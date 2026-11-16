How to watch Greece vs Serbia: FREE live streams, TV channels & kick-off time for Nations League 2026/27 fixture

Find out how to watch Greece vs Serbia for free from anywhere in the world as Ivan Jovanovic's hosts need a win as they seek a spot in the Nations League 2026/27 quarter-finals.

Greece were in pole position with two matches to go in Group A2 but their 7-0 defeat by the Netherlands on Friday has made progress trickier. Jovanovic's side now need to match or better Germany's concurrent result against the Dutch, knowing that they have the head-to-head advantage. They will struggle to overturn a 14-goal deficit against the Dutch, though, should those teams finish level on points. Now three games without a win, Greece will be without injured midfielder Dimitrios Kourbelis as Christos Tzolis and Konstantinos Karetsas seek to score the goals that secure progress.

Serbia have lost five from five but can still avoid automatic relegation if they better the results from Turkey, plus Czechia or Croatia. Veljko Paunovic will hope for better from a defense that has conceded 11 times this tournament, knowing that in Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and record caps holder Dusan Tadic he has creativity in attack.

Watch Greece vs Serbia for FREE

Greece vs Serbia will be shown for free online and on TV in the respective countries involved in the fixture.

🇬🇷 Greece: Alpha TV

🇷🇸 Serbia: RTS Planeta

Outside either country today? NordVPN (30-day money back guarantee) can help unblock your free stream — find out more below.

Use a VPN to watch Greece vs Serbia live streams from anywhere

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Your Quick Guide to stream Greece vs Serbia with a VPN:

🔒 Visit NordVPN – Take advantage of the 30-day money-back guarantee. 📝 Sign up for NordVPN – Choose a plan and create your account. 🇬🇷 Connect to Greece – Open the NordVPN app and select a Greek server. ▶️ Head to Alpha TV – Visit the website or open the app. ⚽️ Start streaming for free! – Enjoy Greece vs Serbia for free

🇺🇸 How to watch Greece vs Serbia in the US

Greece vs Serbia will be broadcast on Fox Sports 2 in the US.

You can access FS2 on Sling, YouTube TV, Fubo and DirecTV Stream.

Fox One costs $19.99/month and will carry a host of the Nations League matches, including this game between Greece and Serbia.

Outside of the US? Use NordVPN whilst you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

🇬🇧 How to watch Greece vs Serbia in the UK

Prime Video will show Greece vs Serbia in the UK.

To watch you will need to fork out a £2.49 pay-per-view fee.

Abroad today? Explore NordVPN (77% off) as set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

🇨🇦 How to watch Greece vs Serbia in Canada

DAZN are the official broadcaster of Greece vs Serbia in Canada.

You'll need DAZN's soccer package, which starts at CA$24.99/month. That also includes coverage of the Premier League, Champions League and Bundesliga.

Not in Canada? Use NordVPN to unlock your DAZN subscription from anywhere.

🇦🇺 How to watch Greece vs Serbia in Australia

In Australia, you can watch Greece vs Serbia live on beIN Sports Connect.

Kick-off is at 6:45am AEDT on Tuesday, 17 November.

Right now you can get a 7-day free trial, with pricing beginning at AU$16.99/month or AU$169.99/year.

Outside Oz? Use NordVPN to log in to your beIN Sports account from anywhere in the world.

Greece vs Serbia: Q+A

What time does Greece vs Serbia kick-off? Greece vs Serbia will kick-off at 7:45pm GMT / 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT on Monday, 16 November. That translates to 6:45am AEDT on Tuesday, 17 November in Australia.

What is the Greece vs Serbia head-to-head? Greece and Serbia have met three times in history – since the break up of Yugoslavia and the latter's independence from Montenegro – with the Azure and White winning twice to the Eagles' one. The previous fixture in the Nations League ended in a 2-1 win for Greece.

Can I stream Greece vs Serbia for free with a VPN? Yes, as we alluded to above Alpha TV in Greece and RTS Planeta in Serbia are showing the match for free. NordVPN (77% off right now) can help you unblock these free streams if you're abroad today.

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