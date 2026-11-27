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The best Black Friday TV deals live: save on LG OLED, Samsung, TCL, Roku, Sony and more — and get personlized advice from our experts
Ask the experts, or browse our top picks
Welcome to our live updates tracking the best Black Friday TV deals of 2026. I'm TechRadar's Managing Editor for Home Tech — including TV and audio — and I've been scouring the Black Friday sales with my team to find the TV deals we'd most recommend, covering a range of sizes and budgets.
However, I know that we can't provide recommendations to cover everyone, so I'm offering personal buying advice for anyone who wants it! You can email me directly, or leave a comment on this article — let me know what you have in mind and a budget limit, and I'll give you personalized picks.
We test dozens of TVs every year — most of our picks are based on our experience reviewing the products, though we've also chosen some deals on products we haven't fully tested, but that we have knowledge of, and are confident in recommending.
Black Friday TV deals quick links
- Amazon: smart TVs from $84
- Amazon 4K Blu-ray sale: up to 50% off loads of titles
- B&H Photo Video: deals on LG & Samsung TVs
- Best Buy: up to 60% off LG OLED TVs and more
- Crutchfield: up to $1,100 off premium TVs
- Soundbars: big-brand soundbars from $64 at Amazon
- Soundbars with Dolby Atmos: from $99 at Best Buy
- Streaming sticks: up to 67% off Fire TV and Roku
- Walmart: TVs from just $89
My top 5 TV deals
- Roku 32-Inch Select Series Smart TV: was
$179.99now $99.99 at Amazon
- LG B6 48-inch 4K OLED TV: was
$999now $599 at Best Buy
- TCL QM6K 75-inch mini-LED TV: was
$1287.99now $699.99 at Best Buy
- TCL QM7L 65-inch mini-LED TV: was
$1499.99now $847.99 at Amazon
- LG C6 65-inch 4K OLED TV: was
$1599.99now $1299.99 at Amazon
Black Friday TV deals
This is a great smart TV for under $100. Roku's 32-inch, full HD set comes with the most intuitive software on budget TVs, giving you quick access to your favorite streaming services, including lots of free Roky streaming channels. At this price, it's an excellent choice for a kid's bedroom or den.
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If you want a quality OLED TV for cheap, the B6 is the best option around. The 48-inch model has dropped to $599 at Best Buy and for that price, you're still getting superb picture quality, and a full suite of features and smooth performance for gaming. Perfect as a new small-room gaming TV for GTA 6 — the beautiful colors and perfect OLED contrast will make the world look amazing, as we explain in our 4.5-star LG B6 review.
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If you're looking for a mid-sized budget TV, Best Buy has this 50-inch 4K TV on sale for $229.99. It won't rival the premium QLED and OLED displays, but this entry-level TV from Samsung still packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, the easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and HDR support.
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This budget-friendly 55-inch TV from Insignia supports 4K resolution, has all the streaming support you could need from the Fire TV software, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa controls. I've picked out this size in particular as it's a great low price for the already affordable display. All this for under $200 is a solid offer for a no-frills TV of this size.
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The TCL QM7L is our pick as being the best budget TV right now — it's a feature-packed mini-LED that delivers great picture quality, with particularly accomplished local dimming for rich contrast. Bang-for-your-buck, this is one of the best TVs on the market right now, and the 65-inch model has dropped to $847.99 at Amazon — though other sizes are available. We gave it 4.5 stars in our TCL QM7L review.
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The LG C6 is our favorite TV you can buy in 2026, delivering real value for money with its excellent picture quality and gaming performance. It's a big upgrade on its predecessor, and score 5 stars in our LG C6 review. This deal at Amazon takes the 65-inch model down to $1,299.99, which is the lowest we've seen — it's not cheap, but given the elite picture quality on offer, it's a bargain.
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The Bravia 7 II is a next-gen RGB mini-LED TV, and it's one of the best versions of the tech so far, delivering mind-blowing colors and rich contrast. The 65-inch model has dropped to $1,499 at Best Buy, and while we think the LG C6 is a better TV overall, this will do better in bright rooms for daytime viewing, and it's generally a fantastic TV in its own right. We gave it 4.5 stars in our Sony Bravia 7 II review.
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At full price we gave the QM6K four out of five stars, but with a deal like this, we'd give it more. The QM6K demonstrates effective local dimming and picture quality even at a large size, and with that price, it's easily one of the best value big TVs on the market — you won't find a better budget 75-inch model.
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OLED doesn't come cheap when you get to bigger screen sizes, but this LG B6E deal for under $1,500 is a steal. The B6E is a cheaper version of the B6, but performs almost identically (we've tested both — the only real difference is in AI picture modes we don't care about, and the design of the back panel) with the same great picture and gaming features. If you want a really big-screen OLED, this is the best value of 2026.
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I can't speak too much about the overall quality of this TV given we haven't had extensive testing time, but I can't deny that it's a super-low price for a TV of this size from a company that's made plenty of TVs we've liked. This is an gigantic TV that will be good for general everyday viewing and streaming for someone who isn't too bothered about getting the very best picture possible, but want a vision-filling experience.
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My top Black Friday soundbar deals
- Sony HT-S100F: was
$119.99now $99.99 at Best Buy
- Sonos Ray soundbar: was
$219now $169 at Amazon
- Bose Smart Soundbar: was
$549now $369 at Amazon
- Samsung HW-Q800H: was
$1097.99now $697.99 at Amazon
- Sonos Arc Ultra: was
$1099now $849 at Amazon
My top Black Friday streaming stick deals
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select: was
$49.99now $17.99 at Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Plus: was
$69.99now $29.99 at Amazon
- Roku Streaming Stick HD: was
$39.99now $19 at Amazon
- Roku Streaming Stick Plus: was
$59.99now $34 at Amazon
LIVE: Latest Updates
I work with our team of talented writers and editors to cover the world of TVs, soundbars, projectors and home theater tech. The majority of our TV reviews are written by our Senior TV Hardware Writer, James Davidson — but we also have many reviews written by contributors and our dedicated testing team.
Who am I?
Oh, I should probably tell you a little about myself. I'm TechRadar's Managing Editor of Home Tech, which includes TV, home theater and audio. I've been covering TVs as a journalist for around a decade, and I got into tech journalism through being an early adopter of HD video editing and production — I've always been obsessed with picture quality.
Oh, and to contact me for personal advice, you can indeed just email me for a direct conversation — or use the comments on this page, which I'll keep an eye on.
Incidentally, what I just said about how similar-and-yet-confusing the world of TVs is why I've kept my list of recommended TVs on this page really short. There are lots of really good TVs with nice deals out there today, but if I mention them all then I'll be as bad as the retailers, throwing too many options at you.
I've picked a selection of the ones I think really stand out as best-in-class devices for the price, hitting key budget levels and sizes — though obviously the TVs here have other sizes available, generally. Just click through to the retailer on one you're interested in and you should be able to see the other sizes.
Yes, you can get personal advice
I'm 100% serious with my promise at the top of this post — I know what a nightmare the world of TVs is. A million acronyms that don't seem to mean anything (spoiler: most of them don't mean anything meaningful!), and yet everything also seems to be the same (spoiler: it often is very similar!).
So you tell me what you have in mind, and give some guidelines to work in (such as size or budget limits) and I'll recommend you one or two ideal options.
Hello, and welcome to our Black Friday TV roundup!
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