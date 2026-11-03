Rapid drug discovery using AI's assistance is adding pressure to an already restricted macaque supply

A US startup plans to breed 30,000 monkeys over two decades

China's export ban cut off a major source of American research animals

Artificial intelligence is creating new demands for pharmaceutical research, increasing pressure on all kinds of resources needed to develop and test potential treatments - including animal test subjects.

Macaques, commonly used in medical experiments, have become considerably more expensive, with reported prices rising from approximately $3,000 in 2019 to more than $20,000 today.

Now , Palantir cofounder Joe Lonsdale is reportedly supporting Safer Human Medicine, a startup seeking to establish a large-scale breeding facility in the US.

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Rising demand meets restricted monkey supplies

The proposed facility would eventually accommodate 30,000 monkeys, with the company planning to increase its breeding population gradually over approximately 20 years.

Its initial stock would comprise between 500 and 1,000 macaques obtained from breeding facilities across Asia.

The company intends to expand domestic production and reduce American laboratories’ dependence on imported animals for pharmaceutical research and testing.

Artificial intelligence has intensified the pressure by enabling researchers to develop potential medicines more rapidly and generate more drug candidates for testing.

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Each promising candidate may then require laboratory studies to assess toxicity, safety and biological effects before human clinical trials.

Some experimental treatments require animal studies before human trials, and macaques are frequently selected because of their biological similarities to humans.

However, the supply problem predates the recent expansion of artificial intelligence applications within pharmaceutical research and drug discovery programmes.

China, previously responsible for approximately 60% of America's laboratory monkey imports, prohibited exports in 2020, forcing researchers to seek alternative suppliers.

American laboratories subsequently turned to Cambodia, but investigations in 2022 uncovered allegations involving wild-caught monkeys falsely represented as captive-bred animals.

Breeding limitations and animal welfare concerns

Expanding captive populations is not an immediate solution because female macaques generally reach reproductive maturity around four years of age.

Each female typically produces one offspring annually, limiting how quickly breeding operations can increase their populations to meet laboratory requirements.

China now reportedly charges approximately $26,000 per macaque, roughly nine times the price recorded in 2019.

American laboratories reportedly import approximately 20,000 monkeys annually, leaving researchers exposed to international supply restrictions and substantial procurement expenses.

Safer Human Medicine's proposed operation would therefore require considerable time before its intended population could supply a significant share of domestic demand.

Nevertheless, the plan has already attracted criticism from animal welfare advocates concerned about keeping thousands of primates for experimental purposes.

A critic on X described the proposed breeding operation as “morally indefensible,” and others have called for judicial intervention against what they consider animal abuse.

Their objections could lead to legal challenges, potentially delaying construction, breeding activities, or the company's plans to establish domestic production capacity.

The eventual progress of this project will depend not only on breeding capacity and commercial demand, but also on regulatory scrutiny and potential court proceedings.

Via Ole Lehmann on X

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