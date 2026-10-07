We're well into day two of Amazon Prime Day and, well, there's no easy way to put this: it is but a two-day event — which means today is your last day to snap up a bargain.

Maybe today is the day you treat yourself to a set of earbuds for the gym bag or over-ears for the commute. And if it's something that plays music and the deal's good, you'll find it here, in this little roundup. I'm not including anything I wouldn't buy myself — if the saving isn't good and I don't rate the product, you won't find it here.

• Browse the full Amazon Prime Day sale

Whether it's my favorite sports earbuds, the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2, which are only $179 (was $249) in the US, or £179 (was £249) in the UK, or Soundcore Space 2 over-ears, which are just $99 (was $129) in the US, or £99 (was £129) in the UK, there's something here I think you'll love.

Stick with me, there's still plenty of time to bag you an affordable music maestro! Happy shopping!

Today's best Prime Day audio deals, US

Top Prime Day headphones deals still live, US

Save 53% ($190) Bose Quietcomfort Headphones: was $359 now $169 at Amazon This is the older-gen set, not the new 2nd-generation QuietComfort — but for this money and with this iconic design, you cannot go wrong. Oh, and many of the colorways (including this limited-edition green) are in the sale, so you can have a style set to match your fall wardrobe. Read more Read less ▼

Save 18% ($81.99) Sony Sony WH-1000XM6: was $459.99 now $378 at Amazon They're class-leaders for a reason folks. These flagship Sonys really are the best that Sony can offer: think supreme comfort, big cosy ear cups and cocoon of silence ANC. Oh, and a whopping $82 off! Read more Read less ▼

Save 53% ($36.99) Sony WH-CH520 : was $69.99 now $33 at Amazon Need something super-cheap, right now? Here you go: Sony's WH-CH520 on-ears have recently been superseded by the WH-CH530, but look what that has done to the price tag! For the same price as an ad-free Disney+, Hulu, and HBO Max bundle you can have these indefinitely — and yes, the sound quality absolutely befits Sony's name. Read more Read less ▼

Save 8% ($51.99) Sony 1000X The Collexion: was $649.99 now $598 at Amazon With impeccable, immersive audio, an excellent standard of build, and a seemingly endless suite of features, the Sony 1000X The Collexion stand as a fantastic set of over-ear headphones in a highly competitive market. I was hesitant to recommend them regularly in the past due to their steep asking price, but with this deal, I think they're well-worth snapping up. Read more Read less ▼

Save 23% ($30) Soundcore Space 2: was $129.99 now $99.99 at Amazon It seems that Soundcore's over-ears are $10 cheaper than they've ever gone before. Symbolically dropping into double-figures, that makes them seem like a real bargain, especially now that they're half the price of the Pro sibling. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% ($50) Sony WH-1000XM5: was $248 now $198 at Amazon Sony's previous-gen flagship headphones are down to an incredible low price, and they're all too easy to recommend. With energetic, bass-heavy sound, a classy design, and excellent ANC, they're an absolute steal at under $200. Read more Read less ▼

Save 43% ($128.96) Sennheiser Momentum 4: was $299.95 now $170.99 at Amazon Now that their successor has launched, it's perhaps unsurprising to see the Sennheiser Momentum 4 get a juicy discount for Prime Day. These five-star headphones offer spectacular, impactful audio, huge battery life, and a timeless design that we can't get enough of. And at 43% off, it feels like the perfect time to snap up some of our favorite wireless headphones that Sennheiser has ever put out. Read more Read less ▼

Save 29% ($200) Sennheiser HD 660S2: was $679.95 now $479.95 at Amazon My colleague often waxes lyrical on his love for the Sennheiser HD 660S2, and it's not hard to see why. They supply nuanced, neutral, and engaging audio and a supremely comfortable fit that's ideal for musicians and audiophiles alike. At almost 30% off, these are worth every penny. Read more Read less ▼

Top Prime Day earbuds deals still live, US

Save 28% ($70) Apple Apple Airpods Pro 3 Wireless Earbuds With Active Noise Cancellation: was $249 now $179 at Amazon Amazon has dropped Apple's AirPods Pro 3 to $179.99, which is the best price you can find right now. Upgrades to the AirPods Pro 3 include vastly improved Active Noise Cancellation and audio, a better in-ear design, live translation and the ability to track heart rate, workouts, and calories burned. They're the complete package, especially for iPhone owners. Read more Read less ▼

Save 28% ($70.04) Beats Powerbeats Pro 2: was $249.99 now $179.95 at Amazon I'll be honest, the lilac (or 'Hyper Purple') is my top choice. I remember that when I tested them, I could choose my review sample loan product, and I loved them. That said, the 'Quick Sand' gray, 'Jet Black', or 'Electric Orange' finishes are all discounted too. If you own an iPhone, your workouts will not be the same after this purchase. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% ($34) Soundcore Liberty 5 Pro: was $169.99 now $135.99 at Amazon While 20% off isn't as big a saving as for the Space 2, it's nothing to turn your nose up at. I can't see any previous discounts in the deal history, so this could be the first time the buds have been reduced. And they're absolutely worth it — one of my colleagues won't use anything else. Read more Read less ▼

Save 38% ($60) Sennheiser IE 200: was $159.95 now $99.95 at Amazon Another of my colleagues has been using the Sennheiser IE 200 for years, and they've never let him down. The level of detail they can unearth would be impressive enough at full-price, so this deal makes them a true must-buy for audiophiles or musicians on a budget. Read more Read less ▼

Save 54% ($70) Sennheiser Accentum Open Wireless Earbuds: was $129.95 now $59.95 at Amazon This is a staggeringly low price for a pair of wireless earbuds from this brand. With a flexible open-style fit, 28 hours of battery life, and IPX4 waterproofing. From a trusted name such as Sennheiser, there's a lot to like about this deal. Read more Read less ▼

The best Prime Day audio deals, UK

Top Prime Day headphones deals still live, UK

Save 31% (£86.88) Sony WH-1000XM5: was £279 now £192.12 at Amazon They may not be Sony's newest flagship model, but the Sony WH-1000XM5 still have an awful lot to offer, with amazing ANC, exciting and punchy audio, an attractive look, and no end of features to play around with in Sony's Sound Connect app. At less than £200, you're looking at an unbeatable value for money option. Read more Read less ▼

Save 14% (£75) Sony 1000X The Collexion: was £549 now £474 at Amazon I love the expansive sound signature of the Sony 1000X The Collexion, as well as their incredibly comfortable fit, luxurious looks, and gigantic feature-set. Now, you can net £75 off Sony's most premium wireless headphones ever, making them a must-buy for anyone that wants the ultimate blend of premium sound and design. Read more Read less ▼

Save 23% (£30) Soundcore Space 2: was £129.99 now £99.99 at Amazon Double-figure pricing on these reliable over-ears is great, especially because it puts them at the same price point as many tempting rivals. All the color options are reduced too, so you can get the lovely blue version I use. Read more Read less ▼

Save 23% (£9.01) Sony WH-CH520: was £39 now £29.99 at Amazon If you're a fan of on-ears, then I'd highly recommend scooping up the Sony WH-CH520 right now. For under £30, the quality you get in return is astonishing. With clean, balanced sound, 50 hours of battery life, and excellent in-app controls, there's just so much to love. Read more Read less ▼

Save 48% (£96.80) Sennheiser Accentum Plus: was £199.99 now £103.19 at Amazon We're huge fans of the Sennheiser Accentum Plus here at TechRadar, and continue to recommend them regularly, even years after release. They offer punchy, assertive audio, plenty of playtime, and a stylish look that already felt like great value for money. So now, at almost half-price, it would be impossible for me not to advise you to snap these up! Read more Read less ▼

Save 17% (£64) Sennheiser HD660 S2: was £369 now £305 at Amazon Finally, we have a set of audiophile-grade wired headphones in the Sennheiser HD 660S2. Our Reviews Editor, Josh Russell, always speaks highly of his pair, which offer satisfyingly neutral, insightful sound as well as an ergonomic fit and eye-catching design. A tidy saving of £64 only adds another reason to grab these, whether you enjoy making music or you're a hobbyist audiophile. Read more Read less ▼

Top Prime Day earbuds deals still live, UK

Save 28% (£70.99) Beats Powerbeats Pro 2: was £249.99 now £179 at Amazon The Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 are some of the best running headphones you can buy, now at a steep discount. They beat their predecessor in almost every category, with a modern Apple H2 chip, lighter weight, longer battery life, and new features like heart-rate monitoring and Qi wireless charging. The battery lasts an impressive 45 hours total with both the buds and case, which beats many of the best workout earbuds by a long shot. Read more Read less ▼

Save 25% (£37.50) Soundcore Liberty 5 Pro: was £149.99 now £112.49 at Amazon At a quarter off, this is the biggest proportional saving of the lot. The discount applies on all four color options, but not the Pro Max model. Personally, I'd go for the Pros, even before the discount, and the wider price discrepancy makes it a no-brainer. Read more Read less ▼

Save 32% (£22.70) Sennheiser Accentum Open Wireless Earbuds: was £69.99 now £47.29 at Amazon I've not tried the Sennheiser Accentum Open Wireless Earbuds yet, but this deal felt too good to leave out. With an ergonomic open-style fit, IPX4 waterproofing, and 28 hours of battery life, you're getting an awful lot of value for sub-£50 Sennheiser earbuds. Read more Read less ▼

Save 37% (£48.30) Sennheiser IE 200: was £129.99 now £81.69 at Amazon The Sennheiser IE 200 might just be some of my favorite IEMs ever made. That comes down to the fact that they provide such impressive levels of detail and insight while remaining highly affordable. So now, at less than £85, I would urge any audio enthusiast on a budget to scoop these up. Read more Read less ▼

Save 12% (£4.04) Sennheiser CX 80U: was £34.99 now £30.95 at Amazon I take the Sennheiser CX 80U with me everywhere I go to use with my Nintendo Switch 2 or listen to tunes on my phone, and they continue to impress me no end. They offer amazing audio quality, with especially refined treble and instrument separation, plus the convenience of USB-C connectivity, and even a built-in mic for taking calls. In my view, there aren't any similarly priced USB-C earbuds that can compete with these. Read more Read less ▼

More Prime Day deals in the US

More Prime Day deals in the UK