I review a lot of audio kit for TechRadar, but when I've got no headphones or earbuds to test (or when I'm reviewing something so awful, I hate to use it, which is spoiler alert for something in the works) I need a fall-back pair.

And both my back-up headphones and earbuds are currently discounted in Amazon's Prime Big Deals Day (or whatever the company is calling it this time around). Right now, the Soundcore Space 2 over-ears are just $99 (was $129) in the US, or £99 (was £129) in the UK — and the Soundcore Liberty 5 Pro are only $135 (was $169) if you reside in the States, or £112 (was £149) for the Brits in the group.

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The headphones are the Soundcore Space 2, and the earbuds are the Soundcore Liberty 5 Pro. Yes, they're both from the same company, and no, I'm not a fanboy.

These products just both hit that sweet spot of decent audio, a long battery life and a comfortable fit, all without being nightmarishly expensive as some I test are. They're also really good for ANC, if that's your bag.

That's at their base price, but they're both roughly a quarter off right now. The Space 2 is the biggest winner here, because it's now down to a double-figure price, similar to some of our favorite cheap phones.

The Space 2 launched at the beginning of the year, while the Liberty 5 Pro came a few months later. As far as I can tell, both products are at their new lowest prices. By the way, these discounts are live in the US and UK, so scroll down if you're in the latter region so you can pick up the right deals.

Today's best Soundcore headphones and earbuds deals, US

Save 23% ($30) Soundcore Space 2: was $129.99 now $99.99 at Amazon It seems that Soundcore's over-ears are $10 cheaper than they've ever gone before. Symbolically dropping into double-figures, that makes them seem like a real bargain, especially now that they're half the price of the Pro sibling.

Save 20% ($34) Soundcore Liberty 5 Pro: was $169.99 now $135.99 at Amazon While 20% off isn't as big a saving as for the Space 2, it's nothing to turn your nose up at. I can't see any previous discounted in the deal history, so this could be the first time the buds have been reduced.

Today's best Soundcore headphones and earbuds deals, UK

Save 23% (£30) Soundcore Space 2: was £129.99 now £99.99 at Amazon Double-figure pricing on these reliable over-ears is great, especially because it puts them at the same price point as many tempting rivals. All the color options are reduced too, so you can get the lovely blue version I use.

Save 25% (£37.50) Soundcore Liberty 5 Pro: was £149.99 now £112.49 at Amazon At a quarter off, this is the biggest proportional saving of the lot. The discount applies on all four color options, but not the Pro Max model. Personally, I'd go for the Pros, even before the discount, and the wider price discrepancy makes it a no-brainer.

Anker has some other reduced products from its more affordable gadget line-up, as well as on some older models of Liberty and Space device.

Personally, I'd recommend opting for the ones I've listed above. They're better gadgets, and though they cost more, you'll get a marked improvement in quality for that price. Also, I've not tried all of the cheaper kit, so can't make an honest recommendation either way.

It's been a good year for Soundcore tech, which may be why I've enjoyed using them so much, and so opting for a 2026 piece of kit is a good move (as opposed to a Liberty 5 or Space One).

More of today's best Prime Day deals, US

More of today's best Prime Day deals, UK

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