AirPods are great, but they're a nightmare for sleeping in while I listen to audiobooks — which is why I'm getting these Soundcore Sleep A30 earbuds on Prime Day
They're perfect for my endless reruns of comfort listens
I'm a habitual audiobook listener, but I get a lot of my listening done at night. I calm my mind with books that I've read before and enjoyed, usually older classics like Sherlock Holmes stories, The Three Musketeers or The Lord of the Rings.
I go to bed with an audiobook, and if I wake up at night, I put an audiobook back on to help me go back to sleep. I try and avoid disturbing my wife, so I use my AirPods, but they stick out of my ears, and are uncomfortable if I roll onto my side.
That's why I'm getting these Soundcore Sleep A30 earbuds, which are down to $159.99 (was
$229.99) at Amazon US in the Amazon Prime Day sales. In the UK, they're also heavily discounted, now just £122.55 (was £199.99) at Amazon UK.
• Browse the full Amazon Prime Day sale
I've included full details on the US and UK deals below. I was convinced to buy them after several of our writers tested the Soundcore Sleep A30 earbuds and rated them very highly, with tech reviewer Becca Caddy writing "they’ve become my go-to earbuds over the past few months. And because I review audio gear for a living, that's not something I say lightly".
Check out the deals in full below.
Today's best sleep buds deals
Save 30% on the Soundcore Sleep A30, which offer active noise cancellation technology to eliminate distractions, and a flatter fit to make sure even side sleepers are as comfortable as possible. At just 3g each, they're light and very comfortable, while you can get up to five nights of use with the charging case. Free sleep content from Calm is also available in the app.
Save an impressive 39% on the Soundcore Sleep A30 earbuds. The sliding clamshell case is nice, and the buds' tiny size and lightweight build make them ideal for sleep, yes — but also great for many other scenarios, as you use the ANC to tune out the world. In the app, there's a library of sleep-focused soundscapes, from waves to crackling fire, and they're all customizable with extra layers or density.
Sleep earbuds are having a bit of a moment, and you'll find plenty around from companies like Anker and Oslo, along with earplugs from brands such as Loop. However, Loop doesn't solve my audiobook problem, as I need proper earbuds rather than simple silicon ear plugs.
I like the Anker buds due to their discreet size, stylish case and active noice cancellation. Next time I wake up in the middle of the night, I will be able to reach for the Soundcore Sleep rather than my AirPods and not worry about sleeping on my side.
More Prime Day deals in the US
- Amazon Devices: Fire Sticks & Echo from $18
- Amazon Haul: viral gadgets, tech & appliances from $1.36
- Apple: MacBooks, AirPods & AirTags from $28
- Cheap TVs: smart TVs from $69.99
- Headphones: 50% off Beats, Bose & Samsung
- Laptops: Apple, HP & Dell from $199
- Mattresses: Sealy, Serta & more from $89
- Smartwatches: up to 36% off Garmin & Apple
- Vacuums: Dyson, Shark & Bissell from $49
More Prime Day deals in the UK
- Amazon Prime: get a 30-day free trial
- Amazon Devices: up to 67% off Fire, Ring & Blink
- Amazon Haul: extra 15% off for Prime members
- Appliances: up to 40% off Ninja & De'Longhi
- Beauty: up to 60% off Philips & Oral-B
- Essentials: cleaning & groceries from £2
- Fashion: up to 50% off
- Gaming: record-low Nintendo Switch 2
- Headphones: up to 50% off Anker & Sony
- Laptops: up to £800 off Microsoft & Asus
- Tablets: up to 50% off Fire tablets
- TVs: from £129.99
- Vacuums: up to 50% off Shark & Dyson
- Wearables: Samsung & Oura from £31
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Matt is TechRadar's expert on all things fitness, wellness and wearable tech.
A former staffer at Men's Health, he holds a Master's Degree in journalism from Cardiff and has written for brands like Runner's World, Women's Health, Men's Fitness, LiveScience and Fit&Well on everything fitness tech, exercise, nutrition and mental wellbeing.
Matt's a keen runner, ex-kickboxer, not averse to the odd yoga flow, and insists everyone should stretch every morning. When he’s not training or writing about health and fitness, he can be found reading doorstop-thick fantasy books with lots of fictional maps in them.
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