Adobe wants you to spend less time editing and more time creating – Creative Cloud opens its doors to third-party AI agents

Adobe wants creatives to stand out for their uniqueness, so AI will handle the rest

Third-party AI agents can connect to major CC apps to handle admin work

Apps like Photoshop, Lightroom and Premiere are also gaining new AI tools

Adobe has revealed plans to expand its Creative Agent across more of its flagship Creative Cloud applications, including Premiere, Lightroom and InDesign, in a bid to give AI more autonomy to handle the less creative side of creative work.

Unlike generative AI, which acts upon single prompts, AI agents can handle longer and more complex, multi-step processes.

The company positions the use of AI as putting creatives in the director's chair, enabling them to offload tasks that aren't really part of the creative workflow to AI agents to free them up more time to focus on the truly creative elements of their jobs.

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Adobe's rolling out AI agent access to more apps

"The ideas, taste, style and vision that creative professionals bring to their work are what make their work stand out," Adobe Product Marketing VP Deepa Subramaniam stressed.

Importantly, using AI agents doesn't make a creative's work less human. Some common use cases include applying effects across multiple clips, tracking masked subjects and adjusting colours and exposures in Premiere.

Together with the expanded rollout, Adobe is also opening up the doors to third-party AI agents via MCP, starting with its most popular apps – Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere and After Effects.

Granting permission to third-party agents to directly work within these apps means users won't have to handle exports and jumping between multiple tools, but it also means things like Photoshop layers and Illustrator vectors will still be preserved.

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On-stage at the conference, Anil Chakravarthy, who is set to become Adobe's CEO effective from December 1 2026, demonstrated a third-party AI agent turning a long-form podcast into multiple social media snippets – a demo that was met with much excitement and applause from the thousands of attendees on the ground.

Besides the more autonomous side of AI, Adobe hasn't completely ditched generative AI, which still plays a major part in creative workflows. Photoshop will be gaining new tools to add or adjust lighting within an existing photo. Generative restyle will also turn natural language prompts into adjustable sliders, helping to remove the traditionally steep learning curve often associated with Photoshop.

Premiere also gains new GenAI upgrades, like audio enhancement tools and a generative remove functionality for removing unwanted objects from a series of video frames, while Lightroom sees additions like blemish removal and a tool to artificially open a subject's eyes – perfect for group photos where creatives would already be handling many other variables.

While some general Creative Cloud features are now generally available, some more advanced tools like Lightroom Open Eyes and Premiere Generative Remove remain in beta.

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