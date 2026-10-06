As I write this, I'm listening to a blur of pink noise - probably the best way to block out distractions at work. And that's thanks to the Anker Soundcore Q20i, which are currently part of Amazon's October Prime Day sale.

• Best for: Absolutely anyone who wants pleasingly bass-y headphones without breaking the bank.

• The deal: The Anker Soundcore Q20i noise-canceling headphones are now $38 9was $70) at Amazon. In the UK, the headphones have dropped to £30 (was £50).

• Why we like it: I've been a big fan of Anker's Soundcore noise-canceling headphones for years now, and recently upgraded to the Q20i for the USB-C charging and longer battery life. Pound for pound, these produce the best audio quality of any budget headphones out there. I use them daily for staying focused and taking calls at work.

Why we recommend it

You're bound to see a lot of budget headphones get a price cut for the October Prime Day sale. But if you want the best cheap headphones I've ever used (and having grown up in the era of the Walkman and the portable CD player, I've used a lot), the Anker Soundcore Q20i is the one worth throwing your money at. I can't fault the audio quality for this price, with a rich bass and EQ customization via the Anker app. Add in hybrid active noise-cancelation, and you have an impressively well-rounded pair of headphones at a genuinely affordable price.

Price context & historical value

This is Prime Day deal price matches the previous low seen in December 2025. If I have one piece of advice, it's this: Never buy these at full price (I didn't). The Q20i's are often on sale, with the biggest drops coming during Prime Day and Black Friday.

For more WFH essentials, I'm live-tracking the best October Prime Day home office deals.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Anker Soundcore Q20i headphones if...

You need a surprisingly rich sounds on a budget. I find them perfect for distraction-free working and taking calls.

❌ Skip the Anker Soundcore Q20i headphones if...

You're a true audiophile looking to spend a fortune on the absolute best-quality audio and price isn't a factor.