Welcome to our live updates tracking the best Black Friday TV deals of 2026. I'm TechRadar's Managing Editor for Home Tech — including TV and audio — and I've been scouring the Black Friday sales with my team to find the TV deals we'd most recommend, covering a range of sizes and budgets.

However, I know that we can't provide recommendations to cover everyone, so I'm offering personal buying advice for anyone who wants it! You can email me directly, or leave a comment on this article — let me know what you have in mind and a budget limit, and I'll give you personalized picks.

We test dozens of TVs every year — most of our picks are based on our experience reviewing the products, though we've also chosen some deals on products we haven't fully tested, but that we have knowledge of, and are confident in recommending.

Black Friday TV deals 2026: live (Image credit: Samsung / TCL / LG / Future)

My top 5 TV deals

Black Friday TV deals

Save 44% Roku 32-Inch Select Series Smart TV: was $179.99 now $99.99 at Amazon This is a great smart TV for under $100. Roku's 32-inch, full HD set comes with the most intuitive software on budget TVs, giving you quick access to your favorite streaming services, including lots of free Roky streaming channels. At this price, it's an excellent choice for a kid's bedroom or den. Read more Read less ▼

Save 40% LG B6 48-inch 4K OLED TV: was $999 now $599 at Best Buy If you want a quality OLED TV for cheap, the B6 is the best option around. The 48-inch model has dropped to $599 at Best Buy and for that price, you're still getting superb picture quality, and a full suite of features and smooth performance for gaming. Perfect as a new small-room gaming TV for GTA 6 — the beautiful colors and perfect OLED contrast will make the world look amazing, as we explain in our 4.5-star LG B6 review. Read more Read less ▼

Save 23% Samsung U8000H 50-inch 4K TV: was $299.99 now $229.99 at Best Buy If you're looking for a mid-sized budget TV, Best Buy has this 50-inch 4K TV on sale for $229.99. It won't rival the premium QLED and OLED displays, but this entry-level TV from Samsung still packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, the easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and HDR support. Read more Read less ▼

Save 51% Insignia F50 Series 55-inch 4K Fire TV: was $349.99 now $169.99 at Best Buy This budget-friendly 55-inch TV from Insignia supports 4K resolution, has all the streaming support you could need from the Fire TV software, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa controls. I've picked out this size in particular as it's a great low price for the already affordable display. All this for under $200 is a solid offer for a no-frills TV of this size. Read more Read less ▼

Save 43% TCL QM7L 65-inch 4K SQD mini-LED TV (2026): was $1,499.99 now $847.99 at Amazon The TCL QM7L is our pick as being the best budget TV right now — it's a feature-packed mini-LED that delivers great picture quality, with particularly accomplished local dimming for rich contrast. Bang-for-your-buck, this is one of the best TVs on the market right now, and the 65-inch model has dropped to $847.99 at Amazon — though other sizes are available. We gave it 4.5 stars in our TCL QM7L review. Read more Read less ▼

Save 19% LG C6 65-inch 4K OLED TV: was $1,599.99 now $1,299.99 at Amazon The LG C6 is our favorite TV you can buy in 2026, delivering real value for money with its excellent picture quality and gaming performance. It's a big upgrade on its predecessor, and score 5 stars in our LG C6 review. This deal at Amazon takes the 65-inch model down to $1,299.99, which is the lowest we've seen — it's not cheap, but given the elite picture quality on offer, it's a bargain. Read more Read less ▼

Save 44% LG B6E 77-inch 4K OLED TV (2026): was $2,699.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy OLED doesn't come cheap when you get to bigger screen sizes, but this LG B6E deal for under $1,500 is a steal. The B6E is a cheaper version of the B6, but performs almost identically (we've tested both — the only real difference is in AI picture modes we don't care about, and the design of the back panel) with the same great picture and gaming features. If you want a really big-screen OLED, this is the best value of 2026. Read more Read less ▼

Hisense QD50 98-inch Hi-QLED 4K TV: was $2,499.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy I can't speak too much about the overall quality of this TV given we haven't had extensive testing time, but I can't deny that it's a super-low price for a TV of this size from a company that's made plenty of TVs we've liked. This is an gigantic TV that will be good for general everyday viewing and streaming for someone who isn't too bothered about getting the very best picture possible, but want a vision-filling experience. Read more Read less ▼

My top Black Friday soundbar deals