Samsung is reportedly testing a paid Galaxy AI Premium service

It's said to add Gen Video, Bixby Action, and Daily Briefing to Samsung's suite of AI tools

It will also apparently give you higher usage limits for free tools

It was inevitable that Samsung would start charging for some of its AI tools sooner or later, and lo and behold, the company is reportedly now testing a paid premium version of Galaxy AI.

SammyGuru has found evidence of a Galaxy AI Premium subscription service, which the company looks set to launch into early access soon, and which will seemingly give users access to new AI features, along with four times higher usage limits on existing ones.

Those new features reportedly include Gen Video, which is described as letting you “generate AI videos from your photos,” Bixby Action, which will “automate tasks across your apps,” and Daily Briefing, which doesn’t include a description.

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Based on code strings it discovered, SammyGuru expects Galaxy AI Premium to be priced at $4.99 (roughly £3.75 / AU$7.25) per month or $47.99 (around £35 / AU$70) annually, and the service might at least initially be exclusive to the Samsung Galaxy S27 series.

(Image credit: SammyGuru)

The site reports that Browsing Assist, Now Brief, Creative Studio, Smart Capture, Samsung Keyboard, Photo Assist, and Personal Agent are listed within the Galaxy AI Premium interface as tools that will remain free — albeit with usage limits that you’ll have to pay to increase.

But for what it’s worth, Samsung has previously said that all the Galaxy AI features that are "on your phone by default" will always be available for free, and that’s a longer list, which you can find on Samsung’s site. It includes Live Translate, Note Assist, Zoom Nightography, Writing Assist, Chat Assist, Drawing Assist, AI Select, Now Brief, Now Bar, Audio Eraser, Photo Assist, AI Enhanced Wallpaper, Browsing Assist, Voice Recorder, Transcript Assist, Health Assist, Auto Zoom, Auto Framing, and Suggested Replies.

So, assuming Samsung sticks to its word, all of those features will remain free despite the launch of Galaxy AI Premium — though added usage limits could degrade the experience for free users.

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Unsurprisingly, this news of a premium subscription hasn’t been met with much fanfare, especially as it sounds like it only adds a few features. On Reddit, comments include “good luck with that,” “not a single one of their AI features [is] worth paying for,” “ewwww, no thanks,” and “dead on arrival,” among other similar sentiments.

Of course, one Reddit thread doesn’t represent the wider world, so it will be interesting to see whether there’s actually much interest in Galaxy AI Premium if and when it launches.

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