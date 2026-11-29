If you've been eyeing up one of the latest Samsung Galaxy phones, then today might be a good time to consider picking one up. The official Samsung Store is offering a number of deals right now across its entire line-up - including some of the lowest prices we've seen on the Galaxy S26 Ultra, Fold 8 Ultra, and other highly rated models here at TechRadar.

First up is Samsung's deal on the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Right now, you can trade in for a rebate of up to $720 or opt for a $400 upfront discount. While that upfront discount actually peaked at $450 off yesterday, this is a really notable deal because Samsung was offering $350 on Friday. In short, this deal is actually slightly better than the one that the official site was offering on Black Friday itself.

• Check out Samsung's Black Friday event in full

That exact same deal is currently available on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, with either the trade rebate or a flat $400 upfront discount. With $400 off, you're looking at a genuine record-low price on this absolutely stunning flagship foldable. Is it pricey? For sure, but this deal does help offset that hefty blow to your wallet, at least. Read more about this deal and other options just below.

Get up to $720 off Samsung Galaxy phones today