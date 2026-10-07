Keep active this fall with these 8 home office upgrades
8 tools to stay active from your desk
In summer, I stay active out of necessity. Events to attend, kids to run after, and tasks to get done around the home – often hitting my steps goal by pure accident. But as fall settles in, remaining active becomes more intentional. With colder days and darker nights, I find myself spending more time settled in the comfort of my desk, reluctant to get up and move around as much as before.
From experience, forcing myself to be more active is often short-lived. But make it convenient by building it into my routines and the spaces I frequently spend time in, and I get far more done than I planned.
So, I created a list of products I’m looking to invest in to make this my most active fall season ever. All of them are also in the Prime Big Deal Day sale, so it’s a great time to buy them.
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Owain has been building websites and online stores for his own and his client's businesses for over 8 years. Having taken on a role at TechRadar Pro in 2023, he now leads on all website builder and CRM content, spending his days researching, testing, and reviewing some of the best website building and CRM platforms on the market. He also has a passion for helping people get a great deal on website builders, delivering the best coupon and promo codes on the market. With an extensive background in business, Owain holds a BA(Hons) in Business and Marketing and has written for several leading publications including MarketingProfs, Website Builder Expert, Digital Doughnut, and NealSchaffer.com.
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