Black Friday has come and gone for another year, but several great iPhone deals are still live as Cyber Monday approaches. In the US, for instance, the iPhone Air is down to just $799 (was $1,099) at Best Buy, while in the UK, the same phone is on sale for £799 (was £1,099) at John Lewis.



• Browse all of today's best Black Friday deals

That said, popular iPhone models like the iPhone 17 Pro in Cosmic Orange are beginning to sell out, and some retailers are pulling the plug on their best Black Friday iPhone deals (Best Buy, for instance, is no longer offering any discounts on the iPhone 17 Pro or iPhone 17 Pro Max).

In other words, you need ot act fast if you want to snag a discount on one of the best iPhones, and below, I've rounded up the best Black Friday iPhone deals still active in the US and UK.

US Quick Deals

UK Quick Deals

Today's best Black Friday iPhone deals in the US

Free Apple Watch Apple iPhone Duo: phone and unlimited plan for $105.55 $72.22/mo, plus iPad and Watch at Verizon

Verizon has been pushing its new all-in-one 'Simplicity' plans recently, and the carrier's Black Friday-turned-Cyber Monday deal on the iPhone Duo is a prime example of their potential value. With this promotion, you're bundling together a device with a line on an unlimited data plan for just $72/mo (in total) without a trade-in (the Duo knocks $33/mo off the $50/mo Simplicity plan). Crucially, the Simplicity plan allows you to upgrade every year, which is definitely a major selling point. Verizon will also throw in an Apple Watch Series 12 and an iPad as bonus gifts, though both will need their own service line. Read more Read less ▼

Apple iPhone Duo: up to $1,200 off at T-Mobile

T-Mobile's deals on the new iPhone Duo offer a couple of ways to save. You'll get the device for free if you load your T-Mix plan up with seven or more picks (or up to $1,200 off with three picks), but unless you're paying the phone bill for your entire family, you're better off trading in your existing iPhone for a cool $830 saving. Read more Read less ▼

Apple iPhone Duo: up to $1,200 off with a trade-in and new line at AT&T

AT&T's Black Friday-turned-Cyber Monday deal on the iPhone Duo is a surprisingly strong promotion. You'll get an excellent rebate of up to $1,200 if you trade in an eligible device and either upgrade or take out a new line. As you'd imagine, you'll need to be on one of the pricier plans to hit the full rebate here ($100/mo at least), but you can still get a good discount on the cheaper plans. Also, if you order online, new customers get an additional $200 discount. Read more Read less ▼

Free Apple Watch iPhone 18 Pro: up to $1,200 off with a trade-in or phone and plan for $50/mo, plus AirPods at Verizon

Verizon is currently offering two ways to save on the iPhone 18 Pro. The first is the traditional trade-in rebate of up to $1,200, which new and existing customers can make use of if you choose one of the carrier's myPlan unlimited plans. Second, there's the option to bundle the device with Verizon's new 'Simplicity Pro' plan, which costs $50/mo all-in. This second option will let you upgrade your device free of charge 12 months from now and is a whopping $30 cheaper than the previous iteration of this deal. What's more, with both of these deals, you'll get a free iPad and an Apple Watch Series 12 if you're willing to take out two additional accessory lines. Read more Read less ▼

iPhone 18 Pro: up to $1,200 off with an eligible trade-in and unlimited plan at AT&T

AT&T's iPhone 18 Pro deal is pretty much in line with what we were expecting from the carrier, but that's not to say it isn't an excellent promotion. For example, you can currently trade in a device in any condition to hit the maximum rebate of $1,200, which is conveniently enough to cover the entire cost of the iPhone 18 Pro. Not bad if you're looking to upgrade. Read more Read less ▼

iPhone 18 Pro series: included with three picks, or up to $930 off with a trade-in at T-Mobile

T-Mobile also has a really fantastic promotion on the new iPhone 18 Pro. Right now, it's included with a three-pick plan if you either trade in an old device or port a number over from another carrier. Impressively, you can still get up to $930 off with a two-pick plan and a trade-in, or $830 off with a one-line plan and a trade-in. Read more Read less ▼

Apple iPhone 17: included with two picks, or up to $830 off with a trade-in at T-Mobile

Not looking for a line on the highest-end plan? T-Mobile's currently offering the standard iPhone 17 (which continues to rank as the best iPhone for most people) as an included bundle if you have a two-pick plan. As with most phone deals, you'll need to either trade in or be a new customer to get the most generous savings here. You can, however, also get up to $830 off right now with a new line or trade-in with an even cheaper one-pick plan. Read more Read less ▼

Apple iPhone 17e: get four devices included on an unlimited plan for $100/mo total at T-Mobile

T-Mobile's latest deal on the iPhone 17e is easily the highlight for families in this month's sales. This deal lets you include four iPhone 17e phones on a four-line T-Mix standard plan with no additional cost or the need to trade in. The plan comes in at just $25/mo per line if you take out four lines, so this is a very, very affordable multi-line offer on a phone that'll remain capable for years. Read more Read less ▼

Apple iPhone Air: included with three picks at T-Mobile

One of my favorite deals at T-Mobile this week is on the criminally underrated iPhone Air. This super-slim device is included free of charge with a three-pick plan at the carrier, which is pretty impressive considering the Air's $1,000+ retail price. And if you're looking to trade in, you can actually get the iPhone Air with a two-pick plan, which is even better. Read more Read less ▼

Save $300 Apple iPhone Air (256GB): was $1,099.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy The iPhone Air for just $799.99 at Best Buy is an absolutely ridiculous deal, especially when you consider that a) it launched for $999 (before a post-launch price rise), and b) its 2025 stablemate, the iPhone 17, retails for $899. Sure, the Air has its compromises — it only has one camera, and no more than one-day battery life — but it's a gorgeous device that'll remain powerful and supported for many years to come. Best Buy's price keeps jumping between $799.99 and $749.99, but either way, this is a phenomenal Black Friday-turned-Cyber Monday iPhone deal. Read more Read less ▼

Save $200 Apple iPhone Air (512GB): was $1,199.99 now $999.99 at Best Buy If you're a photographer or content creator who needs more storage than the iPhone Air's 256GB minimum, Best Buy also has the 512GB and 1TB variants on sale for almost record-low prices this Black Friday (again, the retailer keeps shifting its prices between $999.99 and $949.99). Read more Read less ▼

Save $30 Apple iPhone 16 Plus (128GB): was $829.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy Despite its age, the iPhone 16 Plus remains a solid, well-rounded iPhone with battery life that can only be rivaled by Apple's newer Pro Max models. $799.99 isn't that great a deal, especially when you can pick up the iPhone Air (with more storage) at Best Buy for the same price, but given that you can no longer buy the iPhone 16 Plus from Apple directly, we'll take it. Read more Read less ▼

Save $60 Apple iPhone 16e (128GB): was $599.99 now $539.99 at Best Buy For the absolute cheapest iPhone still worth buying, the iPhone 16e for $539.99 at Best Buy is a pretty good deal. This 2025 phone shares the same internal makeup as the regular iPhone 16 and gets a slightly larger battery, but it lacks several quality-of-life improvements and its larger sibling's second rear camera. That said, you'll still be getting a reasonably powerful iPhone that'll remain supported for years to come. Read more Read less ▼

Today's best Black Friday iPhone deals in the UK

Apple iPhone 18 Pro: up to £1,035 off with a trade-in and plan at Vodafone

Vodafone's massive discount of up to £1,035 on the brand-new Apple iPhone 18 Pro has to be one of the biggest discounts I've seen from any network this week. As with other retailers, this particular deal breaks down into a trade-in rebate and a plan discount, so you'll need to have both to get the biggest possible saving on a new iPhone. Read more Read less ▼

AirPods 5 for £1 Apple iPhone 18 Pro: up to £580 off w/ trade-in plus AirPods 5 for £1 at O2

O2's Black Friday-turned-Cyber Monday deal on the iPhone 18 Pro isn't exactly cheap, but if you're committed to sticking with the network for its excellent benefits (including O2 Priority, free data roaming, and O2 Switch Up), it's currently offering the lowest-ever monthly cost on the O2 Unlimited Ultimate Plan. This deal still works out to £69 per month (including device fees), but you will at least get a pair of AirPods 5 (worth £119) thrown in for just £1 extra. Read more Read less ▼

Apple iPhone 17: save £432 on your device and plan at Three

Three has a nice little Black Friday-turned-Cyber Monday deal on the iPhone 17 (which I still think is the best iPhone for most people) this week. The network is offering a combined discount of £432 when you bundle together a £360 plan saving and a £72 discount on the phone itself. With flexible payment options, you can pay as little as £24 per month for the iPhone 17 at Three this week. Read more Read less ▼

Apple iPhone 17 Pro: from just £31.50 per month at Sky

For the absolute best-value iPhone 17 Pro deal, Sky is offering Apple's 2025 flagship for as little as £31.50 per month. That price will only get you 100MB of data per month, which obviously isn't worth considering, but even bumping up to 10GB will only cost you an extra £5 (so £36.50 per month). The only disappointment is that the network only has the Silver color left in stock. Read more Read less ▼

Save £400 Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max (1TB): was £1,899 now £1,499 at AO.com AO is also offering the 1TB version of the larger iPhone 17 Pro Max for as little as £1,499. That sounds like a lot of money, and this listing isn't officially listed as a deal, but the same variant of the iPhone 18 Pro Max costs a whopping £1,899, so you'd be saving £400 on what is largely the same device. Read more Read less ▼

Save £300 Apple iPhone Air (256GB): was £1,099 now £799 at John Lewis The iPhone Air for just £799 at both John Lewis and Amazon is an absolutely ridiculous deal, especially when you consider that a) it launched for £999 (before a post-launch price rise to £1,099), and b) its 2025 stablemate, the iPhone 17, still retails for £899. Sure, the Air has its compromises — it only has one camera, and no more than one-day battery life — but it's a gorgeous device that'll remain powerful and supported for many years to come. Read more Read less ▼

Save £100 Apple iPhone 16 (128GB): was £799 now £699 at Amazon If you're not willing to break the £900 barrier for an iPhone 17, the iPhone 16 for £699 is a decent alternative. You'll lose out on the former's 120Hz display, but otherwise, the iPhone 16 remains a reasonably powerful, long-lasting iPhone for streaming, scrolling, and light gaming. Read more Read less ▼

Save £50 Apple iPhone 17e (256GB): was £699 now £649 at joybuy.co.uk For the absolute cheapest iPhone worth buying right now, your best bet is the iPhone 17e at JoyBuy for £649. Versus the iPhone 16, the 17e has one fewer camera and no Dynamic Island, but it does boast a newer chipset and a higher starting storage capacity, which arguably makes it the better-value buy for most people. Read more Read less ▼

More Black Friday deals in the US

More Black Friday deals in the UK