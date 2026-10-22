OpenAI has upgraded its Chrome extension to bring much of the familiar ChatGPT experience directly into Google's browser.

The integration adds a sidebar that can work alongside whatever you're viewing, understand information across multiple open tabs, and, through ChatGPT Work, interact with websites on your behalf.

Essentially, it turns ChatGPT into a companion that follows you around the internet, ready to help without requiring you to leave the page you're reading.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

A few big upgrades for Chrome users today! We’re bringing the power of computer use to anyone who uses Chrome. First up: ChatGPT can now use your tabs in Chrome to make answers more useful and get things done for you. If you’re in Chat, it can look across your open tabs and gather info. If you’re in Work, ChatGPT can control your Chrome tabs to get things, like sending messages, filling out forms, or downloading files. It can even help you organize and group that pile of tabs you have open.October 15, 2026

The timing is interesting, as Google has been working to make Gemini a more prominent part of Chrome, giving its own AI assistant a natural advantage in the world's most popular browser. OpenAI clearly has little interest in allowing Google to turn Chrome into a comfortable home for Gemini users while ChatGPT remains somewhere else entirely.

OpenAI wants Chrome users to keep relying on ChatGPT, even while browsing inside Google's own ecosystem. It's an increasingly direct competition for the attention of people who might otherwise find Gemini easier to use simply because it's already there.

Getting started involves installing the official ChatGPT extension from the Chrome Web Store and signing into your account. From there, the sidebar lets you access ChatGPT alongside webpages, while the integration can also work with information across open tabs once the necessary permissions are granted. More advanced website interactions are available through ChatGPT Work, depending on your account's access.

(Image credit: OpenAI)

Tab-free research

The biggest attraction is how familiar the whole experience feels. If you're already accustomed to asking ChatGPT to explain something confusing or help you work through a problem, bringing those capabilities into Chrome removes a surprisingly irritating extra step. You can continue using the browser normally while keeping your AI assistant available alongside whatever you're doing.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That makes the integration particularly appealing for research. Imagine having several articles open about the same announcement and asking ChatGPT to compare their coverage, identify discrepancies, or explain something that remains unclear. Instead of copying passages into a separate conversation, you can have the assistant work with the pages already in front of you.

Shopping offers another obvious use. Comparing products across different retailers normally means switching repeatedly between tabs, checking specifications, and trying to remember which listing had the better deal. ChatGPT can examine the relevant pages together and help organize that information, although prices and important product details still deserve verification.

The sidebar also makes smaller interactions feel more natural. It's essentially the same ChatGPT experience but with the added benefit of being connected more closely to the browsing you're already doing.

That familiarity is arguably the integration's greatest strength. OpenAI doesn't have to convince people that they need another AI assistant or teach existing ChatGPT users an entirely new workflow. It simply makes something they already use more accessible, and for people who enjoy having ChatGPT available throughout the day, that's a substantial improvement.

There are still reasons to approach its answers carefully. Reading several webpages doesn't guarantee that ChatGPT will interpret every detail correctly, especially when a site has unusual formatting or important information is hidden behind interactive elements. The convenience of a confident summary should never replace checking the source when accuracy matters.

OpenAI invading Google

The more ambitious capabilities come through ChatGPT Work, which can interact with websites and carry out tasks rather than simply answering questions about them.

As an experiment, I used ChatGPT in Chrome to fill out a form. I opened a registration page for a free technology webinar and asked ChatGPT Work to complete the form, with explicit instructions to stop before submitting anything. It didn't have all the answers, as when selecting an industry category, it paused to ask for clarification from me. Still, the final review was essential, since even a minor error in a registration form can be more annoying than filling it out manually.

That supervision matters, particularly when an AI can interact with websites where you're already signed in. Giving ChatGPT access to information across tabs also means thinking carefully about what those tabs contain and which websites the assistant is authorized to use. OpenAI includes permission controls, but users still need to exercise judgment about what they allow an AI agent to access.

It's notable that there's competition unfolding inside Chrome itself. Google has an obvious advantage because it controls the browser and can weave Gemini directly into the experience. OpenAI's answer is to make ChatGPT feel almost as natural a part of Chrome, reducing the incentive for its users to switch assistants simply because Google's alternative is close at hand.

Chrome gives Google a valuable route to introduce Gemini to an enormous audience, but it also gives OpenAI access to those same users. The browser is becoming another battleground in the competition to make one AI assistant the default choice for everyday computing.

For people who already prefer ChatGPT, this integration makes a compelling case for sticking with it. The ability to bring familiar conversations and assistance into the browsing experience, while adding awareness of open webpages, makes ChatGPT feel more useful without demanding a change in habits. The more advanced automation features are promising, although their value will depend on reliability and how much oversight they require.

I don't think every Chrome user suddenly needs ChatGPT looking over their shoulder. But if ChatGPT is already a regular part of your day, bringing much of that experience directly into Chrome is a genuinely attractive upgrade.

OpenAI has effectively found a way to make Google's browser another home for ChatGPT. That might be excellent news for users who appreciate the convenience, even if Google would probably prefer they spent more time talking to Gemini. The real winner could be whichever assistant makes browsing feel easier without making the internet more complicated in the process.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.