Google kills off Jules, its AI coding agent which promised to do all the jobs you didn't want to

Google confirms it will move away from Jules, which launched in 2025

Users have until November 11 2027 to finish projects, then it'll be read-only

'Learnings' gained from the 'experiment' will inform Antigravity project

It feels like just months since Google launched its AI coding agent, Jules, but the tech giant is now shuttering the project as it looks to consolidate its agentic AI efforts.

The company confirmed in an X post that "Jules will be winding down" while it "focus[es] on [the] unified experience" that is Antigravity.

While Jules itself as a product will be shuttered, with Google describing it as an "experiment to learn how asynchronous coding agents can help developers ship faster," many of the tools it offered will live on under Google's Antigravity project.

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Google shutters Jules AI coding agent

Users now have until November 11 2027 to finished their ongoing Jules sessions, after which it will operate in read-only mode for existing projects. The company has also introduced an export process to help developers move out of the platform.

"You can now export everything Jules knows about your work into a local folder: account settings, environment variables, scheduled tasks, connected repositories, memories, setup scripts, and every session, including its prompt, plan, full activity log, and code patches," a more detailed announcement confirms.

The decision may not come as a surprise to all – the platform didn't seem especially popular among developers. "Could've just emailed the 3 people this affects," one comment on X reads.

Google never shared details of how popular Jules was, but it did boast of thousands of developers testing it during the beta phase. Still, Jules will have likely faced stiff competition from OpenAI's Codex and Claude Code, as well as GitHub Copilot and a long list of others.

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Looking ahead, Google's focus has now shifted to a consolidated agentic strategy under Antigravity, where it promises to apply the "learnings" it amassed from Jules.

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