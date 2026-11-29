Western agencies warn that Russia may be preparing a nuclear-armed satellite for orbit

Satellite operators could face catastrophic disruption if an orbital nuclear detonation occurs

Moscow dismisses the allegations as propaganda and rejects the reported satellite project

Western intelligence agencies reportedly believe Russia could deploy a nuclear-equipped spacecraft before the end of 2026, potentially threatening thousands of satellites operating around Earth.

The spacecraft, identified as Sputnik-S, is reportedly designed to destroy orbital infrastructure through a nuclear detonation rather than conventional anti-satellite weapons.

Information shared among NATO countries suggests preparations could be approaching completion, although Moscow has rejected the accusations and no independent confirmation establishes an imminent deployment.

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Intelligence warnings raise concerns about Russia's nuclear satellite plans

A German media report indicates that intelligence services had circulated warnings about a possible deployment within approximately 60 days.

That assessment suggests the spacecraft could enter service around December, although the reported timetable remains unverified and could change.

Russia has reportedly pursued the project for several years, with American officials first raising concerns about its development in February 2023.

The United States Defense Intelligence Agency subsequently issued an assessment warning that Moscow was working on an orbital platform capable of carrying nuclear armaments.

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The Russian diplomatic mission in Germany rejected the allegations, describing them as “unfounded allegations” and dismissing the reporting as “part of a propaganda campaign” directed against Russia.

The Western intelligence reports have not publicly established the spacecraft payload, operational readiness or specific deployment schedule.

Thus, until verifiable evidence emerges, the reported satellite capabilities and deployment timetable remain speculation and could equally represent Western propaganda against Russia.

Any deployment carrying nuclear explosives into orbit would violate the 1967 Outer Space Treaty, which prohibits placing nuclear weapons or other weapons of mass destruction around Earth.

The agreement remains a central international restriction governing military activity beyond the atmosphere, making the reported project particularly significant.

A nuclear explosion could threaten Starlink and other orbital infrastructure

Unlike weapons designed to destroy individual spacecraft, a nuclear detonation in orbit could affect numerous satellites simultaneously through electromagnetic radiation and other destructive effects.

An expert estimated that approximately one-third of low-Earth-orbit spacecraft could become unusable immediately following such an explosion.

The remaining orbital equipment could subsequently experience progressive failures over several months, potentially disrupting communications, navigation, weather monitoring and intelligence collection.

The resulting electromagnetic pulse could also damage electronic infrastructure on the ground, although the precise consequences would depend on several technical factors.

SpaceX's Starlink network represents one particularly significant concern because its thousands of spacecraft provide internet connectivity across regions lacking conventional telecommunications infrastructure.

Ukraine has also depended heavily on the network during its continuing conflict with Russia, giving satellite communications considerable military importance.

However, Ukrainian officials have explored alternative connectivity arrangements following disagreements surrounding SpaceX's control over service availability and performance.

Meanwhile, Moscow has attempted to establish a competing satellite internet network, although its September 2026 launch reportedly ended with the loss of 16 spacecraft.

If the intelligence report proves accurate, the project could introduce an unprecedented nuclear threat to infrastructure supporting civilian communications and international security.

Via Tom's Hardware

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