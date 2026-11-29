Grand Theft Auto 6 Director of Animation: Gameplay Animation, Mike Jones, says the world "demands a faster pacing to interactions and movement"

That's compared to Red Dead Redemption 2 , which had "an appropriate slower heartbeat based on its setting"

Jones says Rockstar Games spent "months of development" getting a simple door animation right

According to Rockstar Games, Grand Theft Auto 6 demanded a faster pace compared to Red Dead Redemption 2, and the studio spent "months" trying to nail certain animations.

In a series of developer notes sent to TechRadar Gaming, where the team shared its behind-the-scenes process for its hyper-realistic gameplay animation within the breathing world of Leonida, Mike Jones, Director of Animation: Gameplay Animation, explained that "from the outset," Rockstar wanted to make GTA 6 "feel fast and responsive" while maintaining a weight "which grounds our world in realism."

"Red Dead Redemption 2 had an appropriate slower heartbeat based on its setting," Jones said. "Jason and Lucia’s world demands a faster pacing to interactions and movement."

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The developer said the team put "a huge effort into the details," including every small interaction that players may miss, including "something as mundane as how the players might use a door when carrying drinks."

"Lucia may turn her back to open a door with her hip whilst her hands are occupied," he said, revealing that this small detail "took months of development, but it matters."

As you can probably tell if you've been playing GTA 6 since release, the game's world is free-flowing with incredible levels of reactivity, and moving around the world, whether it be on foot, in a car, boat, scooter, plane, or bike, feels much more realistic compared to GTA 5.

Jones said, "Traversal is far more fluid than anything we’ve achieved before," adding that Rockstar "put significant effort into vaulting and climbing over obstacles and fences, always trying to maintain momentum."

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"There are countless variations depending on how the player triggers the action, the ability to branch out and chain together jumps and how they land," he continued. "The amount of visual detail on the roofs of buildings is astounding, and the traversal allows for some breathtaking foot chases."

If you haven't purchased a copy of the biggest game launch of all time, here are the best places to buy GTA 6 on PS5 and Xbox.