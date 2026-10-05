How to watch Italy vs Turkey for FREE: Live streams & TV channels as the Azzurri look for 3 points in Bologna

Watch Italy vs Turkey live streams in a game of huge magnitude for Vincenzo Montella. The Ay-Yıldızlılar manager is under increasing pressure after losing all three Nations League group games and desperately needs a result in his home country if he hopes to keep his job.

Despite being third in Group A1, there are encouraging signs for Italy. Following a dismal home defeat to Belgium, Roberto Mancini’s side produced an emphatic 4-1 win over Turkey and held France to a goalless draw thanks to an inspired display by Gianluigi Donnarumma. The Man City keeper will expect a much quieter evening against Turkey, while at the other end of the pitch Pio Esposito will hope for another start to add to his haul of six goals in 12 games.

After successive promotions, Turkey have found it tough going at the top level and have lost all three group games. Montella has been a touch unfortunate as he has been without two star performers in Hakan Çalhanoğlu and Kenan Yıldız. Now in dire need of a result in Bologna, he’ll also be without the suspended duo of Arda Guler and Baris Alper Yilmaz. With goals already hard to come by and clear issues in defence, it seems relegation to League B is almost a foregone conclusion.

Here's how to watch Italy vs Turkey in the Nations League from anywhere in the world.

Watch Italy vs Turkey for free

Italy vs Turkey is free to watch in Italy via RaiPlay and atv in Turkey.

Outside Italy or Turkey? You can use NordVPN to watch the Nations League game for free from anywhere else on the globe.

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Get NordVPN and stream Italy vs Turkey from anywhere.

How to watch Italy vs Turkey live streams in the USA

Soccer fans in the US can watch Italy vs Turkey on Fox Sports 2 and Fox One.

Fox One carries the FS2 channel and will therefore have this game live.

Alternatively, you can access FS2 via a cord-cutting service like YouTube TV, Sling, Fubo, DirecTV Stream or Hulu + Live TV.

Those abroad can use NordVPN whilst you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

How to watch Italy vs Turkey live streams in the UK

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Italy vs Turkey will be broadcast on Prime Video in the UK.

A pay-per-view fee of £2.49 is required for access.

NordVPN can help gain you access to your home stream of Italy vs Turkey if you're visiting the UK from a different country.

How to watch Italy vs Turkey live streams in Canada

DAZN will broadcast Italy vs Turkey in Canada. Prices for a standard subscription start at $24.99 per month based on an annual contract.

Not in Canada? Use NordVPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your usual Italy vs Belgium coverage from anywhere.

How to watch Italy vs Turkey live streams in Australia

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beIN SPORTS 3 will show the game in Australia with subscription packages beginning at AU£16.99 per month. They also offer a 7-day free trial to new customers.

Not in Oz right now? Use a VPN to log in to your Stan account.

What is the Italy vs Turkey start time? Italy vs Turkey kicks off at 7.45pm BST / 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT on Monday, October 5. That's 4.45am AEST on Tuesday, October 6 in Australia.

What is the Italy vs Turkey head-to-head? Italy have dominated this rivalry, winning 11 and drawing four of the 15 meetings against Turkey. The most recent meeting came just a week ago when Italy secured a thumping 4-1 victory in Turkey.