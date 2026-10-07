It feels like wired earbuds have been well and truly back in fashion for a little while now, and I can totally see why. A wired connection gives you access to lossless audio, unlike lossy Bluetooth devices, and they can also look pretty fashionable. And if you're looking to grab a pair of wired earbuds on the cheap, you're in luck. That's because the Sennheiser IE 200 are $99.95 (was $159.95) in the US and just £81.69 (was £129.99) in the UK, thanks to the Amazon Prime Day sales.

• Browse the full Amazon Prime Day sale

The Sennheiser IE 200 are in-ear monitors (IEMs) that are ideal for audiophiles or musicians on a budget. They provide incredibly detailed, articulate audio for the price you pay, with clean and agile bass, well-defined mids, and precise treble — they truly are perfectly equipped to handle any genre. I've been using them regularly for two years now, I've seen no signs of wear or degradation, and I love using them when I want a more analytical, balanced listening experience.

The IE 200 use a 3.5mm connector, so they work great with laptops, MP3 players, and any phones that retain the now somewhat elusive headphone jack. But if you need something with a USB-C connector for your smartphone, then you're in luck — if you're in the UK that is. Because right now, you can snap up the spectacular Sennheiser CX 80U for £30.95 (was £34.99) at Amazon UK, which is very cheap for the best-sounding wired earbuds in their price-class.

Want to know more about these deals? Scroll down for the best prices and more details on these top-tier Sennheiser earbuds.

Today's best Sennheiser IE 200 deal in the US

Today's best Sennheiser IE 200 deal in the UK

Save 37% Sennheiser IE 200: was £129.99 now £81.69 at Amazon The Sennheiser IE 200 might just be some of my favorite IEMs ever made. That comes down to the fact that they provide such impressive levels of detail and insight while remaining highly affordable. So now, at less than £85, I would urge any audio enthusiast on a budget to scoop these up.

In my Sennheiser IE 200 review, I lauded the IEMs for their fantastic, balanced audio, great build quality, and ultra lightweight, comfortable feel. They also have a really discreet, understated look in use, rather than assuming the chunky form that a lot of IEMs go for.

As they're IEMs, you're not going to get that V-shaped EQ curve with super prominent bass and treble — these are designed for more faithful, critical listening. That's not to say that the low-end or highs lack impact — quite the opposite. They sound incredibly dynamic and expressive, but are simply tuned in a way that intricate mids aren't overshadowed. As a result, casual listeners and audiophiles alike will find plenty to love about the sound here.

Their excellent instrument separation gives plenty of room for every instrument in a mix to breathe, and if you're new to IEMs, you'll almost certainly be wowed by their ability to expose details you've never noticed in your favorite tracks. The IE 200 are a true value-for-money behemoth, so don't miss these impeccable deals that make them even more affordable.

Now, a quick word on the Sennheiser CX 80U for my fellow UK folk. If you want the flexibility of USB-C, then you may actually want to snap these up instead. The CX 80U sound phenomenal, with great balance across the frequency range, but especially strong clarity in the treble range. They also have a mic for taking phone calls, impressive noise isolation, and come with a range of different-sized eartips to help you find your perfect fit. You can read more about this deal down below.

Today's best Sennheiser CX 80U deal (UK only)

Save 12% Sennheiser CX 80U: was £34.99 now £30.95 at Amazon I take the Sennheiser CX 80U with me everywhere I go to use with my Nintendo Switch 2 or listen to tunes on my phone, and they continue to impress me no end. They offer amazing audio quality, with especially refined treble and instrument separation, plus the convenience of USB-C connectivity, and even a built-in mic for taking calls. In my view, there aren't any similarly priced USB-C earbuds that can compete with these.

More Prime Day deals in the US

More Prime Day deals in the UK

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