Find out how to watch Galatasaray vs Aston Villa for free from anywhere in the world as Unai Emery seeks to take further control of the visitors' spot in the coveted top eight of the Champions League league phase.

Turkish champions for the past four seasons, Gala's domestic dominance is now also starting to bear fruit in Europe. Last season the Lions not only made the knockout stage of the Champions League for the first time since 2013/14, they also beat Juventus to make the round of 16. After beginning this term with back-to-back defeats, Okan Buruk's side have beaten Lille and Stuttgart to put themselves back in the playoff picture. Aleksey Batrakov has scored in his last three Champions League games, a necessary hot streak with Man Utd target Victor Osimhen again absent through injury.

Losing 3-0 at Barcelona is no crime but Emery will nevertheless expect a reaction from his team to take a stranglehold on a spot in the top eight. Villa had won their opening three games, a 6-0 destruction of Fenerbahce providing a statement of attacking intent and a measuring stick against Turkish opposition. Confirmed Emery disciple Nicolas Jackson has replaced Ollie Watkins seamlessly, but new goalkeeper Zion Suzuki will want to put recent mistakes behind him after what had been an impressive start to life at Villa Park since replacing Emi Martinez.

Galatasaray vs Aston Villa team news

Galatasaray XI: Cakir; Singo, Sanchez, Bardakci, Jakob; Torreira, Lemina, Elmali; Akgun, Batrakov, B. Yilmaz.

Substitutes: Bitshiabu, Gabriel Sara, Gul, Gundogan, Guvenc, Lus, Renato Nhaga, Sane, Ugochukwu, J. Yilmaz.

Aston Villa XI: Suzuki; Harwood-Bellis, Lindelof, Mings, Maatsen; Kamara, Joao Gomes; Alysson, McGinn, Manzambi; Jackson.

Substitutes: Abraham, Barkley, Bizot, Bogarde, Buendia, Paul Torres, Goretzka, Hemmings, Mbaye, Wan-Bissaka, Wright.

Watch Galatasaray vs Aston Villa for FREE

Galatasaray vs Aston Villa will be shown for free online and on TV in the following countries.

🇮🇪 Republic of Ireland: Virgin Media Play

🇹🇷 Turkey: TRT1

Outside either country today? NordVPN (30-day money back guarantee) can help unblock your free stream — find out more below.

Use a VPN to watch Galatasaray vs Aston Villa live streams from anywhere

A VPN is handy piece of software that can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, so you can unlock your usual service. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything and comes with up to 78% off.

Your Quick Guide to stream Galatasaray vs Aston Villa with a VPN:

🔒 Visit NordVPN – Take advantage of the 30-day money-back guarantee. 📝 Sign up for NordVPN – Choose a plan and create your account. 🇮🇪 Connect to Republic of Ireland – Open the NordVPN app and select an Irish server. ▶️ Head to Virgin Media Play – Visit the website or open the app. ⚽️ Start streaming for free! – Enjoy Galatasaray vs Aston Villa for free.

🇺🇸 How to watch Galatasaray vs Aston Villa in the US

Galatasaray vs Aston Villa will be broadcast on Paramount+ in the US.

The streaming service starts at $8.99 per month or $89.99 for a year and will provide access to every UCL game as well as Europa League, EFL and Serie A football.

But there's a Black Friday deal of 2 months' access to the ad-free Premium tier for just $2.99/month. That package usually comes in at $13.99/month!

Outside of the US? Use NordVPN whilst you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

🇬🇧 How to watch Galatasaray vs Aston Villa in the UK

TNT Sports 2 will show Galatasaray vs Aston Villa in the UK.

You can add TNT Sports to your Sky, Virgin Media or EE TV package, or get an HBO Max plan that includes TNT Sports. Prices start at £25.99 per month if you commit to a year.

Abroad today? Explore NordVPN (78% off) as set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

🇨🇦 How to watch Galatasaray vs Aston Villa in Canada

DAZN are the official broadcaster of Galatasaray vs Aston Villa in Canada.

You'll need DAZN's soccer package, which starts at CA$24.99/month. That also includes coverage of the Premier League, EFL, Carabao Cup and Bundesliga, plus select NFL coverage.

Not in Canada? Use NordVPN to unlock your DAZN subscription from anywhere.

🇦🇺 How to watch Galatasaray vs Aston Villa in Australia

In Australia, you can watch Galatasaray vs Aston Villa live on Stan Sport.

Kick-off is at 4:45am AEDT on Wednesday, 25 November.

Stan Sport costs AU$20 a month on top of a Stan subscription, which is available with a Black Friday discount of 2 months for AU$4.99. The regular price is AU$9.99 a month.

Outside Oz? Use NordVPN to log in to your Stan Sport account from anywhere in the world.

Galatasaray vs Aston Villa: Q+A

What time does Galatasaray vs Aston Villa kick-off? Galatasaray vs Aston Villa will kick-off at 5:45pm GMT / 12:45pm ET / 9:45am PT on Tuesday, 24 November. That translates to 4:45am AEDT on Wednesday, 25 November in Australia.

What is the Galatasaray vs Aston Villa head-to-head? This will be the first meeting in history between Galatasaray and Aston Villa.

Can I stream Galatasaray vs Aston Villa for free with a VPN? Yes, as we alluded to above Virgin Media Play in the Republic of Ireland and TRT1 in Turkey are showing the match for free. NordVPN (78% off right now) can help you unblock these free streams if you're abroad today.

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