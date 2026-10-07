In summer, I stay active out of necessity. Events to attend, kids to run after, and tasks to get done around the home – often hitting my steps goal by pure accident. But as fall settles in, remaining active becomes more intentional. With colder days and darker nights, I find myself spending more time settled in the comfort of my desk, reluctant to get up and move around as much as before.

From experience, forcing myself to be more active is often short-lived. But make it convenient by building it into my routines and the spaces I frequently spend time in, and I get far more done than I planned.

So, I created a list of products I’m looking to invest in to make this my most active fall season ever. All of them are also in the Prime Big Deal Day sale, so it’s a great time to buy them.