Yet another massive cyberattack hits Japan — city of Osaka latest to be hit, as more than a million email addresses exposed

Osaka City disclosed exposure of 1.08 million email addresses through the wider Arara email platform breach

Stolen data included addresses used for government notifications, account activity, and administrative services

Officials warned residents to watch for phishing emails impersonating Osaka City or related online systems

The Arara email exposure saga continues, as after Asoview, MOS Burger and Sega, we can now add the City of Osaka to the list of victims as well after it warned of losing more than a million emails and urged citizens to be wary of incoming phishing and other scam emails.

On November 13, Osaka City also disclosed being affected via a third-party service provider called TKC Corporation, a Japanese IT and software company that provides cloud-based technology services to businesses and government organizations, including accounting systems and public administration platforms.

The city said whoever received a notification between July 1 and October 31, 2026, has likely had their email address exposed to threat actors:

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

“Anyone who received an email from the System (sender address: info-osaka-online@city.osaka.lg.jp) between July 1, 2026 (Wednesday) and October 31, 2026 (Saturday) [is affected],” the machine-translated notice reads.

TKC Corporation struck

For Osaka City, TKC provided and operated the Osaka City Administrative Online System, a digital platform through which citizens can register accounts, log in, submit applications, and receive administrative notifications.

“The leaked information includes the email addresses to which the System sent messages in connection with user registration, changes to email addresses, password changes, logins, applications and other administrative procedures, changes in application processing status made by Osaka City, notifications and other announcements from the System.”

It is worth mentioning that these are the topics of the emails the city sent to affected individuals - passwords and logins were not exposed themselves.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Users of the System are asked to check their email histories to determine whether they received messages from the above sender address between July 1 and October 31, 2026,” Osaka concluded.

According to the notice, exactly 1,078,713 user email addresses were exposed. The city now urges those citizens to be wary of incoming emails:

“There is a possibility that suspicious emails related to this incident may be sent,” it said. “Even if an email claims to come from Osaka City or the System, do not open links or attachments in unexpected or unsolicited emails; enter your user ID, password, PIN, credit card details or other personal information, or respond to emails requesting payment.”

Arara affected again

The attack is the latest concerning Arara - a technology firm providing digital marketing and customer engagement services. One of its offerings is Arara Message, an email distribution platform that businesses can use to send newsletters and other communications to millions of people. Through it, Arara gets to manage contact information on behalf of those organizations - emails, names, phone numbers, and more.

In early November 2026, Arara reported its email distribution infrastructure was breached. Apparently, a combination of a web server vulnerability and “other system weaknesses” allowed unidentified threat actors to access 97 servers that stored data of up to 380 corporate customers. Obviously, Arara juggled a lot of clients, many of which now have to deal with email leakage.

Before Osaka City, multiple other companies confirmed being affected: Asoview reported approximately 15.82 million records, while electronics retailer Bic Camera reported 15.2 million. Fast-food chain MOS Burger disclosed the exposure of some 7.5 million email addresses, while cinema operator Shochiku Multiplex Theaters 3.3 million. Sega and its subsidiary Sega Fave disclosed approximately 2.2 million affected email addresses.

In total, the unidentified actors walked away with more than 81 million email addresses, together with other personally identifiable data. In a subsequent report, Arara added that the attackers compromised a separate environment containing additional 3.38 million email addresses and more than 400,000 customer records containing PII.

With 380 corporate customers at risk, it’s safe to assume this is not the last time we hear of the Arara breach.

Via The Record

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.