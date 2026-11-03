OpenAI is preparing to combine the number of subscribers who can use ChatGPT and its Codex coding assistant. Instead of separate measurements, Plus, Pro, and Business subscribers will have a single gauge for both, according to the company's updated documentation. More complicated tasks will consume more of that allowance, although ordinary Instant conversations won't count against it.

The change comes as OpenAI prepares to bring ChatGPT Work's more autonomous capabilities into the main ChatGPT experience. Users will be able to ask ChatGPT to carry out complicated projects directly from a conversation. That convenience also means combining the resources available for their use, and I suspect plenty of paying customers are going to be unhappy about that particular trade-off.

OpenAI says most subscribers shouldn't find themselves waiting for their usage limits to reset more often than they do today. The company hasn't disclosed exactly how large the new allowances will be, making that reassurance rather difficult to evaluate. It's asking customers to trust that the subscription they're already paying for won't become less useful once the rules change.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

OpenAI has made it clear it wants ChatGPT to become a comprehensive platform for both ordinary consumers and people using AI to run substantial professional projects. I can see the appeal of putting everything on one platform, but I think the company is underestimating how irritated people become when a familiar service starts reorganizing itself around customers with very different needs.

One subscription, too many expectations

For most people, ChatGPT is still a relatively straightforward assistant. They probably aren't especially interested in how many tokens a software development agent consumes while building an application. That makes the new shared allowance awkward. A person who uses ChatGPT for research and occasionally experiments with Codex could find those activities competing for the same resources.

Instant chat remaining outside the allowance is an important protection, and it means ordinary conversations shouldn't suddenly become impossible because someone used Codex too enthusiastically. But more demanding reasoning tasks will count, and those are precisely the capabilities that help justify paying for a subscription.

The eventual allowance could be generous enough that most people barely notice the change, and some users might benefit from spending more of their resources on whichever tool they prefer. But without clear figures, customers have no meaningful way to determine whether they're getting a better deal.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The reaction among existing users suggests OpenAI has already stumbled over that problem. "Worst decision ever by OpenAI" is the header and general sentiment on one Reddit thread. "Def unsubscribing for this one, it was the main appeal to have a 20$ sub next to the Claude's 200," one user wrote.

The anger reflects a broader worry that OpenAI is increasingly prioritizing professional AI tools at the expense of people who simply want to use ChatGPT without worrying about how much computing power they've consumed.

The frustration is understandable, particularly given OpenAI's recent adjustments to its Pro plans. The company reversed a proposed reduction in Pro 200 usage limits after subscribers complained, while also increasing allowances for other plans. That's welcome responsiveness, but it hardly inspires confidence when another substantial change to usage accounting is already approaching.

Business first

The more interesting question is what OpenAI ultimately wants ChatGPT to become. Its increasingly ambitious Work capabilities are designed to carry out substantial assignments, moving the product closer to a professional productivity platform. That's a big departure from the friendly chatbot that attracted millions by making AI accessible through ordinary conversation.

OpenAI seems determined to combine two rather different experiences, and the danger is that ordinary users end up navigating a service increasingly designed around professional workflows.

The company has good commercial reasons to pursue this direction. Businesses are willing to pay substantial amounts for AI that can perform valuable work, while consumer subscriptions face much greater pressure to remain affordable. Combining the experiences could encourage people to experiment with advanced capabilities, potentially making more expensive subscriptions attractive.

But if I pay for access to advanced reasoning, I'd like to know roughly how much I can use it without wondering whether another task has eaten into my allowance. Having to monitor token consumption feels like the sort of administrative chore AI was supposed to eliminate.

OpenAI should publish understandable allowances and explain how different activities affect them before the December changes arrive. Customers shouldn't need to conduct their own experiments to determine whether their subscriptions have quietly become less generous.

Making ChatGPT more powerful is worthwhile, but making people feel they're getting less for their money would be an exceptionally foolish way to celebrate that progress.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.