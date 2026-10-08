Prime Day has ended, but Amazon still has 60 record-low prices on products we love — AirPods, Google Pixel 11, Sony headphones, TVs, and more
Black Friday-level discounts without having to wait
Amazon's second Prime Day event (officially named the 'Prime Big Day Deals' sale) finally drew to a close last night. It looks like the retailer isn't completely finished with promotions, however, as many of our favorite deals from the event are still live today.
• Check out all of today's deals at Amazon
I've been checking the retailer's listings this morning, and I've actually found 60 cases where our product recommendations are still on sale. In some cases, the prices are slightly higher, but in most examples, these are still record-low prices or pretty close.
Highlights include the Apple AirPods Pro 3, the Sony WH-1000XM6, and the Google Pixel 11 — all very highly rated models here at TechRadar. I sincerely doubt these products will get any cheaper over the upcoming Black Friday period, so this could be a good chance to snag an early bargain before things get really busy.
Speaking of which, I imagine many of these listings will reappear over Black Friday in November, but that's still over a month away as of writing. If you spot a deal to your liking, then it could be worth picking it up sooner rather than later, as many of these deals are likely to expire over the next few days.
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days — quick links
- Amazon Devices: Fire Sticks & Echo from $18
- Amazon Haul: viral gadgets, tech & appliances from $1.36
- Appliances: Ninja, Keurig, Dyson, and more
- Apple: MacBooks, AirPods & AirTags from $28
- Cheap TVs: smart TVs from $69.99
- Gaming: controllers, gifts, PS5, Xbox, Switch 2
- Headphones: 50% off Beats, Bose & Samsung
- Laptops: Apple, HP & Dell from $199
- LEGO: Star Wars, Botanical, and more
- Mattresses: Sealy, Serta & more from $89
- Smartwatches: up to 36% off Garmin & Apple
- Vacuums: Dyson, Shark & Bissell from $49
Editor's picks — top 5 deals today
Apple's premium buds feature improved Active Noise Cancellation, outstanding audio, a comfortable in-ear design, and new features such as live translation and heart-rate tracking. These do-it-all buds deliver true flagship audio, and the noise-canceling quality is outstanding. Today's deal is the best price you can find on Apple's newest AirPods.
Read moreRead less▼
The sensational Sony WH-1000XM6 are down to a record-low price for Amazon Prime Day, and I couldn't recommend them highly enough. With beautiful all-round sound, outstanding ANC, and a foldable design, they're the best all-rounders on the market in my opinion.
Read moreRead less▼
We've been waiting for a decent price cut on the Google Pixel 11 - and here it is, finally. Available right now is a healthy $150 price cut across all color variations, which is a fantastic discount on this expensive device. The higher price was one of our main complaints about the Pixel 11, so this makes it an easy recommendation, considering you get the very latest chipset in this device, plus the interesting new HiLight feature.
Read moreRead less▼
Amazon has a rare $50 discount on the all-new Apple Watch Series 12, bringing the price down to a record-low $349.99. The Apple Watch 12 features new Apple silicon and health sensors, which offer advanced heart rate, workout, and sleep tracking. Keep in mind this discount only applies to the model with the Light Gold Aluminum Case with Sand Sport Band,
Read moreRead less▼
Here is an Amazon exclusive deal on a massive display. You can get TCL's 85-inch QM6K Series for $1,056.68, which is an incredible price for a TV of this size. A truly great budget mini-LED TV, the TCL QM6K delivers vibrant picture quality and solid gaming features for a price that won't break the bank.
Read moreRead less▼
This is the Google Pixel Watch 5's first ever price cut, and honestly? It's a pretty damn good deal overall. We think the Pixel Watch 5 is an iterative upgrade over the previous model, but it is a fantastic smartwatch for sure, We love the repairable teardrop design, and the top-tier health features like Loss of Pulse detection are great, too. Overall, a very strong contender if you want a do-it-all smartwatch.
Read moreRead less▼
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days - Appliances
Bissell portable carpet cleaners are breakout stars at holiday sales like Prime Day, and Amazon has the top-rated Little Green Mini model for $79.99. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains from carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.
Read moreRead less▼
The Ninja Blast Max was already on my Prime Day wish list, and Amazon's early sale already has an impressive $30 discount on the portable blender. The large 530ml container features a leakproof lid and a detachable base so you can blend, twist, and take your smoothie on the go. The Blast can blend ice and frozen fruit, as well as liquids and powders, so you're covered for all kinds of smoothies and shakes.
Read moreRead less▼
An air fryer allows you to enjoy your favorite fried foods with less oil, and this Ninja XL model is perfect for families. The 5.5-quart capacity drawer is enough to make meals for the whole family, and preset functions make air frying, roasting, reheating, and dehydrating easy.
Read moreRead less▼
The Keurig K-Express is a cheap, convenient coffee maker that can quickly brew coffee using your favorite K-Cup Pods. It can brew 8, 10, and 12oz cups depending on your preference. The 42oz reservoir holds enough water to brew up to 5 8oz cups per refill.
Read moreRead less▼
Amazon has knocked 28% off this semi-automatic coffee maker for Prime Day, making it another excellent mid-price pick. This more affordable model lacks the smart tamping and dosing system of the version above, so you have to do more of the work manually.
Read moreRead less▼
The Ninja Luxe Cafe is another high-end home coffee machine that not only looks stunning, but also provides excellent results no matter if you're a pro barista or a beginner. It's easy to use, features an automatic milk frother, and a helpful grind-size suggestion system that can really help you perfect that morning espresso.
Read moreRead less▼
This excellent mid-range espresso machine has received a huge $150 price cut for Prime Day, making it excellent value if you're starting to get serious about coffee. It's pleasingly tactile to use — particularly the 'Impress' system, with a manual lever to tamp coffee grounds.
Read moreRead less▼
I want to replace my current air fryer with this Ninja Crispi model, thanks to its glass container. It comes with two removable glass containers and lids, so it’s great for meal prep. The larger one is 3.8L, providing enough space to feed up to six people while also allowing simultaneous cooking of a whole 1.2kg chicken and vegetables. This early Prime Day deal is $20 shy of the record-low price we saw during Black Friday.
Read moreRead less▼
I want to replace my current air fryer with this Ninja Crispi model, thanks to its glass container. It comes with two removable glass containers and lids, so it’s great for meal prep. The larger one is 3.8L, providing enough space to feed up to six people while also allowing simultaneous cooking of a whole 1.2kg chicken and vegetables. This early Prime Day deal is $20 shy of the record-low price we saw during Black Friday.
Read moreRead less▼
There's $70 off this smart hot-and-cold Keurig coffee maker right now. It automatically adjusts its brew temperature when you make iced coffee for a mellower flavor and to avoid diluting your drink with melted ice - a perfect appliance addition this summer.
Read moreRead less▼
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days - Under $50
This convenient wall charger is a must-buy for all your gadgets, and it's on sale for just $8.99 at Amazon's Black Friday sale. The three-sided charger features five outlets, four USB charging ports, a fireproof shell, and surge protection.
Read moreRead less▼
Apple's second-generation AirTag with louder sound, a 50% improvmenet in range for Precision Finding, and the rest of the features that made the first-gen such a great item tracker are at the lowest price ever ahead of Prime Day 2026. Right now, Amazon has a single AirTag for just $24.
Read moreRead less▼
Another top deal from Amazon's early Prime Day sale is the all-new Blink Video Doorbell for only $35.99. The Blink doorbell alerts you when it detects motion and features infrared night vision, two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and an expanded field of view.
Read moreRead less▼
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days - Apple
Apple's premium buds feature improved Active Noise Cancellation, outstanding audio, a comfortable in-ear design, and new features such as live translation and heart-rate tracking. These do-it-all buds deliver true flagship audio, and the noise-canceling quality is outstanding. Today's deal is the best price you can find on Apple's newest AirPods.
Read moreRead less▼
Amazon has a rare $50 discount on the all-new Apple Watch Series 12, bringing the price down to a record-low $349.99. The Apple Watch 12 features new Apple silicon and health sensors, which offer advanced heart rate, workout, and sleep tracking. Keep in mind this discount only applies to the model with the Light Gold Aluminum Case with Sand Sport Band,
Read moreRead less▼
Amazon has a $50 discount on the new Apple Watch SE 3, making it an excellent bargain. The Apple Watch SE 2 currently holds the position as the best budget smartwatch, but the SE 3 more than matches it – and it's a smarter buy while it's on sale this week at Amazon.
Read moreRead less▼
With an impressive $150 discount, this early Prime Day deal addresses our main complaint about the M5 Air: it's pricier than the previous model. Now, you're getting the latest chipset, 16GB of RAM, and a bigger 512GB SSD for much less, with a price that arguably challenges even the budget MacBook Neo when it comes to outright value.
Read moreRead less▼
Apple's latest base iPad is $50 off at Amazon, bringing the price to $ 399.99. The biggest upgrade over the previous generation is the newer A16 chip for faster performance, and you'll also get double the standard storage (128GB instead of 64GB). Other features include a sharp 11-inch Liquid Retina display and solid 12MP front- and rear-facing cameras, making this iPad the best for casual streamers and scrollers.
Read moreRead less▼
The 2026 iPad Air M4 is now on sale at Amazon for $649 - that's the lowest price we've seen since Apple's price hikes in June. The 11-inch iPad Air delivers laptop-like speed and power thanks to Apple's M4 processor, plus you're getting 12GB of RAM, Bluetooth 6 support, and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity.
Read moreRead less▼
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days - TVs
If you're looking for a budget TV, this 50-inch Insignia display is an incredible deal at just $159.99. The Insignia F50 Series TV features 4K HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire TV operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.
Read moreRead less▼
This is the first discount we've seen for Hisense's 2026 E6SR QLED Roku TV. The Hisense set features stunning brightness, gorgeous colors, rich contrast, and great gaming features, making this an all-around winner.
Read moreRead less▼
Amazon has Roku's best-selling 55-inch 4K QLED smart TV for $378. For that price, you get an impressive picture thanks to its 4K resolution and QLED display, plus an enhanced voice remote and Roku's excellent smart TV interface.
Read moreRead less▼
The S90H is Samsung's mid-range OLED TV in its 2026 lineup. It supports 165Hz and features advanced AI upscaling, but it uses a slightly lower-end WRGB OLED panel. During our hands-on testing, we praised this model's anti-glare technology and overall picture quality. If you're looking for a strong alternative to the LG C6, this is a solid competitor.
Read moreRead less▼
The LG C6 is the successor to our best-rated TV, LG's C5 OLED, and the 65-inch model is on sale for $1,599.99, thanks to a whopping $1,100 discount. The 2026 OLED TV delivers more accurate, brighter colors than the C5 with powerful contrast thanks to its new Alpha 11 AI processor. The C6 also includes impressive gaming features and LG's intuitive smart TV platform.
Read moreRead less▼
This Hisense U7 Series delivers top TV tech for the money in a reasonably sized display, including a bright, vibrant QLED panel with excellent contrast and a high 165Hz refresh rate for smooth images. It will excel as a TV for watching sports, streaming all your favorite shows and movies, and playing the latest games.
Read moreRead less▼
Here is an Amazon exclusive deal on a massive display. You can get TCL's 85-inch QM6K Series for $1,056.68, which is an incredible price for a TV of this size. A truly great budget mini-LED TV, the TCL QM6K delivers vibrant picture quality and solid gaming features for a price that won't break the bank.
Read moreRead less▼
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days - Laptops
If you're just looking for a solid, dependable, reliable laptop for work or other uses, then you can do a lot worse than this Dell 15 laptop today. It's not a fancy machine, but the combination of an Ultra 7 chipset and 16GB of RAM is going to be excellent for everyday use. This machine can even take on pretty demanding workloads, although I'd recommend updating to an Ultra 7 or equivalent if you really need something high-end.
Read moreRead less▼
With an impressive $150 discount, this early Prime Day deal addresses our main complaint about the M5 Air: it's pricier than the previous model. Now, you're getting the latest chipset, 16GB of RAM, and a bigger 512GB SSD for much less, with a price that arguably challenges even the budget MacBook Neo when it comes to outright value.
Read moreRead less▼
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days - Phones
Here we go, folks. A serious deal on one of our favorite phones here at TechRadar. The stunning Galaxy S26 Ultra pairs a high-end chipset, excellent cameras, and an expansive display to provide one of the best premium phones money can buy. In fact, it is the best Android phone on the market right now - if you have deep pockets. Today's deal at Amazon is $20 more than yesterday, but it's still a very strong deal indeed.
Read moreRead less▼
We've been waiting for a decent price cut on the Google Pixel 11 - and here it is, finally. Available right now is a healthy $150 price cut across all color variations, which is a fantastic discount on this expensive device. The higher price was one of our main complaints about the Pixel 11, so this makes it an easy recommendation, considering you get the very latest chipset in this device, plus the interesting new HiLight feature.
Read moreRead less▼
Looking for something a little different? Amazon currently has the excellent Nothing Phone (4a) Pro listed at its lowest price yet. Awarded an almost perfect score in our review, we think the Phone (4a) Pro is a great mid-range option for most people. Not only do you get a fantastic 144Hz AMOLED display, but the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset also provides great bang for the buck. Of course, the main selling point is the device's stunning modern (and unique) design.
Read moreRead less▼
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days - headphones & audio
JBL's latest small speaker was released in summer 2026 and instantly became our new favorite cheap option. It comes in loads of colors, and is pretty much perfectly designed. The Go 5 is a small, tough, waterproof Bluetooth speaker. In our full JBL Go 5 review, we gave it five stars for simply being as good as Bluetooth speakers get when they're this small.
Read moreRead less▼
Apple's premium buds feature improved Active Noise Cancellation, outstanding audio, a comfortable in-ear design, and new features such as live translation and heart-rate tracking. These do-it-all buds deliver true flagship audio, and the noise-canceling quality is outstanding. Today's deal is the best price you can find on Apple's newest AirPods.
Read moreRead less▼
One of the best headphone deals in the Amazon Prime Day sale is undoubtably this listing on the Bose QuietComfort. These are not only great value, but they're also incredibly comfortable with a decent level of noise cancellation. They aren't as high-end as the QuietComfort Ultra, but these are great all-rounders for the price.
Read moreRead less▼
The sensational Sony WH-1000XM6 are down to a record-low price for Amazon Prime Day, and I couldn't recommend them highly enough. With beautiful all-round sound, outstanding ANC, and a foldable design, they're the best all-rounders on the market in my opinion.
Read moreRead less▼
We highly recommend these excellent buds if you're looking for a lively pair of earbuds that don't break the bank. We think they're the best you can buy for under $100, with excellent sound, noise cancellation, and a rather fetching design. Although they aren't the fanciest, these are exceptional value so don't miss them.
Read moreRead less▼
We awarded these excellent premium headphones a full five stars in our review, thanks to the brilliant noise cancellation, excellent audio quality, and extremely comfortable design. We had nothing more to say except that they are the 'best active noise-canceling cans for the money.'
Read moreRead less▼
The JBL Tune 530BT are a value-packed pair of headphones, on sale for just $39.95. They last up to 76 hours on a full charge and add up to five hours of playback in just five minutes with USB-C charging. The foldable body, one-size-fits-all headband, and earcup controls make them even more convenient. It's an excellent buy if you're looking for long-lasting wireless headphones to take with you on the go.
Read moreRead less▼
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days - devices
Today's best Kindle deal is easily this listing on the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition. This is an upgraded version of the mid-range model that features a 7-inch 300 ppi glare-free display, 32 GB of storage, wireless Qi charging, and an auto-adjusting front light. It's a little pricey for a Kindle (in my opinion), but if you're serious about your ebooks, then this is a superior option that will last you a few good years down the line. Just note, this isn't a color display - you'll need the Colorsoft version for that (not on sale, annoyingly).
Read moreRead less▼
The Scribe Colorsoft is more of a niche recommendation, but this price cut is the first major discount we've seen on Amazon's high-end e-reader. The main selling point for this device, aside from its huge color screen, is the included Pen that lets you handwrite notes, annotate documents, and create notebooks directly on the screen. Aside from that, you also get 64GB of storage, an adjustable front light, USB-C charging, and useful integrations with services such as Google Drive.
Read moreRead less▼
Another top deal from Amazon's early Prime Day sale is the all-new Blink Video Doorbell for only $35.99. The Blink doorbell alerts you when it detects motion and features infrared night vision, two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and an expanded field of view.
Read moreRead less▼
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days - Gaming
Perhaps my favorite wired gaming headset ever, this price on the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro is a brilliant one to upgrade to now, ahead of GTA 6. For anyone wanting to immerse themselves more deeply in Vice City, this is a tethered headset to really consider.
Read moreRead less▼
The more-streamlined version of the eSwap controller that Thrustmaster offers is perfect for those looking for a premium pad without spending top dollar, and this is a welcome discount too.
Read moreRead less▼
However, sometimes simplicity is best, and if you just want a new or extra standard pad for GTA 6 on Xbox to make sure you're fully covered, then this is a pretty good price.
Read moreRead less▼
Not a massive discount again, but this is one of the best prices I can currently see on a 1TB PS5 SSD with heatsink right now. And it's one we've reviewed and liked!
Read moreRead less▼
Samsung's screens are some of the best in the business, and if you're looking for a big, curved beauty to immerse yourself in GAT 6 with, then this G7 is a great shout. Great price too — only ten dollars off its lowest ever.
Read moreRead less▼
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days - Freebies
If you're a Prime member, you're automatically entitled to a free Grubhub+ membership. That's a saving of $120 per year on memberships, and if Amazon's marketing is to be believed, an average saving of $300 for most people on deliveries and such. Alongside free delivery and access to exclusive promotions, Prime members can also get $20 off their first order over $30 with the code DEALS20.
Read moreRead less▼
Amazon Music Unlimited: free 4-month trial
Get access to high-quality audio streaming and 100 million songs completely free for three months with this limited-time offer. Ad-free streaming, unlimited skips, curated playlists, and Alexa device support make this a great way to get music streaming ahead of Prime Day this year. Note that this promotion is available for new subscribers only.
In the UK: free 4-month trial at Amazon UK
Read moreRead less▼
Audible membership: free for three months at Audible
Audible is Amazon's premier storefront for audiobooks, with a vast library of over 1 million titles. Right now, as part of an early Amazon Prime Day promotion, Prime members can get a full three months of membership on the house! Normally costing $8.99 / £5.99, the standard membership includes unlimited access to the non-Plus library and one free book token per month.
In the UK: free for three months at Audible UK
Read moreRead less▼
Amazon Kindle Unlimited: free for three months
Save $30 / £24 and get yourself unlimited access to over a million books, magazines, and audiobooks for three months with this exclusive deal for Prime members ahead of Amazon Prime Day. Read and download books onto any Kindle, iOS, Android, PC or Mac and enjoy offline reading anywhere with this rare extended free trial.
In the UK: free for three months at Amazon UK
Read moreRead less▼
Amazon Prime Visa: get a $150 gift card on approval
Amazon's been offering its Prime Visa for a few years now, but the retailer is currently offering a particularly good introductory tie-in deal for Prime Day. Right now, if you're approved, you'll get a very handy $150 gift card to spend over Prime Day (or, on anything at Amazon for that matter). If you tend to order a lot on Amazon, this could be worth picking up regardless since you'll get 5% back on all purchases if you're a Prime member, as well as other excellent additional perks.
Read moreRead less▼
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days - LEGO
Whether you want a smaller Lego flower build or want to expand your Botanicals collection, you can't go wrong with this set of Lego Botanicals Daisies for just under $10 on Amazon.
Read moreRead less▼
These Roses will look great with any Lego Flowers set, even though these aren't part of the Botanical theme! Right now, this duo is down to $11.99.
Read moreRead less▼
Now, this is the cheapest an all-in-one Lego Smart Play set has ever been. Lego's Smart Play: Darth Vader’s TIE Fighter is 20% off at just $55.95 and includes everything you need to build and play, most notably a Smart Brick is in the box.
Read moreRead less▼
The opening crawl of any Star Wars film might be one of the most iconic openings in any film franchise. And now, you can finally build the iconic Star Wars logo out of Lego bricks, and the design team hid some fun details in there. This fantastic set is down to $49.99 at Amazon ahead of Prime Big Deal Days.
Read moreRead less▼
A Lego deal roundup wouldn't be complete without a set that lets you build Grogu, right? Well, right now you can build Grogu and the iconic Hover Pram for just $79.99 – a 20% discount.
Read moreRead less▼
With over 7,000 sold on Amazon in the past month, it's clear Lego has a hit on its hands with the most joyful set in the Botanicals theme. Happy Plants are exactly what the name says – two plants with smiley faces in cute pots, one blue, one yellow. This set is already 20% off at $18.39 on Amazon right now.
Read moreRead less▼
With this Lego Technic set, you'll get 333 pieces to build a Bush Plane complete with a propeller up front and three wheels. It even features adjustable ailerons.
Read moreRead less▼
Hei Hei is probably one of the most iconic Disney characters, and I'd bet Moana fans agree. Right now, ahead of Prime Big Deal Days you can build Hei Hei out of 566 Lego pieces for just $25 – a 37% discount.
Read moreRead less▼
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Alex is TechRadar's retail editor, specializing in buying advice and general tips on how to save our readers as much cash as possible. He's covered major retail events in some capacity for over seven years now; both in editorial and other ecommerce adjacent roles on TechRadar, T3, GamesRadar, and other Future PLC sites. Alex's expertise touches on most areas, but he has a particular love for phones, laptops, and cameras, being an avid photographer.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.