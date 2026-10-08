Ukraine is building 'something similar' to Starlink, Zelensky claims — let's hope it fares better than Russia's disastrous Rassvet launch
Better than Rassvet?
- President Zelensky has announced the development of a Ukrainian Starlink replica
- The Ukraine military requires better connectivity for drone support and other communications
- It is understood Ukraine will launch 120 satellites in 2027 using SpaceX
Ukraine is planning its own Starlink system, designed to assist in the planning and deployment of military defence operations against Russia, according to the country’s leader, President Volodymyr Zelensky, who simultaneously claimed that it would be “fair” for Starlink to be available for military use.
Early plans for the project involve the launch of 120 satellites in 2027, relying on SpaceX rockets, as Ukraine does not have any orbital launch vehicles suitable for heavy-lift. Deployment of satellite constellations like Starlink typically occur with in multiples distributed from each rocket.
Zelensky appears to be keen to develop, launch, and deploy Ukraine’s Starlink alternative as quickly as possible, citing the possibility of certain technologies being shared with Russia by the Chinese. If successful, Zelensky’s plan will cast some shade on rival Russia’s embarrassing Rassvet program.
Zelensky’s constellation
Speaking to journalists this week, President Zelensky revealed the plan to develop a Starlink-style communications system. "There are developments. We are working on the same [similar to] Starlink.”
Confirming rumors dating back to July 2026 and reported by Ukraine Business News (among others), the project is a response to the Russian Rassvet constellation, which is struggling to provide the expected coverage on the ground.
Early reports on Zelensky’s not-Starlink indicated that Ukrainian company Stetman is developing the orbital communications units, designing it to support state institutions and Defense Forces, as well as the critical infrastructure in Ukraine.
At the same time, the President stressed that it would be fair to provide Ukraine with the possibility of using the Starlink satellite Internet for strikes on the Russian Federation.
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Zelensky also made it clear that Starlink access for Ukraine beyond its borders would be fair. His rationale for demanding a break in Starlink’s geofencing? “Because we know that some states will share relevant technologies with Russia at the end of this year, at the beginning of the next,” he said.
Expanding on this claim, Zelensky clarified that “the Chinese will share with Russia.”
Beating Russia at Rassvet
Russian’s problems with Rassvet seem to offer Ukraine with a template of what not to do, and partnering with SpaceX to launch its own communications constellation appears to be gaining pace.
All 16 of the satellites launched in July 2026 are currently decaying in orbit having failed to reach their operational altitude, leaving Russia with a headache and Ukraine with an opportunity. However, despite calls to President Trump to impose sanctions on Russian and Chinese companies developing the Rassvet satellites, the US has yet to act.
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Christian Cawley has extensive experience as a writer and editor in consumer electronics, IT and entertainment media. He has contributed to TechRadar since 2017 and has been published in Computer Weekly, Linux Format, ComputerActive, and other publications.
He currently heads up the team at smart home website Matter Alpha, and writes about retro gaming at Gaming Retro.
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