We're a day away from Cyber Monday, with Black Friday behind us, and I'm seeing plenty of great discounts on office upgrades. I've been here throughout the weekend selecting my favorite office chairs, desks, printers, monitors and more from top brands like FlexiSpot, Steelcase, Logitech, and Dell.

My team and I have tested every kind of home office upgrade, and I'll be drawing on our collective experience to highlight the deals that make a meaningful difference to where you work and how you work. As I do for Black Friday and Cyber Monday every year, I'll always highlight the tech we've personally gone hands-on with, so you know it comes highly recommended.

I'll be here right up until the end of the Cyber Monday sales, tracking the biggest price drops and discounts you won't want to miss. Jump to the live feed for even more professional-grade gear, whether it's our number one business tech and furniture or those desk gadgets you never knew you needed.

Cyber Monday home office deals under $40 & £40

Cyber Monday office chair & desk deals

Cyber Monday business monitor deals

Cyber Monday printer deals

Cyber Monday laptop & mini PC deals