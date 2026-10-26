The evenings are drawing in, the clocks will be going back soon (or, if you're in the UK, they have already), and while the lack of sunshine can feel gloomy, I say it's the perfect time to lean into the cosiness. Below, I've rounded up my favorite sleep and relaxation aids designed to help you wind down, chill out, and get some high-quality rest. Some of these are designed for use in the day, if you're feeling overwhelmed, and some will be helpful if you're struggling to drop off at night.

I spent two years as a Sleep Editor, and one of the key things I learned is that sleep is an incredibly personal thing, so what works for one person won't necessarily work for everyone. Take a look at the gadgets below and see what appeals to you — I've added a blurb for each one, explaining what it is and how it's designed to work (tap the View details button to see it).

Wind-down time

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