Not all of the best laptops are prohibitively expensive. Take this HP 15 Laptop at Walmart for just $339 (was $589). This budget-friendly laptop was already incredibly affordable at full price, but now with $250 off, it's positively cheap for what's on offer.

In fact, it is the cheapest new 'true' Core i3 laptop in the US right now, just in time for Amazon Prime Day Big Beal Days.

But don't confuse the low price with poor quality. With it, you get dependable performance for everyday computing, get your work finished, hop on video calls, and even stream your favourite shows.

We'd say it's the ideal fit for any student needing a laptop for school or college, or anyone wanting a large screen for those jobs when a phone doesn't quite cut it. Whatever you use it for, you won't be breaking the bank with this purchase.

Today's best affordable laptop deal

HP Laptop 15: was $589 now $339 at Walmart This is a solid price for a 15-inch laptop with an Intel Core i3 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. You'll find more advanced hardware elsewhere, but for everyday productivity, school, and college, this laptop is more than enough and very reasonably priced—especially now that you can get it for $250 off.

We haven't reviewed this HP laptop, but the specs give us a clear feel for what it offers. It begins with a 15-inch display with a 16:9 aspect ratio and full HD resolution. It's also an anti-glare panel, which reduces reflections even in bright environments.

It is the only one in this price range to offer a Core i3 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. The N305 is a decent processor, the fastest CPU in a sub-$400 laptop. I couldn't find anything similar.

The HP 15 also features a full-sized keyboard with an integrated numeric pad and 1.5 mm key travel, designed for comfortable typing and increased productivity.

In terms of connectivity, the HP's entry-level laptop has WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4 technology that delivers fast speeds, excellent performance, and good reliability.