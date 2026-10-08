Amazon's second Prime Day event (officially named the 'Prime Big Day Deals' sale) finally drew to a close last night. It looks like the retailer isn't completely finished with promotions, however, as many of our favorite deals from the event are still live today.

• Check out all of today's deals at Amazon

I've been checking the retailer's listings this morning, and I've actually found 60 cases where our product recommendations are still on sale. In some cases, the prices are slightly higher, but in most examples, these are still record-low prices or pretty close.

Highlights include the Apple AirPods Pro 3, the Sony WH-1000XM6, and the Google Pixel 11 — all very highly rated models here at TechRadar. I sincerely doubt these products will get any cheaper over the upcoming Black Friday period, so this could be a good chance to snag an early bargain before things get really busy.

Speaking of which, I imagine many of these listings will reappear over Black Friday in November, but that's still over a month away as of writing. If you spot a deal to your liking, then it could be worth picking it up sooner rather than later, as many of these deals are likely to expire over the next few days.

Editor's picks — top 5 deals today

Apple AirPods Pro 3 : was $249 now $179 at Amazon Apple's premium buds feature improved Active Noise Cancellation, outstanding audio, a comfortable in-ear design, and new features such as live translation and heart-rate tracking. These do-it-all buds deliver true flagship audio, and the noise-canceling quality is outstanding. Today's deal is the best price you can find on Apple's newest AirPods. Read more Read less ▼

Sony WH-1000XM6 wireless headphones: was $459.99 now $378 at Amazon The sensational Sony WH-1000XM6 are down to a record-low price for Amazon Prime Day, and I couldn't recommend them highly enough. With beautiful all-round sound, outstanding ANC, and a foldable design, they're the best all-rounders on the market in my opinion. Read more Read less ▼

Google Pixel 11: was $899 now $749 at Amazon We've been waiting for a decent price cut on the Google Pixel 11 - and here it is, finally. Available right now is a healthy $150 price cut across all color variations, which is a fantastic discount on this expensive device. The higher price was one of our main complaints about the Pixel 11, so this makes it an easy recommendation, considering you get the very latest chipset in this device, plus the interesting new HiLight feature. Read more Read less ▼

Apple Watch Series 12 GPS, 42mm : was $399 now $349.99 at Amazon Amazon has a rare $50 discount on the all-new Apple Watch Series 12, bringing the price down to a record-low $349.99. The Apple Watch 12 features new Apple silicon and health sensors, which offer advanced heart rate, workout, and sleep tracking. Keep in mind this discount only applies to the model with the Light Gold Aluminum Case with Sand Sport Band, Read more Read less ▼

Save $152 TCL 65-inch QM6K Series Mini LED QLED TV: was $799.99 now $647.99 at Amazon Here is an Amazon exclusive deal on a massive display. You can get TCL's 85-inch QM6K Series for $1,056.68, which is an incredible price for a TV of this size. A truly great budget mini-LED TV, the TCL QM6K delivers vibrant picture quality and solid gaming features for a price that won't break the bank. Read more Read less ▼

Google Pixel Watch 5: was $399.99 now $349.99 at Amazon This is the Google Pixel Watch 5's first ever price cut, and honestly? It's a pretty damn good deal overall. We think the Pixel Watch 5 is an iterative upgrade over the previous model, but it is a fantastic smartwatch for sure, We love the repairable teardrop design, and the top-tier health features like Loss of Pulse detection are great, too. Overall, a very strong contender if you want a do-it-all smartwatch. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days - Appliances

Save 20% Bissell Little Green Mini Portable Carpet Deep Cleaner: was $99.99 now $79.99 at Amazon Bissell portable carpet cleaners are breakout stars at holiday sales like Prime Day, and Amazon has the top-rated Little Green Mini model for $79.99. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains from carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more. Read more Read less ▼

Save 30% Ninja Blast Max Portable Blender: was $99.99 now $69.95 at Amazon The Ninja Blast Max was already on my Prime Day wish list, and Amazon's early sale already has an impressive $30 discount on the portable blender. The large 530ml container features a leakproof lid and a detachable base so you can blend, twist, and take your smoothie on the go. The Blast can blend ice and frozen fruit, as well as liquids and powders, so you're covered for all kinds of smoothies and shakes. Read more Read less ▼

Save 31% Ninja XL Air Fryer: was $129.99 now $89.98 at Amazon An air fryer allows you to enjoy your favorite fried foods with less oil, and this Ninja XL model is perfect for families. The 5.5-quart capacity drawer is enough to make meals for the whole family, and preset functions make air frying, roasting, reheating, and dehydrating easy. Read more Read less ▼

Keurig K-Express Pod Coffee Maker: was $109.99 now $69.99 at Amazon The Keurig K-Express is a cheap, convenient coffee maker that can quickly brew coffee using your favorite K-Cup Pods. It can brew 8, 10, and 12oz cups depending on your preference. The 42oz reservoir holds enough water to brew up to 5 8oz cups per refill. Read more Read less ▼

Breville Barista Express: was $689.99 now $499.95 at Amazon Amazon has knocked 28% off this semi-automatic coffee maker for Prime Day, making it another excellent mid-price pick. This more affordable model lacks the smart tamping and dosing system of the version above, so you have to do more of the work manually. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Ninja Luxe Café Premier 3-In-1 Espresso Machine: was $599.99 now $499.99 at Amazon The Ninja Luxe Cafe is another high-end home coffee machine that not only looks stunning, but also provides excellent results no matter if you're a pro barista or a beginner. It's easy to use, features an automatic milk frother, and a helpful grind-size suggestion system that can really help you perfect that morning espresso. Read more Read less ▼

Breville Barista Express Impress: was $799.95 now $649.95 at Amazon This excellent mid-range espresso machine has received a huge $150 price cut for Prime Day, making it excellent value if you're starting to get serious about coffee. It's pleasingly tactile to use — particularly the 'Impress' system, with a manual lever to tamp coffee grounds. Read more Read less ▼

Save 17% Ninja Crispi: was $299.99 now $249.90 at Amazon I want to replace my current air fryer with this Ninja Crispi model, thanks to its glass container. It comes with two removable glass containers and lids, so it’s great for meal prep. The larger one is 3.8L, providing enough space to feed up to six people while also allowing simultaneous cooking of a whole 1.2kg chicken and vegetables. This early Prime Day deal is $20 shy of the record-low price we saw during Black Friday. Read more Read less ▼

Save 17% Ninja Crispi: was $299.99 now $249.90 at Amazon I want to replace my current air fryer with this Ninja Crispi model, thanks to its glass container. It comes with two removable glass containers and lids, so it’s great for meal prep. The larger one is 3.8L, providing enough space to feed up to six people while also allowing simultaneous cooking of a whole 1.2kg chicken and vegetables. This early Prime Day deal is $20 shy of the record-low price we saw during Black Friday. Read more Read less ▼

Save 41% Keurig K-Duo Hot and Iced Coffee Maker: was $219.99 now $129.99 at Amazon There's $70 off this smart hot-and-cold Keurig coffee maker right now. It automatically adjusts its brew temperature when you make iced coffee for a mellower flavor and to avoid diluting your drink with melted ice - a perfect appliance addition this summer. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days - Under $50

Save $5 Apple AirTag second-generation: was $29 now $24 at Amazon Apple's second-generation AirTag with louder sound, a 50% improvmenet in range for Precision Finding, and the rest of the features that made the first-gen such a great item tracker are at the lowest price ever ahead of Prime Day 2026. Right now, Amazon has a single AirTag for just $24. Read more Read less ▼

Save 50% Blink Video Doorbell 2K+: was $69.99 now $35 at Amazon Another top deal from Amazon's early Prime Day sale is the all-new Blink Video Doorbell for only $35.99. The Blink doorbell alerts you when it detects motion and features infrared night vision, two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and an expanded field of view. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days - Apple

Apple AirPods Pro 3 : was $249 now $179 at Amazon Apple's premium buds feature improved Active Noise Cancellation, outstanding audio, a comfortable in-ear design, and new features such as live translation and heart-rate tracking. These do-it-all buds deliver true flagship audio, and the noise-canceling quality is outstanding. Today's deal is the best price you can find on Apple's newest AirPods. Read more Read less ▼

Apple Watch Series 12 GPS, 42mm : was $399 now $349.99 at Amazon Amazon has a rare $50 discount on the all-new Apple Watch Series 12, bringing the price down to a record-low $349.99. The Apple Watch 12 features new Apple silicon and health sensors, which offer advanced heart rate, workout, and sleep tracking. Keep in mind this discount only applies to the model with the Light Gold Aluminum Case with Sand Sport Band, Read more Read less ▼

Save $200 Apple MacBook Air 13 (M5, 512GB): was $1,299 now $1,099 at Amazon With an impressive $150 discount, this early Prime Day deal addresses our main complaint about the M5 Air: it's pricier than the previous model. Now, you're getting the latest chipset, 16GB of RAM, and a bigger 512GB SSD for much less, with a price that arguably challenges even the budget MacBook Neo when it comes to outright value. Read more Read less ▼

Save $50 Apple iPad 11-inch (A16, 2025): was $449 now $399 at Amazon Apple's latest base iPad is $50 off at Amazon, bringing the price to $ 399.99. The biggest upgrade over the previous generation is the newer A16 chip for faster performance, and you'll also get double the standard storage (128GB instead of 64GB). Other features include a sharp 11-inch Liquid Retina display and solid 12MP front- and rear-facing cameras, making this iPad the best for casual streamers and scrollers. Read more Read less ▼

Apple 11-inch iPad Air M4, : was $749 now $649 at Amazon The 2026 iPad Air M4 is now on sale at Amazon for $649 - that's the lowest price we've seen since Apple's price hikes in June. The 11-inch iPad Air delivers laptop-like speed and power thanks to Apple's M4 processor, plus you're getting 12GB of RAM, Bluetooth 6 support, and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days - TVs

Save 11% Insignia 50-inch F50 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV : was $179.99 now $159.99 at Amazon If you're looking for a budget TV, this 50-inch Insignia display is an incredible deal at just $159.99. The Insignia F50 Series TV features 4K HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire TV operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV. Read more Read less ▼

Save $300 Samsung 55-inch S90H OLED TV: was $1,597.99 now $1,297.99 at Amazon The S90H is Samsung's mid-range OLED TV in its 2026 lineup. It supports 165Hz and features advanced AI upscaling, but it uses a slightly lower-end WRGB OLED panel. During our hands-on testing, we praised this model's anti-glare technology and overall picture quality. If you're looking for a strong alternative to the LG C6, this is a solid competitor. Read more Read less ▼

Save $200.99 LG 65-inch C6 OLED TV: was $1,699.99 now $1,499 at Amazon The LG C6 is the successor to our best-rated TV, LG's C5 OLED, and the 65-inch model is on sale for $1,599.99, thanks to a whopping $1,100 discount. The 2026 OLED TV delivers more accurate, brighter colors than the C5 with powerful contrast thanks to its new Alpha 11 AI processor. The C6 also includes impressive gaming features and LG's intuitive smart TV platform. Read more Read less ▼

Save $672 Hisense 65-inch U7 Mini-LED QLED TV: was $1,499.99 now $827.99 at Amazon This Hisense U7 Series delivers top TV tech for the money in a reasonably sized display, including a bright, vibrant QLED panel with excellent contrast and a high 165Hz refresh rate for smooth images. It will excel as a TV for watching sports, streaming all your favorite shows and movies, and playing the latest games. Read more Read less ▼

Save $152 TCL 65-inch QM6K Series Mini LED QLED TV: was $799.99 now $647.99 at Amazon Here is an Amazon exclusive deal on a massive display. You can get TCL's 85-inch QM6K Series for $1,056.68, which is an incredible price for a TV of this size. A truly great budget mini-LED TV, the TCL QM6K delivers vibrant picture quality and solid gaming features for a price that won't break the bank. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days - Laptops

Dell Dell 15.6 Laptop: was $728.99 now $689.99 at Amazon If you're just looking for a solid, dependable, reliable laptop for work or other uses, then you can do a lot worse than this Dell 15 laptop today. It's not a fancy machine, but the combination of an Ultra 7 chipset and 16GB of RAM is going to be excellent for everyday use. This machine can even take on pretty demanding workloads, although I'd recommend updating to an Ultra 7 or equivalent if you really need something high-end. Read more Read less ▼

Save $200 Apple MacBook Air 13 (M5, 512GB): was $1,299 now $1,099 at Amazon With an impressive $150 discount, this early Prime Day deal addresses our main complaint about the M5 Air: it's pricier than the previous model. Now, you're getting the latest chipset, 16GB of RAM, and a bigger 512GB SSD for much less, with a price that arguably challenges even the budget MacBook Neo when it comes to outright value. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days - Phones

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: was $1,399.99 now $999.99 at Amazon Here we go, folks. A serious deal on one of our favorite phones here at TechRadar. The stunning Galaxy S26 Ultra pairs a high-end chipset, excellent cameras, and an expansive display to provide one of the best premium phones money can buy. In fact, it is the best Android phone on the market right now - if you have deep pockets. Today's deal at Amazon is $20 more than yesterday, but it's still a very strong deal indeed. Read more Read less ▼

Google Pixel 11: was $899 now $749 at Amazon We've been waiting for a decent price cut on the Google Pixel 11 - and here it is, finally. Available right now is a healthy $150 price cut across all color variations, which is a fantastic discount on this expensive device. The higher price was one of our main complaints about the Pixel 11, so this makes it an easy recommendation, considering you get the very latest chipset in this device, plus the interesting new HiLight feature. Read more Read less ▼

Nothing Phone (4a) Pro: was $599 now $509 at Amazon Looking for something a little different? Amazon currently has the excellent Nothing Phone (4a) Pro listed at its lowest price yet. Awarded an almost perfect score in our review, we think the Phone (4a) Pro is a great mid-range option for most people. Not only do you get a fantastic 144Hz AMOLED display, but the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset also provides great bang for the buck. Of course, the main selling point is the device's stunning modern (and unique) design. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days - headphones & audio

Save 27% JBL Go 5: was $54.95 now $39.95 at Amazon JBL's latest small speaker was released in summer 2026 and instantly became our new favorite cheap option. It comes in loads of colors, and is pretty much perfectly designed. The Go 5 is a small, tough, waterproof Bluetooth speaker. In our full JBL Go 5 review, we gave it five stars for simply being as good as Bluetooth speakers get when they're this small. Read more Read less ▼

Apple AirPods Pro 3 : was $249 now $179 at Amazon Apple's premium buds feature improved Active Noise Cancellation, outstanding audio, a comfortable in-ear design, and new features such as live translation and heart-rate tracking. These do-it-all buds deliver true flagship audio, and the noise-canceling quality is outstanding. Today's deal is the best price you can find on Apple's newest AirPods. Read more Read less ▼

Bose QuietComfort noise cancelling headphones: was $359 now $169 at Amazon One of the best headphone deals in the Amazon Prime Day sale is undoubtably this listing on the Bose QuietComfort. These are not only great value, but they're also incredibly comfortable with a decent level of noise cancellation. They aren't as high-end as the QuietComfort Ultra, but these are great all-rounders for the price. Read more Read less ▼

Sony WH-1000XM6 wireless headphones: was $459.99 now $378 at Amazon The sensational Sony WH-1000XM6 are down to a record-low price for Amazon Prime Day, and I couldn't recommend them highly enough. With beautiful all-round sound, outstanding ANC, and a foldable design, they're the best all-rounders on the market in my opinion. Read more Read less ▼

Save 25% ($20) Nothing Ear (a): was $79 now $59 at Amazon We highly recommend these excellent buds if you're looking for a lively pair of earbuds that don't break the bank. We think they're the best you can buy for under $100, with excellent sound, noise cancellation, and a rather fetching design. Although they aren't the fanciest, these are exceptional value so don't miss them. Read more Read less ▼

Save 18% Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (2nd Gen): was $449 now $369 at Amazon We awarded these excellent premium headphones a full five stars in our review, thanks to the brilliant noise cancellation, excellent audio quality, and extremely comfortable design. We had nothing more to say except that they are the 'best active noise-canceling cans for the money.' Read more Read less ▼

Save 33% JBL Tune 530BT On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones: was $59.95 now $39.95 at Amazon The JBL Tune 530BT are a value-packed pair of headphones, on sale for just $39.95. They last up to 76 hours on a full charge and add up to five hours of playback in just five minutes with USB-C charging. The foldable body, one-size-fits-all headband, and earcup controls make them even more convenient. It's an excellent buy if you're looking for long-lasting wireless headphones to take with you on the go. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days - devices

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition 32GB: was $249.99 now $169.99 at Amazon Today's best Kindle deal is easily this listing on the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition. This is an upgraded version of the mid-range model that features a 7-inch 300 ppi glare-free display, 32 GB of storage, wireless Qi charging, and an auto-adjusting front light. It's a little pricey for a Kindle (in my opinion), but if you're serious about your ebooks, then this is a superior option that will last you a few good years down the line. Just note, this isn't a color display - you'll need the Colorsoft version for that (not on sale, annoyingly). Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Kindle Scribe Colorsoft 64GB : was $679.99 now $519.99 at Amazon The Scribe Colorsoft is more of a niche recommendation, but this price cut is the first major discount we've seen on Amazon's high-end e-reader. The main selling point for this device, aside from its huge color screen, is the included Pen that lets you handwrite notes, annotate documents, and create notebooks directly on the screen. Aside from that, you also get 64GB of storage, an adjustable front light, USB-C charging, and useful integrations with services such as Google Drive. Read more Read less ▼

Save 50% Blink Video Doorbell 2K+: was $69.99 now $35 at Amazon Another top deal from Amazon's early Prime Day sale is the all-new Blink Video Doorbell for only $35.99. The Blink doorbell alerts you when it detects motion and features infrared night vision, two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and an expanded field of view. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days - Gaming

Save $80 SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro: was $279.99 now $199.99 at Amazon Perhaps my favorite wired gaming headset ever, this price on the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro is a brilliant one to upgrade to now, ahead of GTA 6. For anyone wanting to immerse themselves more deeply in Vice City, this is a tethered headset to really consider. Read more Read less ▼

Thrustmaster eSwap S Pro : was $149.99 now $104.64 at Amazon The more-streamlined version of the eSwap controller that Thrustmaster offers is perfect for those looking for a premium pad without spending top dollar, and this is a welcome discount too. Read more Read less ▼

Xbox Wireless Controller - Carbon Black: was $64.99 now $49.49 at Amazon However, sometimes simplicity is best, and if you just want a new or extra standard pad for GTA 6 on Xbox to make sure you're fully covered, then this is a pretty good price. Read more Read less ▼

Lexar NM790 SSD - 1TB: was $209.99 now $188.49 at Amazon Not a massive discount again, but this is one of the best prices I can currently see on a 1TB PS5 SSD with heatsink right now. And it's one we've reviewed and liked! Read more Read less ▼

Samsung Odyssey G7 37" 4K curved monitor: was $899.99 now $479.99 at Amazon Samsung's screens are some of the best in the business, and if you're looking for a big, curved beauty to immerse yourself in GAT 6 with, then this G7 is a great shout. Great price too — only ten dollars off its lowest ever. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days - Freebies

Grubhub+ membership: was $120 at Amazon If you're a Prime member, you're automatically entitled to a free Grubhub+ membership. That's a saving of $120 per year on memberships, and if Amazon's marketing is to be believed, an average saving of $300 for most people on deliveries and such. Alongside free delivery and access to exclusive promotions, Prime members can also get $20 off their first order over $30 with the code DEALS20. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Music Unlimited: free 4-month trial

Get access to high-quality audio streaming and 100 million songs completely free for three months with this limited-time offer. Ad-free streaming, unlimited skips, curated playlists, and Alexa device support make this a great way to get music streaming ahead of Prime Day this year. Note that this promotion is available for new subscribers only. In the UK: free 4-month trial at Amazon UK Read more Read less ▼

Audible membership: free for three months at Audible

Audible is Amazon's premier storefront for audiobooks, with a vast library of over 1 million titles. Right now, as part of an early Amazon Prime Day promotion, Prime members can get a full three months of membership on the house! Normally costing $8.99 / £5.99, the standard membership includes unlimited access to the non-Plus library and one free book token per month. In the UK: free for three months at Audible UK Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Kindle Unlimited: free for three months

Save $30 / £24 and get yourself unlimited access to over a million books, magazines, and audiobooks for three months with this exclusive deal for Prime members ahead of Amazon Prime Day. Read and download books onto any Kindle, iOS, Android, PC or Mac and enjoy offline reading anywhere with this rare extended free trial. In the UK: free for three months at Amazon UK Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Prime Visa: get a $150 gift card on approval

Amazon's been offering its Prime Visa for a few years now, but the retailer is currently offering a particularly good introductory tie-in deal for Prime Day. Right now, if you're approved, you'll get a very handy $150 gift card to spend over Prime Day (or, on anything at Amazon for that matter). If you tend to order a lot on Amazon, this could be worth picking up regardless since you'll get 5% back on all purchases if you're a Prime member, as well as other excellent additional perks. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days - LEGO

Save 34% Lego Botanicals Daisies: was $14.99 now $9.89 at Amazon Whether you want a smaller Lego flower build or want to expand your Botanicals collection, you can't go wrong with this set of Lego Botanicals Daisies for just under $10 on Amazon. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% Lego Roses: was $14.99 now $11.99 at Amazon These Roses will look great with any Lego Flowers set, even though these aren't part of the Botanical theme! Right now, this duo is down to $11.99. Read more Read less ▼

Save 17% Lego Star Wars Brick-Built Star Wars Logo: was $59.99 now $49.99 at Amazon The opening crawl of any Star Wars film might be one of the most iconic openings in any film franchise. And now, you can finally build the iconic Star Wars logo out of Lego bricks, and the design team hid some fun details in there. This fantastic set is down to $49.99 at Amazon ahead of Prime Big Deal Days. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% Lego Botanicals Happy Plants: was $22.99 now $18.39 at Amazon With over 7,000 sold on Amazon in the past month, it's clear Lego has a hit on its hands with the most joyful set in the Botanicals theme. Happy Plants are exactly what the name says – two plants with smiley faces in cute pots, one blue, one yellow. This set is already 20% off at $18.39 on Amazon right now. Read more Read less ▼