Rachel Grady and Heidi Erwing direct this fascinating documentary which follows a high-stakes divorce hearing, which spills over into social media and the public forum with very messy ramifications.

You can watch He Said, She Said: Till Death Do Us Part online from anywhere with a VPN.

Divorce is never fun, but it gets even more intense when the case involves two lawyers. He Said, She Said: Till Death Do Us Part tells the story of Allan Kassenoff (a partner in a prestigious New York law firm) and his wife, Catherine Youssef Kassenoff (a federal prosecutor), as the couple decided to go their separate ways.

After being advised by their attorneys to record one another's misbehavior, arguments between the pair reached boiling point time and time again and caused a horrendous atmosphere for raising their three daughters. It was stressful for the family, and even viewers might want to strap in for a rough ride, too.

The docuseries is told across three episodes, with all of them dropping at the same time on Paramount+ globally. That's great news, but there are different ways to watch and some brilliant deals depending on where you are.

Ready to see the divorce case play out? Here's how to watch He Said, She Said: Till Death Do Us Part online – from anywhere.

Can I watch He Said, She Said: Till Death Do Us Part for free?

You can't watch He Said, She Said: Till Death Do Us Part for free in most places. In the UK, you can get a free 7-day trial of Paramount+, though, so you could binge the doc there.

In the US you could take advantage of the Walmart+ deal which gives you a Paramount+ subscription (or Peacock) for just $1. Access to the streaming service is essential if you want to watch He Said, She Said: Till Death Do Us Part, as it's an exclusive Paramount series.

How to watch He Said, She Said: Till Death Do Us Part from anywhere

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If you're keen to watch He Said, She Said: Till Death Do Us Part but you're away from home and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). We have a huge Black Friday 78% off deal on our #1 VPN...

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It's really easy to use a VPN to watch He Said, She Said: Till Death Do Us Part on Paramount+.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is the best choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting Canada and want to watch your free U.K. Paramount stream, you'd select a United Kingdom server.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to the Paramount+ website or app, sign in, and watch He Said, She Said: Till Death Do Us Part for free.

Watch He Said, She Said: Till Death Do Us Part in the US

The US premiere of He Said, She Said: Till Death Do Us Part is on Tuesday, November 17, with all three episodes playing on Paramount+ for subscribers.

The three episodes are scheduled to arrive in one big drop on that date.

Paramount+ plans start at $8.99 per month, but you could get a subscription for just $1 per month with Walmart+.

If you're away from the US momentarily, you can use this VPN (try risk-free) to watch the show from anywhere. We recommend NordVPN.

How to watch He Said, She Said: Till Death Do Us Part in Canada

Similar to the US, He Said, She Said: Till Death Do Us Part is available to stream in Canada on the Paramount+ streaming service in its entirety from November 17.

In Canada prices start at CA$7.99/month.

Outside of Canada? Use a VPN to gain access to all the content you'd normally stream at home.

How to watch He Said, She Said: Till Death Do Us Part in the UK

It's the same story in the UK, with He Said, She Said: Till Death Do Us Part landing in its entirety on Paramount+ on Tuesday, November 17.

You can join Paramount+ for just £5.99 in the UK, and it's also one of the few countries where you can still get a free trial for the platform.

Outside the UK? If you're currently traveling outside the UK, you can use this VPN (try risk-free) to watch UK TV from abroad. We recommend NordVPN.

Where to watch He Said, She Said: Till Death Do Us Part in Australia

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Like elsewhere, He Said, She Said: Till Death Do Us Part will be available to stream on Paramount+ in Australia as well.

You can get started for AU$7.99 per month.

Outside Australia right now? Use NordVPN to access your usual shows from anywhere in the world.

He Said, She Said: Till Death Do Us Part FAQs

What is He Said, She Said: Till Death Do Us Part episode release dates? All three episodes of the show drop in one go on Tuesday, November 17.

He Said, She Said: Till Death Do Us Part - who's involved?

Directors: Heidi Ewing, Rachel Grady

Heidi Ewing, Rachel Grady Executive Producers: Heidi Ewing, Rachel Grady, Kyra Noonan, Bari Weiss, Terence Wrong, Susan Zirinsky

Heidi Ewing, Rachel Grady, Kyra Noonan, Bari Weiss, Terence Wrong, Susan Zirinsky Supervising Producers: Aysu Saliba, Cara Tortora

Aysu Saliba, Cara Tortora Producer: Mike Sheridan

Mike Sheridan Film Editor: Daniel Coda

Daniel Coda Production Companies: Loki Films, See It Now Studios, The Free Press

Can I watch He Said, She Said: Till Death Do Us Part on Netflix? No! He Said, She Said: Till Death Do Us Part is a Paramount+ exclusive, so Netflix has no broadcast rights to this show.

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