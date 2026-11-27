The best all-around foldable I've ever tried has an amazing Black Friday deal, and no, it's not the iPhone duo
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra lives up to its name, and now it's at an almost unbelievable Black Friday price
In the battle of the best foldable phones, the ultra-light, thin, and visibly flat (when unfolded) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is almost unbeatable, and now you can, in the US, get almost $1,100 off the $2,099.99 starting price from Samsung.
The deal is a mixture of a price cut, coupons, and trade-ins (with values of up to $800 off), but if you have an old Samsung (or other brand) lying around, it's certainly a Black Friday deal worth looking into.
I won't argue that paying over $2k for any phone is a stretch, though I've long argued that these foldables are true two-in-one devices; more specifically, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is an excellent example of the species.
Yes, even in the face of the new iPhone Duo (impressive, yes, but there's no Black Friday deal for it in sight), the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is notable.
• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals
As I wrote in my review, "it still reigns supreme". Here's why. Not only is it thinner and lighter than Samsung's own Galaxy S26 Ultra flagship (which also has a nice Black Friday deal), but the unfolding Z Fold 8 Ultra is roughly 40 grams lighter than the iPhone Duo.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: $350 off upfront, or up to $1100 off with a trade-in
Samsung's Black Friday deals on its latest foldable devices are incredibly strong if you're looking for a discount on an unlocked device. First up, you can get up to $800 off via a trade-in rebate on either the Fold 8 or Ultra, and up to $400 off the Flip 8. If that doesn't suit, then you can instead get an upfront discount of up to $350 off, which really helps offset the cost of these pricey premium devices.
Galaxy Z Fold 8: $300 off upfront, or up to $800 off w/ trade
Galaxy Z Flip 8: $200 off upfront, or up to $400 off w/ trade
Is the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra really all that ultra?
It also has a better main camera, which specs out to 200MP wide, which is backed up by a 50MP wide and a 3x 10MP telephoto cameras. By contrast, the passport-shaped Galaxy Z Fold 8 (also sporting a Black Friday deal of its own) has just two cameras on the back (both are 50MP). Even the new iPhone Duo can only muster two 48MP cameras.
One thing I always loved about the Z Fold 8 Ultra is that, folded, it feels like you're carrying a svelte flagship phone but with a hidden secret: the 8-inch internal display. Yes, I wish it accepted pen input (like the iPhone Duo) and that Samsung would quickly adopt the Duo's crease-erasing nanotexture main display covering, but I still think this is a virtually unbeatable deal, and now, at this Black Friday Deal, it's well worth the price of entry.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: $350 off upfront, or up to $720 off with a trade-in at Samsung
The outstanding Galaxy S26 Ultra has just been listed for its lowest price yet at the official Samsung Store this week, with an excellent $350 discount on unlocked devices. Available across all storage variants and colors, this deal can get you a device for as little as $949 upfront. Trade-in rebates of up to $720 are also available, but we've seen slightly better offerings in the past for trades.
Galaxy S26: $150 off upfront, or up to $340 off w/ trade
Galaxy S26+: $250 off upfront, or up to $440 off w/ trade
To cut the price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra virtually in half this Black Friday, you will need a trade-in that could garner you up to $800 off. Without one, you're looking at $450 off. You can also pick up a few hundred more off with a PayPal code (PAYPAL100) and then an additional $200 off in coupon deals.
Seriously, though, getting a decent trade-in on your old traditional flagship smartphone should be considered a win when you're getting a 6.5-inch smartphone with an additional, multitasking-reading 8-inch flexible display. That's truly a tablet and phone in one lightweight, fully-pocketable device.
The upgrades from the Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra weren't major, but as I wrote in my review: "Samsung has upgraded it just enough — it's flatter, lighter, and has a better battery and better cameras," and now it's an even better value than you might think.
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A 38-year industry veteran and award-winning journalist, Lance has covered technology since PCs were the size of suitcases and “on line” meant “waiting.” He’s a former Lifewire Editor-in-Chief, Mashable Editor-in-Chief, and, before that, Editor in Chief of PCMag.com and Senior Vice President of Content for Ziff Davis, Inc. He also wrote a popular, weekly tech column for Medium called The Upgrade.
Lance Ulanoff makes frequent appearances on national, international, and local news programs including Live with Kelly and Mark, the Today Show, Good Morning America, CNBC, CNN, and the BBC.
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