The premise for this romantic dramedy is simple: two friends reunite after years apart and decide to hang out at a party along with their significant others. However, things descend into sexual chaos when the group play a game involving keys in a bowl. You might know where this one leads, and it involves a lot of partner swapping.

Things go awry when the fun of the experiment fades and people start catching feelings. Friends Sex and Games features intense themes of trust and jealousy, hidden desires, and has everyone involved questioning just what they want from a relationship.

There are eight episodes of this German-language series to sink your teeth into, with splashes of comedy littered throughout, and lots of drama to digest.

Read on as this guide explains how to watch Friends Sex and Games online – and potentially for FREE.

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How to watch Friends Sex and Games in the US

In the US, you can watch Friends Sex and Games via Prime Video from October 16. You could even get a 30-day free trial if you've never signed up to the service before.

Away from home? Access your usual steams from anywhere with a reliable VPN like NordVPN (get 75% off below).

How to watch Friends Sex and Games from anywhere

Out of the country but eager to stream Friends Sex and Games online? You’ll likely be restricted from accessing your usual Prime Video library and other usual domestic streams due to geo-blocking.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV as if you were back at home.

Use a VPN to watch Friends Sex and Games from abroad:

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How to watch Friends Sex and Games in Canada

Friends Sex and Games premieres on Friday, October 16 on Prime Video. All eight episodes will drop simultaneously so you can binge the show if you choose to. A subscription to Prime Video includes a 30-day free trial for new users. A subscription then costs CA$9.99 or CA$99 per year. Traveling abroad? You can stream Friends Sex and Games on Prime Video from anywhere with a reliable VPN.

How to watch Friends Sex and Games in Australia

(Image credit: free)

It's the same deal in Australia, with Friends Sex and Games releasing on Amazon Prime Video in its entirety on Friday, October 16.

Not at home? Not a problem. You can sign up to a reliable VPN like NordVPN and bypass geo-locked content.

How to watch Friends Sex and Games in the UK

Friends Sex and Games will be available at 11pm BST on Prime on Thurs, Oct 15.

Abroad? Sign up to NordVPN. Having a reliable VPN can help you access your streams as if you were at home, even if you're on holiday in the UK.

What you need to know about Friends Sex and Games

When is the Friends Sex and Games release date? Friends Sex and Games lands on October 16, with all eight episodes available at launch.

Friends Sex and Games cast

Paula Kalenberg as Anna

Fridolin Sandmeyer as Paul

Salka Weber as Julie

Martin Bruchmann as Valentin

Mona Pirzad as Bella

Pascal Houdus as Leo

Lilja van der Zwaag as Siena

Eric Cordes as Samu

Danny Lee as Sebastian

Vinzenz Wagner as Mattheo

Anna Lucia Gustmann as Fjella

Eva M. Hirschburger as Mica

Fino Murteira Dayekh as Che

Teresa Harder as Marina

Petra Hartung as Polizistin

Charles Booz Jakob as Polizist

Hussi Kutlucan as Dienststellenleiter

Lea Zoë Voss as Bina Delara

Can I watch Friends Sex and Games for free? Yes! If you’ve not subscribed to Prime Video before, you can watch Friends Sex and Games free with its 30-day free trial promo. The streaming service is available in over 200 countries around the world, including the US, Canada and Australia.

Friends Sex and Games trailer