In the battle of the best foldable phones, the ultra-light, thin, and visibly flat (when unfolded) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is almost unbeatable, and now you can, in the US, get almost $1,100 off the $2,099.99 starting price from Samsung.

The deal is a mixture of a price cut, coupons, and trade-ins (with values of up to $800 off), but if you have an old Samsung (or other brand) lying around, it's certainly a Black Friday deal worth looking into.

I won't argue that paying over $2k for any phone is a stretch, though I've long argued that these foldables are true two-in-one devices; more specifically, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is an excellent example of the species.

Yes, even in the face of the new iPhone Duo (impressive, yes, but there's no Black Friday deal for it in sight), the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is notable.

• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals

As I wrote in my review, "it still reigns supreme". Here's why. Not only is it thinner and lighter than Samsung's own Galaxy S26 Ultra flagship (which also has a nice Black Friday deal), but the unfolding Z Fold 8 Ultra is roughly 40 grams lighter than the iPhone Duo.

Is the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra really all that ultra?

It also has a better main camera, which specs out to 200MP wide, which is backed up by a 50MP wide and a 3x 10MP telephoto cameras. By contrast, the passport-shaped Galaxy Z Fold 8 (also sporting a Black Friday deal of its own) has just two cameras on the back (both are 50MP). Even the new iPhone Duo can only muster two 48MP cameras.

One thing I always loved about the Z Fold 8 Ultra is that, folded, it feels like you're carrying a svelte flagship phone but with a hidden secret: the 8-inch internal display. Yes, I wish it accepted pen input (like the iPhone Duo) and that Samsung would quickly adopt the Duo's crease-erasing nanotexture main display covering, but I still think this is a virtually unbeatable deal, and now, at this Black Friday Deal, it's well worth the price of entry.

To cut the price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra virtually in half this Black Friday, you will need a trade-in that could garner you up to $800 off. Without one, you're looking at $450 off. You can also pick up a few hundred more off with a PayPal code (PAYPAL100) and then an additional $200 off in coupon deals.

Seriously, though, getting a decent trade-in on your old traditional flagship smartphone should be considered a win when you're getting a 6.5-inch smartphone with an additional, multitasking-reading 8-inch flexible display. That's truly a tablet and phone in one lightweight, fully-pocketable device.

The upgrades from the Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra weren't major, but as I wrote in my review: "Samsung has upgraded it just enough — it's flatter, lighter, and has a better battery and better cameras," and now it's an even better value than you might think.

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