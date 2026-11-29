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Cyber Monday home office deals 2026 live — our top workspace picks from FlexiSpot, Dell, Anker, Logitech and more as Black Friday sale rolls on
Upgrade your workspace for less
We're a day away from Cyber Monday, with Black Friday behind us, and I'm seeing plenty of great discounts on office upgrades. I've been here throughout the weekend selecting my favorite office chairs, desks, printers, monitors and more from top brands like FlexiSpot, Steelcase, Logitech, and Dell.
My team and I have tested every kind of home office upgrade, and I'll be drawing on our collective experience to highlight the deals that make a meaningful difference to where you work and how you work. As I do for Black Friday and Cyber Monday every year, I'll always highlight the tech we've personally gone hands-on with, so you know it comes highly recommended.
I'll be here right up until the end of the Cyber Monday sales, tracking the biggest price drops and discounts you won't want to miss. Jump to the live feed for even more professional-grade gear, whether it's our number one business tech and furniture or those desk gadgets you never knew you needed.
Cyber Monday home office deals - quick links
- Amazon: Save on office furniture, printers, and laptops
- FlexiSpot: Up to 80% off desks and chairs | Shop UK deals here
- Dell: Deals on laptops, desktops, and monitors | Shop UK deals here
- Lenovo: Discount ThinkPads and workstations | Shop UK deals here
- More tech: See home office deals at Best Buy, Walmart, Argos, and Currys
Cyber Monday home office deals under $40 & £40
Quirky little robot with three USB ports for fast charging devices on your desk.
UK price: now £25 (was £35)
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I swear by gel wrist rests while at my desk. One of the best office upgrades I ever made.
UK price: now £34 (was £36)
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A broad desk mat from a top brand, and available in multiple colors.
UK price: now £16 (was £17)
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This is the adjustable laptop stand I use and strongly recommend. It's foldable, durable, and saved my aching neck.
UK price: now £18 (was £28)
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Rocketbook's reusable notebook is a cheap way to digitize handwritten notes by sending them to the app.
UK price: now £23 (was £25)
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I'd be lost without Anker's noise-canceling headphones, which help me stay focused, with a mic for online calls.
UK price: now £30 (was £50)
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One of the cheapest 1080p webcams from a known brand, it has dual mics and physical privacy shutter.
UK price: now £15 (was £20)
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Cheap but brilliant way to organize the cables hanging from your desk. Bonus points for the rotation.
UK price: now £12 (was £16)
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This mouse has customizable buttons and quiet clicks for shared workspaces. Comes in large and small sizes for left and right-hand users.
UK price: now £27 (was £40)
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Most of my home office runs on Anker gear, like this 8-in-1 dock with USB-C, Ethernet, with an 85W power delivery.
UK price: now £29 (was £40)
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Clever monitor bar to reduce eye strain, with separate control puck for changing settings easily.
UK price: now £34 (was £40)
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Soften sounds in an echo-y home office with these acoustic panels available in a range of colors.
UK price: now £26 (was £32)
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A clamp-on arm for displays, so no drilling needed. A dual monitor version is also available.
UK price: now £17 (was £21)
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Cyber Monday office chair & desk deals
My top budget pick because the adaptive lumbar support usually comes on chairs twice the price.
UK price: now £133 (was £190)
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Great value pick that's very similar to the FlexiSpot C7 in specs, and includes a built-in footrest.
UK price: now £164 (was £220)
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Easily the best mid-range office chair we've ever tested, it proved perfect for all-day comfort when we reviewed it.
UK price: now £220 (was £350)
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One of my favorite value office chairs, it's still going strong since I gave it 4.5 stars in February 2025.
UK price: now £200 (was £280)
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An unfussy office chair that's stylish, ergonomic, and ultra-affordable.
UK price: now £124 (was £170)
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My top overall office chair, it scored 4.5 stars. The best entry point into premium desk seating.
UK price: now £504 (was £699)
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My top premium desk chair scored 4.5 stars. It's beautifully engineered with a pixelated dynamic backrest for evenly distributing your weight.
UK price: now £1,384 (was £1845)
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This is the only cheap standing desk I recommend due to the stable single-piece desktop. Height range is 28.9 to 46.5in.
UK price: now £93 (was £109)
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The best standing desk we've tested with a flawless 5-star rating. A range of styles are available.
UK price: now £450 (was £630)
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Two reasons why this makes the cut. It has a monitor riser and drawers, and comes in small and large sizes for compact home offices.
UK price: now £76 (was £96)
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An under-desk treadmill with 12-degree incline for staying active while you work.
UK price: now £95 (was £140)
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Cyber Monday business monitor deals
Not a deal, but the price is really great. This QHD display scored 5 stars in our review.
UK price: now £196 (was £208)
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One of the cheapest ultrawide monitors I've seen during the sales event, from a well-known brand.
UK price: now £180 (was £299)
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Samsung's 34-inch ViewFinity S5 ultrawide monitor offers excellent value for a QHD ultrawide from a major brand.
UK price: now £199 (was £249)
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An ultra-cheap portable monitor, it does everything you need for a second screen at your desk or business travel.
UK price: now £53
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Cyber Monday printer deals
My top-rated printer overall, Epson's cartridge-free EcoTank earned 4.5 stars in our tests.
UK price: now £350 (was £460)
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This is the best budget ink tank for most people, and we gave it 4 stars. Excellent entry-point to cartridge-free printing.
UK price: now £125 (was £228)
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Cyber Monday laptop & mini PC deals
HP's Snapdragon laptop is a staple for home working, and very long battery life of 20+ hours.
UK price: now £290 (was £550)
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A good pick for remote workers who need a standard laptop that handles all the essentials for work.
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In the UK, this is the 14-inch laptop I'd choose for essential office tasks while working from home.
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Apple's cheapest MacBook gets a price cut, and we called it the best budget laptop in our review.
UK price: now £749 (was £799)
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The new M6 MacBook Pro, with a 14-inch Liquid Retina Display, will easily power through office and creative tasks.
UK price: now £1831 (was £1999)
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My budget choice mini PC, it sailed through general office tasks in our 4-star review.
UK price: now £260 (was £310)
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This is my mini PC pick for most people, it's great for work, content creation, and light gaming. It scored 4.5-stars.
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The best price for Apple's newest Mac mini, one of the best office and creator mini PCs around.
UK price: now £693 (was £899)
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Cyber Monday PC peripheral deals
An upgrade on the best wireless mouse ever, it's specifically engineered for productivity tasks.
UK price: now £85 (was £101)
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My favorite mechanical keyboard for professionals, typists, and programmers. I gave it 5 stars in my review.
UK price: now £92 (was £115)
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One of the best portable SSDs around, with speeds up to 2,000 MB/s. It scored 4 stars in our review.
UK price: now £335 (was £478)
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"Charging products really don’t get much better," was our verdict on Anker's 200W 6-port dock, which scored 4.5 stars.
UK price: now £50 (was £70)
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LIVE: Latest Updates
Cyber Monday is almost upon us. And to kick-start my live coverage following the Black Friday deals, I thought I'd highlight another great standing desk.
In the main hub, I've showcased my top standing desk, the FlexiSpot E7 Pro. But before it was released, my number one pick for a number of years was the FlexiSpot E7. Like the newer model, we awarded this 5 stars in our review.
While superseded by the E7 Pro, it's still one of the best WFH desks you can get. We called it "ideal for home offices and flexible workspaces."
It's cheaper, too, and discounted in both the US, where the model with the bamboo work surface is down to $430 (was $480), and in the UK, where it's priced at £400 (was £570).
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