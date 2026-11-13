How to watch Serbia vs Germany: FREE live streams, TV channels & kick-off time for Nations League 2026/27 fixture

Find out how to watch Serbia vs Germany for free from anywhere in the world as the two countries go head-to-head in the Nations League.

Jurgen Klopp has had a tricky start to his tenure as Germany boss, winning just one of his first four games. Die Mannschaft are third in their group on five points, three behind the Netherlands and Greece. This is a must-win match if they want to reach the quarter-finals.

Serbia are rock bottom of the standings after four defeats from four. They have not been thrashed in any of those games, but anything other than a win here would condemn them to a fourth-place finish and relegation to the B-tier of the Nations League.

It will be tempting for Germany to look ahead to a clash with the Netherlands on Monday, but they must take care of business in Belgrade first.

Watch Serbia vs Germany for FREE

Serbia vs Germany will be shown for free in the US and on TV in the respective countries involved in the fixture.

🇷🇸 Serbia: RTS Planeta

🇩🇪 Germany: RTL (An online subscription requires a paid fee)

🇺🇸 US: Fubo Sports Network via Tubi

Outside either country today? NordVPN (30-day money back guarantee) can help unblock your free stream — find out more below.

Use a VPN to watch Serbia vs Germany live streams from anywhere

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🇺🇸 How to watch Serbia vs Germany in the US

Serbia vs Germany will be broadcast on Fubo and the free Fubo Sports Network in the US.

Fubo plans start from $64.99/month with a 5-day free trial available.

Alternatively, you can watch on Fubo Sports Network via Tubi, which is free.

Outside of the US? Use NordVPN if you're away from home to stream the Serbia vs Germany game for free.

🇬🇧 How to watch Serbia vs Germany in the UK

Prime Video will show Serbia vs Germany in the UK.

To watch you will need to fork out a £2.49 pay-per-view fee.

Abroad today? Explore NordVPN (77% off) as set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

🇨🇦 How to watch Serbia vs Germany in Canada

DAZN will broadcast Serbia vs Germany in Canada.

DAZN's soccer package starts at CA$24.99/month. That also includes coverage of the Premier League, Champions League and Bundesliga.

Not in Canada? Use NordVPN to unlock your DAZN subscription from anywhere.

🇦🇺 How to watch Serbia vs Germany in Australia

In Australia, you can watch Serbia vs Germany live on beIN Sports 2 and beIN Sports Connect.

Kick-off is at 6:45am AEDT on Saturday, 14 November.

Right now you can get a 7-day free trial, with pricing beginning at AU$16.99/month or AU$169.99/year.

Outside Oz? Use NordVPN to log in to your beIN Sports account from anywhere in the world.

Serbia vs Germany: Q+A

What time does Serbia vs Germany kick-off? Serbia vs Germany will kick-off at 7:45pm GMT / 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT on Friday, 13 November. That translates to 6:45am AEDT on Saturday, 14 November in Australia.

What is the Serbia vs Germany head-to-head? Serbia and Germany have met four times in history with the Nationalelf winning two of them. Serbia have won once and there has been one draw. The previous fixture in the Nations League ended in a 2-0 win for Germany.

Can I stream Serbia vs Germany for free with a VPN? Yes, as we alluded to above, Fubo Sports Network in the US, ZDF in Germany and RTS Planeta in Serbia are showing the match for free. NordVPN (77% off right now) can help you unblock these free streams if you're abroad today.

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