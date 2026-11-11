Russia’s multibillion-dollar answer to Elon Musk falls apart in space — forcing a high-stakes gamble to save its orbit
Russia's secret Starlink replacement could launch without warning
- Russia's Starlink competitor faces serious problems placing its satellites into orbit
- Moscow may replace its troubled Rassvet-3 spacecraft with improved satellites
- Russia's proposed Rassvet-4 network involves 374 satellites across 17 orbital planes
Russia's attempt to establish a satellite internet network capable of challenging Elon Musk's Starlink is encountering serious deployment difficulties.
Its Rassvet-3 spacecraft have struggled to reach their intended orbital positions, raising questions about the project's ability to deliver reliable connectivity.
Moscow is now pursuing an apparent replacement through an improved satellite design called Rassvet-4, although several important details remain undisclosed.
Russia develops a replacement as its satellite constellation struggles
Russia has submitted documentation to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) concerning a proposed Rassvet-4 network involving 374 satellites operating approximately 800 kilometers above Earth.
The planned constellation would occupy 17 orbital planes, with each containing 22 spacecraft intended to provide satellite communications coverage across designated regions.
Although Russian authorities have not officially announced Rassvet-4 development, the filing suggests preparations for another generation within the country's planned satellite communications infrastructure.
The application could therefore concern an upgraded spacecraft rather than an entirely separate network, particularly given the difficulties affecting the existing Rassvet-3 deployment.
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Bureau 1440, the company developing Russia's Starlink competitor, previously indicated in September that engineers were working on an improved Rassvet-3 version.
The proposed successor appears to incorporate technical changes following two launches that delivered 32 Rassvet-3 satellites into orbit during March and July 2026.
However, both launches encountered deployment difficulties, with several satellites struggling to reach their intended orbital positions at an altitude of 800 kilometers.
Two spacecraft have reportedly reentered Earth's atmosphere, leaving 30 satellites in orbit, although 26 had stabilized at approximately 508 kilometers by November 3.
These difficulties create additional uncertainty surrounding the schedule for establishing an operational network, particularly as Russia continues developing infrastructure intended to compete with established satellite internet providers.
New spacecraft could arrive without advance announcement
The ITU documentation shows limited information about Rassvet-4's communications equipment, including its operating frequencies and antenna beam configuration.
According to the filing, each spacecraft will incorporate 12 antenna beams, comprising seven transmission beams and five reception beams for communications operations.
Russian authorities could introduce the upgraded spacecraft during the next scheduled launch, potentially deploying them without previously announcing their arrival.
Meanwhile, objects resembling satellite communications terminals have reportedly appeared on Russian military drones, suggesting efforts to explore additional applications for the developing network.
Photographs of a Molniya-2 unmanned aerial vehicle carrying an unidentified object have raised speculation about possible satellite connectivity equipment being tested aboard military platforms.
Nevertheless, the object's identity has not been independently established, meaning its connection to Rassvet remains uncertain despite its apparent resemblance to communications hardware.
Via Defense Express
Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.
Efosa has been writing about technology for over 7 years, initially driven by curiosity but now fueled by a strong passion for the field. He holds both a Master's and a PhD in sciences, which provided him with a solid foundation in analytical thinking.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.