Not everybody wants to build their own PC, so this pre-built ABS Cyclone M Aqua gaming desktop is an ideal purchase for fast graphics and strong performance this Black Friday.

The highlight is undoubtedly its Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 graphics card built on Blackwell architecture for 1080p gaming with ray tracing and more.

Or maybe the best part is the $749 price (was $1,400), because you get a serious bit of kit for a massive saving.

With 16GB of RAM, a 10-core Intel i5 processor and 1TB of SSD storage, it's good for more than just gaming.

Why we recommend it

This pre-built gaming PC gives you more than just the essentials, with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 graphics card for 1080p or 1440p gaming. But DDR4 memory slots and M.2 slots also give you the chance to upgrade in the future. For this seasonal price, it's a hard one to ignore.

Price Context & Historical Value

It might be listed at $1,400 usually, but it's been available at discounted prices before. It seems $849 was the cheapest, though, so this Black Friday deal gives you an extra $100 saving. Plus, this pre-built gaming PC is cheaper than a typical self-build project, and you can still upgrade it later on if you need to.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the ABS Cyclone M Aqua Gaming PC ... you need a relatively affordable entry point to the gaming PC market where 1080p is acceptable, but you still want scope to upgrade later on

❌ Skip the ABS Cyclone M Aqua Gaming PC if... you need 4K graphics or you want the latest DDR5 memory technology for even faster performance