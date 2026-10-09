Google reveals Gemini Agents — 'a single universal agent for work', which will even get their own Gmail account

Gemini Agent will work independently to a goal, it doesn't need detailed instructions

Running in the cloud means it's always-on, even when you're not

It'll work with third-party platforms and even rival models

Google has set out its future of AI agents becoming fully autonomous digital employees, and with its next generation of Gemini Agents, the company will use one central agent to answer questions, create documents, generate assets, organize meetings and more.

The news comes very shortly after similar announcements by Meta (Muse) and OpenAI (Dots), and centers around a user sharing an objective with an AI agent rather than having to spell out every step and task.

It means that human workers can go from being given AI assistance to delegating entire workloads to AI, which can work on long-running tasks largely independently.

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Gemini Agent is the future of agentic AI

Being an always-on agent, this new and upgraded version of Gemini can continue to run in the background, even when workers aren't at their desks, running in Google Cloud's infrastructure instead of on-device.

What's more, Google isn't branding this as a work-only tool. Instead, Gemini Agents are designed to be as much a personal assistant as they are a digital colleague, but for users who do want to use them at work as a digital collage, agents can be assigned their own email addresses, calendars and Drive storage allocations.

But despite being a Google product running on Google Cloud infrastructure, the company has actually opened up Gemini Agents to also work with Anthropic's models, promising to add others in the future.

"A future-proof platform that runs anywhere, executes any task, supports your choice of models, and applies enterprise control," Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said.

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Further aiding accessibility and openness, it will also work across third-party platforms, like Microsoft 365 and Slack, as well as on any device, spanning iOS and Android, macOS and Windows.

Gemini Agents aren't generally available yet, but some customers can get early access via a private preview. We expect to hear more about their use cases and other finer details as they approach general availability.

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