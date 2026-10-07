I've spent years testing headphones and earbuds here at TechRadar, and Sennheiser is a brand that almost never fails to impress me. You know what you're getting with Sennheiser: faithful, detailed audio, great build quality, and fantastic ergonomics. And so I was delighted to discover that some of the best Sennheiser headphones and earbuds we've tested are discounted in the Amazon Prime Day sales.

• Browse the full Amazon Prime Day sale

There are a lot of great offers to pick from, but I've narrowed it down to my five favorties for both US and UK shoppers. One of the highlights for me is the Sennheiser IE 200 for $99.95 (was $159.95) in the US and just £81.69 (was £129.99) in the UK — these were already exceptional IEMs for the price, and now they're an absolute steal.

Another amazing bargain is the Sennheiser Accentum Plus for $109.95 (was $249.95) in the US and only £103.19 (was 199.99) in the UK. They're a fantastic-sounding pair of wireless headphones, and at around half-price, they're very easy to recommend.

Want to know more about these sweet deals? Simply scroll on down for the best prices, and additional details on each product.

Today's best Sennheiser deals in the US

Save 38% Sennheiser IE 200: was $159.95 now $99.95 at Amazon I've been using the Sennheiser IE 200 for years, and they've never let me down. The level of detail they can unearth would be impressive enough at full-price, so this deal makes them a true must-buy for audiophiles or musicians on a budget. Read more Read less ▼

Save 54% Sennheiser Accentum Open Wireless Earbuds: was $129.95 now $59.95 at Amazon While I'm yet to try these for myself, this is a staggeringly low price for a pair of wireless earbuds from Sennheiser. With a flexible open-style fit, 28 hours of battery life, and IPX4 waterproofing, there's a lot to like about this deal. Read more Read less ▼

Save 43% Sennheiser Momentum 4: was $299.95 now $170.99 at Amazon Now that their successor has launched, it's perhaps unsurprising to see the Sennheiser Momentum 4 get a juicy discount for Prime Day. These five-star headphones offer spectacular, impactful audio, huge battery life, and a timeless design that we can't get enough of. And at 43% off, it feels like the perfect time to snap up some of our favorite wireless headphones that Sennheiser has ever put out. Read more Read less ▼

Save 29% Sennheiser HD 660S2: was $679.95 now $479.95 at Amazon My esteemed colleague and TechRadar Reviews Editor, Josh Russell, often speaks of his love of the Sennheiser HD 660S2, and it's not hard to see why. They supply nuanced, neutral, and engaging audio and a supremely comfortable fit that's ideal for musicians and audiophiles alike. At almost 30% off, these are worth every penny. Read more Read less ▼

Today's best Sennheiser deals in the UK

Save 37% Sennheiser IE 200: was £129.99 now £81.69 at Amazon The Sennheiser IE 200 might just be some of my favorite IEMs ever made. That comes down to the fact that they provide such impressive levels of detail and insight while remaining highly affordable. So now, at less than £85, I would urge any audio enthusiast on a budget to scoop these up. Read more Read less ▼

Save 12% Sennheiser CX 80U: was £34.99 now £30.95 at Amazon I take the Sennheiser CX 80U with me everywhere I go to use with my Nintendo Switch 2 or listen to tunes on my phone, and they continue to impress me no end. They offer amazing audio quality, with especially refined treble and instrument separation, plus the convenience of USB-C connectivity, and even a built-in mic for taking calls. In my view, there aren't any similarly priced USB-C earbuds that can compete with these. Read more Read less ▼

Save 32% Sennheiser Accentum Open Wireless Earbuds: was £69.99 now £47.29 at Amazon I've not tried the Sennheiser Accentum Open Wireless Earbuds yet, but this deal felt too good to leave out. With an ergonomic open-style fit, IPX4 waterproofing, and 28 hours of battery life, you're getting an awful lot of value for sub-£50 Sennheiser earbuds. Read more Read less ▼

Save 48% Sennheiser Accentum Plus: was £199.99 now £103.19 at Amazon We're huge fans of the Sennheiser Accentum Plus here at TechRadar, and continue to recommend them regularly, even years after release. They offer punchy, assertive audio, plenty of playtime, and a stylish look that already felt like great value for money. So now, at almost half-price, it would be impossible for me not to advise you to snap these up! Read more Read less ▼

Save 17% Sennheiser HD660 S2: was £369 now £305 at Amazon Finally, we have a set of audiophile-grade wired headphones in the Sennheiser HD 660S2. Our Reviews Editor, Josh Russell, always speaks highly of his pair, which offer satisfyingly neutral, insightful sound as well as an ergonomic fit and eye-catching design. A tidy saving of £64 only adds another reason to grab these, whether you enjoy making music or you're a hobbyist audiophile. Read more Read less ▼

More Prime Day deals in the US

More Prime Day deals in the UK

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