A desk covered in multiple screens and untidy cable bundles can get irritating, luckily Black Friday is the perfect time to consider consolidation in your gaming or home office setup.

By switching to the INNOCN 49C1R, you could replace several displays with a huge 49-inch curved screen that gives you an enormous amount of on-screen space in one display. It's the ideal upgrade for productivity - and for making the latest games look incredibly immersive.

And, thanks to Amazon’s Black Friday sale, it’s now available for $508.49 - down from $699.99.

Today’s best INNOCN 49-inch 5K monitor deal

Black Friday Save 27% INNOCN 49C1R: was $699.99 now $508.49 at Amazon The INNOCN 49C1R is available at Amazon for $508.49. That’s a whopping 27% discount compared to its original $699.99 price, and it makes this screen one of the most affordable large widescreens you’ll find anywhere.

Why we recommend the INNOCN 49C1R

Its 5120 x 1440 resolution and 32:9 aspect ratio give you the horizontal workspace of two QHD monitors side by side. You don’t get a distracting bezel running down the middle, and you won’t get annoyed by different levels of quality or accuracy between two different screens, either.

The panel’s 1800R curve helps keep its distant edges within your field of view. That can improve visual consistency and make the panel easier to use when compared to a flat screen, because those corners and edges are tilted towards your eyeline.

In games, that means spotting enemies even sooner when they're approaching. When you're working, it means you're not straining to see the details.

The VA display has a 120Hz refresh rate, which means smooth motion in games. The INNOCN screen has 99% sRGB color coverage, which is a good starting point for basic creative work, and HDR400 support.

Connectivity includes USB-C with up to 65W power delivery, DisplayPort, and HDMI, which makes it a useful option for laptop-based workstations.

The INNOCN screen is particularly appealing if you work across multiple applications - you can snap the windows around easily. It’s great for working in large spreadsheets or wide video timelines, and it excels in complex creative projects.

Bear in mind, though, that its 1440-pixel vertical resolution is less generous than a full 5K2K display - those panels have 2,160 vertical pixels. That could be a deal-breaker if you want more height rather than extra width.

Also remember that VA colors and sRGB coverage aren’t necessarily well-suited for professional, color-critical creative work, and HDR400 is a basic level of HDR support, too - if you want real impact in this area, you’ll need to spend more.

Price context and historical value

Amazon’s Black Friday sale currently lists the 49C1R for $508.49 rather than $649.99, which is a huge 27% price drop. In the past when it’s been on sale, it has sometimes dropped as low as $535, but it’s never been quite this cheap - so if you’re weighing up this screen, it’s an excellent time to buy.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy it if… you want your next workspace monitor to be an expansive single model - and you want to save some money compared to big-brand options

❌ Skip it if… you need higher vertical resolution or professional-grade color accuracy

