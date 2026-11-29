It’s never been so difficult to find a decent Windows laptop for less than $300. Notebooks at this price often make big compromises, from cramped displays or poor storage to weak processors and flimsy keyboards.

Sometimes, though, we find a gem when we’re browsing deals - and that’s exactly what’s happened here.

The HP OmniBook 3 is currently available for just $299 at Walmart, and it offers a spacious 16-in display, a capable Intel Core 3 processor, and enough basic capability to tackle everyday computing.

Today’s best HP OmniBook 3 laptop deal

Black Friday Save 38% ($180) HP OmniBook 3 16-inch: was $479 now $299 at Walmart Head to Walmart and you’ll find the HP Omnibook 3 16-inch laptop listed for $299, which is a significant drop from its previous $479 price. That’s an attractive figure for a Windows 11 laptop with a 16:10 display and solid internals.

Why we recommend the HP OmniBook 3

The HP’s standout feature is its 16-inch IPS display, which offers a 1920 x 1200 resolution at a 16:10 aspect ratio. It means you’ve got a little more vertical screen space than a standard Full HD panel, so browsing the web, working in documents, and navigating spreadsheets is a little easier - things don’t feel quite so cramped.

Inside, the HP is powered by an Intel Core 3 304 processor, 8GB of memory, and 128GB of UFS (Flash) storage.

There’s no denying that those components are entry-level, but they’re well-suited to everyday jobs like browsing the web, managing your emails, tackling basic office tasks, and streaming movies and TV shows.

Unsurprisingly, anyone interested in this laptop should still expect some compromises. That 8GB of memory limits multitasking, and you’ll quickly feel the squeeze of the 128GB storage - it’s not exactly capacious. You can’t upgrade either component.

This isn’t a laptop for demanding gaming, video editing, or intensive work, but it’s a suitable daily driver for undemanding users.

A cheaper alternative

If you’d rather spend even less, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i is currently $279.99 at Best Buy. It has an Intel N150 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB of storage, alongside a 15.6-inch Full HD display - it’s still well-suited to everyday computing, but it has a smaller screen and a slightly weaker processor.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy it if… You want an affordable Windows laptop with a large display and power for everyday computing.

❌ Skip it if… You’re a gamer or you need lots of storage. It’s not suited to multitasking or tough creative or number-crunching workloads, either.