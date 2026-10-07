Last Call: Lego Prime Day Deals end tonight, and these 30+ deals are worth snapping up across Star Wars, Botanicals, Technic, Harry Potter, and Disney sets
Fresh discounts and returns to all-time low prices
We're already on the final day of Amazon's October Prime Day — aka Prime Big Deal Days — and the good news is that there are still plenty of deals to be found.
The shopping event, exclusive to Prime members, is packed with discounts across plenty of categories. And here we're focusing on Lego sets, and the discounts are across many, many themes, including Botanicals, Technic, Disney, Star Wars, and Harry Potter. You'll even find some Creator 3-in-1 sets that make great gifts if you're already holiday shopping.
Probably the most surprising Lego discounts this October Prime Day would be on Star Wars Smart Play sets. The Lego Smart Brick was only introduced in January 2026, and it's been hard to find at a discount, so if you've been waiting, now's a great time to score one.
As TechRadar's resident Lego expert, I've been scanning the sale for the best of the best, and ahead, I'm sharing over 30 deals across many themes that are worth adding to your cart.
Today's best Lego deals under $10
At just $4.89 with a fresh discount, this 65-piece Lego City Police Motorcycle Chase set is 51% off. This compact set includes two Minifigures plus a buildable motorbike.
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Two Lego sets are better than one, and two Lego sets certainly get the job done. For just $8.99, you'll build two go-karts and two Minifigures thanks to this fantastic, small build.
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Whether you want a smaller Lego flower build or want to expand your Botanicals collection, you can't go wrong with this set of Lego Botanicals Daisies for just under $10 on Amazon.
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These Roses will look great with any Lego Flowers set, even though these aren't part of the Botanical theme! Right now, this duo is down to $11.99.
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Today's best Lego Star Wars deals
Now, this is the cheapest an all-in-one Lego Smart Play set has ever been. Lego's Smart Play: Darth Vader’s TIE Fighter is 20% off at just $55.95 and includes everything you need to build and play — most notably a Smart Brick is in the box.
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For Prime Big Deal Days, Amazon is discounting the Lego Star Wars Luke's Red Five X-Wing Smart Play set by 20% to just $71.99. And yes, this set includes a Smart Brick as it's an 'all-in-one', as well as several Minifigures.
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This set is perfect for display or play. At just $18.39, the Siege of Mandalore Battle Pack has four Minifigures and two compact builds.
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At 30% off, this Mandalorian-themed Star Wars Lego set might just make the perfect gift for a fan of Mando or Grogu. It's down to $41.99, which is a new low price.
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The opening crawl of any Star Wars film might be one of the most iconic openings in any film franchise. And now, you can finally build the iconic Star Wars logo out of Lego bricks (with some fun details hidden by the design team). This fantastic set is down to $49.99 at Amazon for Prime Big Deal Days.
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Lego has produced many Millennium Falcon sets, but this smaller one, which debuted for the 25th anniversary of Star Wars: A New Hope, is an excellent model and even better with a 20% discount. It's currently available at the lowest price ever at $67.99, and makes a superb display piece.
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Love a podrace? You can build a diorama of the iconic scene from Star Wars: The Phantom Menace out of Lego bricks. This set is currently 15% off at $67.87 on Amazon.
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In the world of astromechs, I really do love Chopper, and with this 1,039-piece Lego set, you can build the iconic C1-10P droid. Best of all, it's 28% off at just $71.99, and you get free shipping.
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A Lego deal roundup wouldn't be complete without a set that lets you build Grogu, right? Well, right now you can build Grogu and the iconic Hover Pram for just $79.99 – a 20% discount.
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R2-D2 is the most iconic droid around, and right now you can build your own out of 1,050 Lego bricks for just $79.99. That's a 20% discount from the $99.99 MSRP, and Prime members get free fast shipping. This set comes with a mini R2-D2, a display plate, and a Darth Malak minifigure.
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Roger, Roger! Fans of The Phantom Menace or Battle Droids will want to take note of this deal and likely add it to their cart. At 40% off — a sharp $56 discount — this Lego set lets you build an iconic droid out of 1,0888 pieces.
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Today's best Lego Botanicals deals
With over 7,000 sold on Amazon in the past month, it's clear Lego has a hit on its hands with the most joyful set in the Botanicals theme. Happy Plants are exactly what the name says — two plants with smiley faces in cute pots, one blue, one yellow. This set is already 20% off at $18.39 on Amazon right now.
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The Lego Botanicals Chrysanthemum is back to just $23.99 from $29.99 for Prime Big Deal Days. This is an especially vibrant Lego Botanical set and should be a fun, easy build with 278 pieces.
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This one is a personal favorite of mine, and it's the perfect display piece. The Botanicals Mini Orchid is a delightful set made up of 274 pieces. Right now, it's just $23.99 on Amazon.
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Amazon has reduced the price of Lego Botanical Lucky Bamboo back to the lowest we've ever tracked. This delightful set is just $23.95 right now with free shipping for Prime members.
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This is a really adorable one, and it's back to the lowest price we've tracked. For Prime Big Deal Days, the Lego Botanicals Flowering Cactus is 27% off at $25.55
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If you're after colors, the Lego Botanicals Succulents set is an excellent pickup on Amazon for Prime Day. Right now it's $34.99 — a 30% discount from $49.99 — and you'll build several plants out of 771 pieces.
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Right now, Lego Botanicals Magnolia Branches is 22% off at $39 on Amazon for Prime Big Deal Days.
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Today's best Lego Harry Potter deals
Returning to an all-time-low price, Amazon's October Prime Day is letting you score the Lego Harry Potter Thestral Family set for just $41.99.
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With 2,660 pieces, you'll build both the iconic Hogwarts Castle and some of the grounds in a more miniature form that's perfect for display. This Lego set has been purchased over 3,000 times in the last month, and it's 19% off at $136.99 on Amazon.
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Today's best Lego Technic deals
With this Lego Technic set, you'll get 333 pieces to build a Bush Plane complete with a propeller up front and three wheels. It even features adjustable ailerons.
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Fans of sports cars will want to pay attention, as this is a pretty stellar deal. At 30% off, Lego's Technic Lamborghini Huracán in a vibrant shade of orange is down to just $34.99.
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For $51.99 on Amazon, you can build a Ford Bronco out of Lego Technic bricks. This is a fun set that lets you build detailed parts of the vehicle, including the rear axle, engine, and suspension.
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While you won't build a car with this Lego Technic set, you'll still get a pretty out-of-this-world result. For $61.99 on Amazon — after a 17% discount — you'll build a working model of Earth and Moon, which you can rotate to see the orbit pattern.
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Today's best Lego Disney deals
Hei Hei is probably one of the most iconic Disney characters, and I'd bet Moana fans agree. Right now, ahead of Prime Big Deal Days you can build Hei Hei out of 566 Lego pieces for just $25 — a 37% discount.
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Fans of 101 Dalmatians will likely love this Lego build, as you don't just get a Cruella De Vil Minifigure, but you'll build her iconic car and get one of the pups. Right now, this set is just $34.99 on Amazon after a 30% discount.
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You'll not only build the iconic Pixar Luxor Jr. Lamp and ball, but you'll also discover the many Easter eggs and hidden details Lego packed into this 613-piece set. With Toy Story 5 streaming on Disney+ and a 20% discount, now's an excellent time to score this Lego set for just $55.99.
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Today's best Lego Creator deals
We love a Lego 3-in-1 set as it adds the ability to rebuild, and this Creator set is pretty fun. For just $34.99, you can build a wolf, a falcon, or a raccoon.
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A bit more vibrant than the Creator 3-in-1 above, but also just as discounted, the Majestic Tiger set is just as fun. For $34.99, you can build a tiger, a koi fish, or a red panda.
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Jacob Krol is the US Managing Editor, News for TechRadar. He’s been writing about technology since he was 14 when he started his own tech blog. Since then Jacob has worked for a plethora of publications including CNN Underscored, TheStreet, Parade, Men’s Journal, Mashable, CNET, and CNBC among others.
He specializes in covering companies like Apple, Samsung, and Google and going hands-on with mobile devices, smart home gadgets, TVs, and wearables. In his spare time, you can find Jacob listening to Bruce Springsteen, building a Lego set, or binge-watching the latest from Disney, Marvel, or Star Wars.
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