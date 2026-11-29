Elecbrakes controllers allowed strangers to activate trailer brakes via Bluetooth

Braking vulnerabilities required neither authentication nor conventional Bluetooth pairing

Claude helped reverse-engineer software controlling safety-critical trailer braking equipment

An alarming security weakness in Elecbrakes trailer controllers could allow nearby attackers to activate brakes remotely through ordinary Bluetooth connections.

Cybersecurity researchers discovered that the vulnerability required neither authentication nor conventional device pairing, potentially allowing strangers to control braking operations.

The investigation also revealed how artificial intelligence assisted researchers in examining the manufacturer's software and developing tools to reproduce the problem.

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Claude helps researchers uncover dangerous Bluetooth vulnerabilities

Cybersecurity researcher Patrick Forck and his colleague Jeremy McCarthy, both associated with Element Digital, spent about 10 months investigating security weaknesses in Elecbrakes' trailer braking systems.

Their investigation began after Forck encountered an unexpected connection involving an in-car remote and another trailer.

His in-car remote had connected automatically to another person's trailer without requesting permission or establishing an authorized connection beforehand.

Rather than treating the incident as an isolated malfunction, the researchers examined the manufacturer's Android application to determine whether other devices could be accessed without authorization.

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The researchers employed Anthropic's Claude artificial intelligence assistant to accelerate their examination.

They used the system to reverse-engineer Elecbrakes' Android application and understand how its Bluetooth communications interacted with the braking hardware.

McCarthy subsequently developed a browser-based research utility using Claude, allowing investigators to communicate with the controller through Bluetooth.

Their experiments established that an attacker within Bluetooth range could communicate with an Elecbrakes controller without pairing or authentication.

More seriously, the connection allowed unauthorized commands to activate the trailer brakes at virtually any selected force level.

The researchers could also receive confirmation that the braking mechanism had responded, providing evidence that their commands reached the equipment.

The weakness involved more than unauthorized access because it exposed a safety-critical vehicle function.

After completing their investigation, Forck and McCarthy disclosed their findings to Elecbrakes, allowing the manufacturer to investigate.

The company reportedly cooperated with the researchers throughout the remediation process and subsequently released corrective firmware.

The updates addressed vulnerabilities affecting the EB2 and VM1 controllers, which remain among the manufacturer's products available to customers.

Elecbrakes' response followed technical discussions and verification work intended to establish whether the software changes corrected the identified weaknesses.

However, investigators also discovered that an older controller, identified as the ELBC 2000, contained similar Bluetooth security problems.

Although Elecbrakes discontinued this model several years ago, existing owners may still operate their trailers using the affected equipment.

The manufacturer has acknowledged the older controller's vulnerability and advised customers to monitor announcements concerning an upcoming firmware correction.

This leaves owners with an additional security concern because the affected equipment may remain active on public roads.

Fortunately, the researchers reported no known incidents involving injuries or property damage resulting from the vulnerabilities before remediation.

Nevertheless, the discovery raises questions about security testing for connected vehicle accessories whose software controls essential mechanical functions.

This shows how AI tools can assist cybersecurity investigations by accelerating software analysis and developing specialized testing utilities.

Via Tom's Hardware

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