the sport add-on (AU$20).

Outside Australia? Proton VPN can hel you login to your Stan Sport account.

What is the Liverpool vs Arsenal start time? Liverpool vs Arsenal kicks off at 4.30pm GMT / 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT on Sunday, November 1. If you are in Australia, the game will be broadcast at 3.30am AEDT on Monday, November 2.

What is the Liverpool vs Arsenal head-to-head? Liverpool have played Arsenal on 246 occasions. The Reds have won 96 games to the Gunners' 83 and there have been 67 draws. Liverpool picked up four points last season from the fixture, winning 1-0 in August 2025 thanks to a superb Dominik Szoboszlai free-kick. A goalless draw followed in January this year.