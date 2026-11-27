26 Lego deals you don't want to miss this Black Friday — Star Wars, Lord of the Rings, Pokémon and more see major price cuts
Exclusive deals and points multipliers or cold hard deals?
Black Friday deals mean that there are loads of great sets on offer; and this year, I've been genuinely stunned by the volume of record-low deals on some really desirable sets, like this mega 40% discount and an almost record-low deal on Lego Star Wars Jango Fett's Starship (was £59.99 now £35.99) at Amazon UK.
• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals
As we gear up for Christmas gifting season (or, perhaps, the season of needing to occupy family members for a few hours), Lego steps into the spotlight as a family favorite, and each year during Black Friday, sets see huge discounts.
Right now, sets ranging from Minecraft to Pokémon to Lord of the Rings, Harry Potter, and beyond are on offer, as well as Icons series builds like the Hubble Space Station at a record low price of £86.69 (was £119.99) at Amazon UK.
Quick deals - US
Now, this is the cheapest an all-in-one Lego Smart Play set has ever been. Lego's Smart Play: Darth Vader’s TIE Fighter is 20% off at just $55.95 and includes everything you need to build and play — most notably a Smart Brick is in the box.
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Not only will you end up building the iconic Pixar Luxor Jr. Lamp and iconic ball, but Lego's design team packed so many easter eggs and hidden details into this 613-piece set. With Toy Story 5 in theaters now and a 20% discount, now's an excellent time to score this Lego set for just $55.99.
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Lego has produced many Millennium Falcon sets, but this smaller one, which debuted for the 25th anniversary of Star Wars: A New Hope, is an excellent model and even better with a 20% discount. It's currently available at the lowest price ever, at $67.99, and makes a superb display piece.
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Returning to an all-time-low price, Amazon's October Black Friday is letting you score the Lego Harry Potter Thestral Family set for just $41.99.
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This is one of my favorite Lego Botanicals sets, and right now it's 20% off at just $47.95 on Amazon during Black Friday.
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Today's best Lego deals in the US
R2-D2 is the most iconic droid around, and right now, you can build your own version of the epic piece of Star Wars out of 1,050 bricks for just $79.99. That's a 20% discount from the $99.99 MSRP, and Prime members get free fast shipping. This set is themed to the 25th anniversary of Lego Star Wars and comes with a mini R2-D2, a display plate, and a Darth Malak minifigure.
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The opening crawl to any Star Wars film might be one of the most iconic starts of any film franchise. And now, you can finally build that Star Wars logo out of Lego bricks, and the design team hid some fun details. This fantastic set is down to $47.99 at Amazon on Black Friday 2026.
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A Lego Black Friday deal roundup wouldn't be complete without a set that lets you build Grogu, right? Well, right now you can build Grogu and the iconic Hover Pram for just $64.99 – a 35% discount.
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This popular 3-in-1 set can be a retro camera... or it can be an old skool video camera or TV set. You're basically getting three sets in one, and with 20% off list price, it's a steal right now.
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Fans of 101 Dalmatians will likely love this Lego build, as you don't just get a Cruella De Vil Minifigure, but you'll build her iconic car and get one of the pups. Right now, this set is just $34.99 on Amazon after a 30% discount.
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Now, this one is a personal favorite of mine, and it really is the perfect display piece. The Lego Botanicals Mini Orchid is a delightful set made from 274 pieces. It's back down to the lowest price we've tracked this year for Black Friday – score it now on Amazon for $23.95.
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Amazon has reduced the price of Lego Botanical Lucky Bamboo to the lowest we've ever seen. This delightful set is just $23.95 right now with free shipping and is a perfect Lego set for new or returning builders.
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With over 10,000 of these sold on Amazon in the past month, it's clear that Lego has a hit on its hands with the most joyful set in the Botanicals theme. Happy Plants are exactly what the name says – two plants with smiley faces in cute pots, one blue, one yellow. This set is just 20% off at $18.35 on Amazon right now.
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A solid price cut brings the Icons Bonsai Tree down to under $40 at Walmart. This is a pretty relaxing build, and one you can go back to as the seasons change, swapping green leaves for pink ones. It's really neat and is an awesome set to display.
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Roger, Roger! Fans of The Phantom Menace or battle droids in general will want to take note of this deal and likely add it to their cart. At 40% off — a sharp discount down to $83.99 — this Lego set lets you build an iconic droid out of 1,088 pieces.
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With 2,660 pieces, you'll build both the iconic Hogwarts Castle and some of the grounds in a more miniature form that's perfect for display. This Lego set has been purchased over 3,000 times in the last month, and it's 19% off at $136.99 on Amazon.
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Lego's 3-in-1 sets are great for those who actualy make the effort to rebuild their sets (which is never me), and this one's a doozy for dino fans. It comes with 626 pieces and a tidy 30% saving.
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Who doesn't want a Lego Santa around the home come Christmas time? I certainly do, and this replica minifigure Santa with its 761 pieces is a wonderful way to build the excitement for the festive season or keep the little ones distracted on the day itself.
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I adore animal crossing, and Lego's collaboration with Nintendo for these adorable sets was something I never knew I needed until it was right there in front of me. It's a smaller set at just 543 pieces but Animal Crossing fans will appreciate the display and play opportunities.
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While it's far from the most popular or desirable Star Wars set, with 30% off it's a great addition to a growing collection. With 961 pieces it's a relatively simple build, but still ample fun for fans of the movies.
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If, like me, you're obsessed with Project: Hail Mary after watching the Amazon Prime Original earlier this year, this one's a great decor piece. Again, with just 830 pieces it's a relatively simple build, but a super fun one.
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Lego's Interactive playsets have fallen off the map a little with the arrival of Smart Play, but they're nothing to sniff at, and that's doubly true when there's 30% off on the cards. With a mere 210 Pcs, this one's more about play than the building experience, which is good as it comes with 4 Super Mario character Figures
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Another Animal Crossing set here for the chronically de-weeding among us, this one's a great way to get the Tom Nook minifigure I assume you have also been dreaming of. Just me? It's pretty small and simple again with just 535 Pieces, but it's worth it if you love the games.
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Oh look, it's Bond! No, it's Edward Cullen! Still wrong, but it is the Batman in Lego action figure form, and a great option for DC fans. Its 713 piece count is relatively low but this one's more about the end result than it is the building process or even the play.
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If, like me, you had lofty dreams of a future career in palaeontology (and, like me, you ended up disappointed and in a desk job) this is the set for you. There's no excavation involved, sadly, but it's a neat little set with 468 pieces that a dino lover will... er... love.
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Last but not least, you don't need a claw to grab this little guy; the Lego Pixar Toy Story Alien set is a great gift to yourself or the Pixar-lover in your life, and its one of those character model sets that makes you look twice to check it's really Lego. It's comprised of 714 pieces
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Quick Deals - UK
One of the best Lego deals live right now knocks nearly 40% off the list price of Jango Fett's Starship. An iconic spacefarer with an even more iconic design, this 707 piece set is a great addition to any Star Wars fan's collection.
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This is a great display piece for fans of Minecraft and comes with 665 pieces. At 29% off, it's a lowest-ever price, and well worth it... just listen out for hissing sounds when you're off spelunking.
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RECORD LOW: Slicing 28% off, science and stargazing fans will appreciate this gorgeous homage to the Hubble Space Telescope, which comes with 1252 pieces and a display stand.
This set isn't on sale directly from Lego, however you can score 4x points by purchasing it over Insiders Weekend at Lego.com.
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Is it slightly blursed? Perhaps, but the Pikachu and Poké Ball set has proved popular nonetheless. At Amazon, this is at its lowest-ever price.
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RECORD LOW: With 35% off, this is another great Lego set to snag this sales season, with 811 pieces included. I have the original, Wall-E-only Lego Ideas set, and I must say, this version isn't quite as good or as detailed. However, the inclusion of Eve is a lovely touch.
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With 2660 pieces, this intricate, detailed replica of Hogwarts Castle and Grounds from the Harry Potter series is a must-have for series fans. It's not quite its lowest ever price (that was the shockingly low £94.99 price cut from late 2023) but it's a solid 25% savings on a great set for collectors.
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RECORD LOW: OK, so technically this is just 50p off its lowest-ever price, but surely that counts. I love this set, and it takes pride of place in my family home. With 921 pieces included, it's not quite as detailed as the Collector Series version, but at 10% of the price, I think that's fair enough.
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RECORD LOW: The timeless classic that is E.T is born anew in Lego's Ideas set, which has 1226 pieces. It's a really accomplished character rendering (especially in contrast to the Pikachu set we've already mentioned) and at its lowest-ever price, this is a great deal.
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Today's best Lego deals in the UK
This is the kind of set you re-mortgage your house for if you're a Lord of the Rings fan. And, potentially, move home to fit it in, because with 5471 pieces, it's a behemoth.
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RECORD LOW: While the discount here is moderate, you can't not mention the U.S.S. Enterprise when it drops to its lowest-ever price, having launched just a year ago. It comes with 9 minifigures and 3600 pieces.
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RECORD LOW: If you don't want or need the whole hog listed above, the Technic 632 piece version is a fraction of the price and the cheapest it's ever been at Amazon.
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RECORD LOW: This one is, in my opinion, the better of the Pokémon character sets (outside of Smart Play), but that is very much tainted by my love of Eevee. With 587 pieces and a 31% discount taking the set to its lowest-ever price, this is a great option.
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Back to an almost lowest-ever price for the sales season, this is my favorite of Lego's Minecraft mob sets. Foxes in-game were one of my favorite additions of all-time, and the blocky style renders beautifully in this set's 497 pieces.
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RECORD LOW: I'll need ringbearer-like willpower to resist the temptation to grab this 538 piece set over the weekend, which slashes 32% from its list price.
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Another Lord of the Rings set worth renovating for, Minas Tirith renders stunningly in whatever medium, including Lego. Including a whopping 8278 bricks, it's a heavy but heroic collector's item.
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RECORD LOW: Again, this is technically 50p greater than its lowest-ever price, but I'm rolling with it. This is a neat little set for lovers of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, with 499 pieces and some great minifigures.
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RECORD LOW: This brand-new set sees a tidy 34% discount for its first sales season, including 1794 pieces and the core cast of characters in minifigure form. I'm seriously impressed with how they made Spongebob's pineapple house, in particular.
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Does Hedwig look a little shell-shocked? Maybe, but if you've seen the movies, you know he really goes through it. This gorgeous 1571 piece set is a lovely tribute and design piece for any series fan, though it's £12 pricier than its lowest-ever price this year, so keep an eye out first, perhaps, for further discounts.
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After 26 years of continuous weekly anime episodes and an even longer legacy as a serialised manga, One Piece's Lego collaboration is a rare but justly deserved crossover between Japanese media and Lego; albeit this set is tied to the Netflix live-action rather than the original media. At its lowest-ever price, this 1376-piece set is great for series fans.
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We see this one hit sales quite often, and while it's £2 more expensive than its previous record-low price, it's still a solid stocking filler come the festive season.
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RECORD LOW: With its 1892 pieces, this is a close second for me in terms of Lego's art pieces, if not only for the gorgeous gradient sunset and the Japanese Crane's rendered delicately and artistically out of Lego.
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At £5 greater than its lowest-ever price, I'd still highly recommend this set as, well, I'm currently sat next to it. It's a simple build, but if you want a Lego set for the home that doesn't feel too Lego-y, this is a great choice.
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It's £2 more than its lowest-ever price, but still a neat deal just a short while after the set's release. If, like me, you became a #1 Rocky fangirl following the release of Project Hail Mary, this 830-piece set is a lovely tribute to a great sci-fi flick.
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At the fore of my Christmas list this year is Lego's Japanese Red Maple Bonsai tree, which is just £5 greater than its lowest-ever price.
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Again, this 608-piece set is £5 greater than its lowest-ever price, but a delicate and surprisingly organic-looking addition to Lego's Botanicals product range.
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While at £20 greater than its lowest-ever price, this isn't the best deal on the list, find me a better way to say "I'm a nerd!" with pride than the Lego Milky Way set. It's witty, bitty with 3091 pieces and pretty, too, and well worth it for the space or science lover in your life.
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More Black Friday deals in the UK
- Amazon: up to 60% off tech & essentials
- AO: up to 30% off appliances & TVs
- Argos: up to 50% off kitchen, tech & toys
- Boots: half-price beauty & gift sets
- Currys: £1,000s off TVs & laptops
- Dell: up to 25% off laptops
- EE: up to £400 off phones & GTA 6 bundles
- John Lewis: up to 25% off tech & fashion
- Nintendo: save on Switch 2 bundles
- O2: up to £1,300 off iPhone & Samsung
- PlayStation: up to £40 off games & controllers
- Samsung: up to £300 off TVs & phones
- Shark/Ninja: up to 30% off
- Sky: TV & broadband from £22/m
- Superdrug: up to 60% off
- Very: up to 50% off toys, tech & fashion
- Vodafone: phones & broadband from £16/m
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Josephine Watson is TechRadar's Head of Video, and an award-winning (PPA 30 under 30 2024), NCTJ-trained journalist. Having previously written on a variety of topics from pop culture to gaming and even the energy industry, she joined TechRadar to support general site management in 2021. Now, Josephine heads up TechRadar's social and video team and strategy. Generally, you'll find her fiddling with her smart home setup, watching Disney movies, playing on her Switch, or rewatching the extended edition of Lord of the Rings... again.
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