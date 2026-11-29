Dell's 14S is a 14-inch Windows 11 Home laptop for everyday work, built around a Series 3 Intel Core 5 320 processor with six cores, a 16 TOPS NPU, and speeds of up to 4.6GHz. It has 8GB of LPDDR5X memory running at 7467 MT/s, listed as onboard, and a 61.2Wh integrated battery.

Right now, Dell is currently selling the 14S for $499.99 (was $749.99), saving $250. This deal is a limited-quantity offer, and it is the this is the lowest price for this device this year. Thankfully, it is open to everyone, not only students, as Dell has done in the past.

Two USB-C ports with 10Gbps speeds support Power Delivery and DisplayPort, which means one port charges the laptop while another can drive an external monitor. It also has an HDMI 1.4 port which can be used to connect a TV or projector for presentations. Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 link the laptop to your home network, wireless headphones and a mouse, and the universal audio jack takes wired headphones.

Why we recommend it

The 1920 x 1200 display is 120 rows taller than a 1080p panel, so more of a web page, document, or spreadsheet is in view before you scroll. Dell rates it at 100% sRGB, which means photos and web graphics show the colors they were made with, and 300 nits suits a desk or a classroom.

Most laptops at this price carry far less storage, so the 512GB is a plus. Here, a Gen4 M.2 drive holds your documents, photos and apps without an external drive, and it's the kind of space you'd normally pay more for. At 1.15kg and about half an inch thick, the 14S slips into a backpack without weighing it down.

What to know before you buy

The memory is the main cut. 8GB suits browsing, documents, and video calls, but it's listed as onboard, so expect it not to be upgradeable. The screen is non-touch and runs at 60Hz, and the keyboard isn't backlit, so typing in the dark is harder.

With no external slots, there's no SD card reader. The warranty is a 12-month mail-in service, which means shipping the laptop back to Dell for repairs. This is a limited deal, but the deal is not guaranteed until you complete the order. With 29% of the deal already claimed, you do not have much time to make a decision.

Price context

At $499.99, the laptop sits $250.00 below Dell's estimated value of $749.99, a saving of about 33%. Dell labels the price the lowest of the year. If you'd rather spread the cost, Dell Pay offers $84 a month for six months.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Dell 14S if...you want a light Windows 11 laptop with a 1920 x 1200 screen and 512GB of storage for study, work, and browsing, and you want it for less than $500.