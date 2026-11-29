Missed out on Black Friday? Samsung's Galaxy S26 Ultra and Z Fold 8 Ultra deals are even better now — get up to $720 off our favorite devices
All the latest phones are still on sale today
If you've been eyeing up one of the latest Samsung Galaxy phones, then today might be a good time to consider picking one up. The official Samsung Store is offering a number of deals right now across its entire line-up - including some of the lowest prices we've seen on the Galaxy S26 Ultra, Fold 8 Ultra, and other highly rated models here at TechRadar.
First up is Samsung's deal on the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Right now, you can trade in for a rebate of up to $720 or opt for a $400 upfront discount. While that upfront discount actually peaked at $450 off yesterday, this is a really notable deal because Samsung was offering $350 on Friday. In short, this deal is actually slightly better than the one that the official site was offering on Black Friday itself.
• Check out Samsung's Black Friday event in full
That exact same deal is currently available on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, with either the trade rebate or a flat $400 upfront discount. With $400 off, you're looking at a genuine record-low price on this absolutely stunning flagship foldable. Is it pricey? For sure, but this deal does help offset that hefty blow to your wallet, at least. Read more about this deal and other options just below.
Get up to $720 off Samsung Galaxy phones today
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: $400 off upfront, or up to $720 off with a trade-in at Samsung
The outstanding Galaxy S26 Ultra has just been listed for its lowest price yet at the official Samsung Store this week, with an excellent $400 discount on unlocked devices. Available across all storage variants and colors, this deal can get you a device for as little as $949 upfront. Trade-in rebates of up to $720 are also available, but we've seen slightly better offerings in the past for trades.
Galaxy S26: $200 off upfront, or up to $340 off w/ trade
Galaxy S26+: $300 off upfront, or up to $440 off w/ trade
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: $400 off upfront, or up to $800 off with a trade-in
Samsung's Black Friday deals on its latest foldable devices are incredibly strong if you're looking for a discount on an unlocked device. First up, you can get up to $800 off via a trade-in rebate on either the Fold 8 or Ultra, and up to $400 off the Flip 8. If that doesn't suit, then you can instead get an upfront discount of up to $350 off, which really helps offset the cost of these pricey premium devices.
Galaxy Z Fold 8: $400 off upfront, or up to $800 off w/ trade
Galaxy Z Flip 8: $225 off upfront, or up to $400 off w/ trade
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Alex is TechRadar's retail editor, specializing in buying advice and general tips on how to save our readers as much cash as possible. He's covered major retail events in some capacity for over seven years now; both in editorial and other ecommerce adjacent roles on TechRadar, T3, GamesRadar, and other Future PLC sites. Alex's expertise touches on most areas, but he has a particular love for phones, laptops, and cameras, being an avid photographer.
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