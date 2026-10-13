How to watch Arsenal vs Lille: FREE Streams & TV Channels for Champions League 2026/27

Watch Arsenal vs Lille live streams as Mikel Arteta’s men look to make it two wins from two in the 2026/27 Champions League. The Gunners will start as favorites in this first-ever meeting between the sides, having won their past 13 league/group-stage fixtures.

After a 1-0 win in Napoli, Arsenal return to the Emirates for their first home game in this competition since reaching last season's final. Fresh from a hard-fought 2-1 come-from-behind victory over Leeds at the weekend, Arteta's men will hope to shore up a defense that has conceded six times in its last three games in all competitions. Riccardo Calafiori, who scored the equalizer at the weekend, should continue at left-back but Christos Tzolis, William Saliba, Piero Hincapie and Martin Zubimendi are all out.

Lille, meanwhile, arrive in North London looking to bounce back from a painful 3-2 home defeat by Real Betis on Matchday 1. Les Dogues led 2-1 at half-time but conceded twice in 11 minutes after the break, with Ethan Mbappe’s red-card elbow making a comeback unlikely. Davide Ancelotti’s men have since collected six points from their last three Ligue 1 games, including last weekend's 1-0 win over Le Havre, to sit second in the French top flight but have lost their last eight away games against English clubs. Olivier Giroud, now 40, returns to the club for whom he scored 105 goals in all competitions.

Here's how to watch Arsenal vs Lille in the 2026/27 Champions League from anywhere in the world.

Can I watch Arsenal vs Lille for free?

Yes, if you live in Ireland, where Arsenal vs Lille is being shown on free-to-air Virgin Media Two in Ireland, with live streaming available via Virgin Media Play.

In Turkey, free streaming service Tabii will be showing Arsenal vs Lille without cost.

Not at home right now? Use a VPN to avoid getting geo-blocked from your regular Champions League 2026/27 streams – we recommend NordVPN.

How to watch Arsenal vs Lille from anywhere

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How to watch Arsenal vs Lille live streams in the US

Soccer fans in the US can watch Arsenal vs Lille in the UCL on Paramount+.

Paramount+ subscriptions start at $8.99/month, rising to $13.99 to remove ads. You can also get a Paramount Plus trial with Walmart+ for $1 as with this sneaky trick we found.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN whilst you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

How to watch Arsenal vs Lille live streams in the UK

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In the UK, Arsenal vs Lille is being broadcast on TNT Sports 1 and via its streaming partner HBO Max.

A subscription costs £30.99 per month on a rolling monthly contract, or £25.99 per month for a minimum 12-month term.

If you're out of the UK but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

How to watch Arsenal vs Lille live streams in Canada

In Canada, DAZN is broadcasting Arsenal vs Lille in the Champions League.

You'll need DAZN's soccer package, which starts at CA$24.99/month.

Not in Canada? Use NordVPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your preferred Arsenal vs Lille coverage from anywhere.

How to watch Arsenal vs Lille live streams in Australia

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An Arsenal vs Lille live stream is available in Australia on Stan Sport.

You can pick up a Stan Sport subscription for as little as AU$29.99 per month for the basic plan containing adds. That price consists of the AU$9.99 Stan subscription fee plus the Sport add-on for AU$20.

Outside of Oz? You can use NordVPN to access your usual Champions League coverage.

When does Arsenal vs Lille kick-off? Arsenal vs Lille kicks off at 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Tuesday, October 13. That's 6am AEDT on Wednesday, October 14 in Australia.