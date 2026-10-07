We're already on the final day of Amazon's October Prime Day — aka Prime Big Deal Days — and the good news is that there are still plenty of deals to be found.

The shopping event, exclusive to Prime members, is packed with discounts across plenty of categories. And here we're focusing on Lego sets, and the discounts are across many, many themes, including Botanicals, Technic, Disney, Star Wars, and Harry Potter. You'll even find some Creator 3-in-1 sets that make great gifts if you're already holiday shopping.

Probably the most surprising Lego discounts this October Prime Day would be on Star Wars Smart Play sets. The Lego Smart Brick was only introduced in January 2026, and it's been hard to find at a discount, so if you've been waiting, now's a great time to score one.

As TechRadar's resident Lego expert, I've been scanning the sale for the best of the best, and ahead, I'm sharing over 30 deals across many themes that are worth adding to your cart.

Today's best Lego deals under $10

Save 34% Lego Botanicals Daisies: was $14.99 now $9.89 at Amazon Whether you want a smaller Lego flower build or want to expand your Botanicals collection, you can't go wrong with this set of Lego Botanicals Daisies for just under $10 on Amazon. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% Lego Roses: was $14.99 now $11.99 at Amazon These Roses will look great with any Lego Flowers set, even though these aren't part of the Botanical theme! Right now, this duo is down to $11.99. Read more Read less ▼

Today's best Lego Star Wars deals

Save 17% Lego Star Wars Brick-Built Star Wars Logo: was $59.99 now $49.99 at Amazon The opening crawl of any Star Wars film might be one of the most iconic openings in any film franchise. And now, you can finally build the iconic Star Wars logo out of Lego bricks (with some fun details hidden by the design team). This fantastic set is down to $49.99 at Amazon for Prime Big Deal Days. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% Lego Star Wars R2-D2 Building Set: was $99.99 now $79.99 at Amazon R2-D2 is the most iconic droid around, and right now you can build your own out of 1,050 Lego bricks for just $79.99. That's a 20% discount from the $99.99 MSRP, and Prime members get free fast shipping. This set comes with a mini R2-D2, a display plate, and a Darth Malak minifigure. Read more Read less ▼

Today's best Lego Botanicals deals

Save 20% Lego Botanicals Happy Plants: was $22.99 now $18.39 at Amazon With over 7,000 sold on Amazon in the past month, it's clear Lego has a hit on its hands with the most joyful set in the Botanicals theme. Happy Plants are exactly what the name says — two plants with smiley faces in cute pots, one blue, one yellow. This set is already 20% off at $18.39 on Amazon right now. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% Lego Botanicals Chrysanthemum: was $29.99 now $23.96 at Amazon The Lego Botanicals Chrysanthemum is back to just $23.99 from $29.99 for Prime Big Deal Days. This is an especially vibrant Lego Botanical set and should be a fun, easy build with 278 pieces. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% Lego Botanicals Mini Orchid: was $29.99 now $23.99 at Amazon This one is a personal favorite of mine, and it's the perfect display piece. The Botanicals Mini Orchid is a delightful set made up of 274 pieces. Right now, it's just $23.99 on Amazon. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% Lego Botanicals Lucky Bamboo: was $29.99 now $23.99 at Amazon Amazon has reduced the price of Lego Botanical Lucky Bamboo back to the lowest we've ever tracked. This delightful set is just $23.95 right now with free shipping for Prime members. Read more Read less ▼

Save 27% Lego Botanicals Flowering Cactus: was $34.99 now $25.55 at Amazon This is a really adorable one, and it's back to the lowest price we've tracked. For Prime Big Deal Days, the Lego Botanicals Flowering Cactus is 27% off at $25.55 Read more Read less ▼

Save 30% Lego Botanicals Succulents: was $49.99 now $34.99 at Amazon If you're after colors, the Lego Botanicals Succulents set is an excellent pickup on Amazon for Prime Day. Right now it's $34.99 — a 30% discount from $49.99 — and you'll build several plants out of 771 pieces. Read more Read less ▼

Today's best Lego Harry Potter deals

Save 19% Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle and Grounds: was $169.99 now $136.99 at Amazon With 2,660 pieces, you'll build both the iconic Hogwarts Castle and some of the grounds in a more miniature form that's perfect for display. This Lego set has been purchased over 3,000 times in the last month, and it's 19% off at $136.99 on Amazon. Read more Read less ▼

Today's best Lego Technic deals

Save 20% Lego Technic Bush Plane Toy: was $27.99 now $22.49 at Amazon With this Lego Technic set, you'll get 333 pieces to build a Bush Plane complete with a propeller up front and three wheels. It even features adjustable ailerons. Read more Read less ▼

Save 30% Lego Technic Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica Orange: was $49.99 now $34.99 at Amazon Fans of sports cars will want to pay attention, as this is a pretty stellar deal. At 30% off, Lego's Technic Lamborghini Huracán in a vibrant shade of orange is down to just $34.99. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% Lego Technic Ford Bronco: was $64.99 now $51.99 at Amazon For $51.99 on Amazon, you can build a Ford Bronco out of Lego Technic bricks. This is a fun set that lets you build detailed parts of the vehicle, including the rear axle, engine, and suspension. Read more Read less ▼

Save 9% Lego Technic Planet Earth and Moon in Orbit: was $74.99 now $67.99 at Amazon While you won't build a car with this Lego Technic set, you'll still get a pretty out-of-this-world result. For $61.99 on Amazon — after a 17% discount — you'll build a working model of Earth and Moon, which you can rotate to see the orbit pattern. Read more Read less ▼

Today's best Lego Disney deals

Save 37% Lego Disney Moana Hei Hei: was $39.99 now $25 at Amazon Hei Hei is probably one of the most iconic Disney characters, and I'd bet Moana fans agree. Right now, ahead of Prime Big Deal Days you can build Hei Hei out of 566 Lego pieces for just $25 — a 37% discount. Read more Read less ▼

Save 30% Lego Disney Cruella De Vil’s Car: was $49.99 now $34.99 at Amazon Fans of 101 Dalmatians will likely love this Lego build, as you don't just get a Cruella De Vil Minifigure, but you'll build her iconic car and get one of the pups. Right now, this set is just $34.99 on Amazon after a 30% discount. Read more Read less ▼