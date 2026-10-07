As I sat down at my desk this morning, something felt different. I sipped my coffee and looked around. Nothing had moved, but the room had changed.

Several sips of coffee later, it clicked. The familiar feeling of fall had finally settled in. The room was darker, cooler, and a light mist was visible from my office window. For me, this time of year has always been my favorite. The chaos of Summer is behind us; it’s cozy sweater season.

As I spend more time in my home office than any other single space, I started thinking about how I can create a cozier work environment in the coming months. This collection offers 11 ideas on how to do just that. Some of these items are already trusted parts of my desk setups; others are on my list to consider investing in this year.

Oh, and they are all in the Prime Big Deal Days sale at the time of writing.