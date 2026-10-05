Anybody looking to get their steps in and continue their fitness goals over fall and winter — but doesn't like the idea of walking in the cold and dark, be it for comfort or safety reasons — should give under-desk treadmills or walking pads a look.

Slimmer and cheaper than normal treadmills, they can slide under a sofa or bed when not in use, so they're easy to store. They're not fast because they lack guardrails, but they're perfect for getting you moving while watching TV or working (alongside a standing desk). Having this kind of low-impact cardio fitness equipment at home makes it easy to hit step goals and keep moving, even during winter, helping you to stay healthy.

My pick of the deals so far is the Urevo Spacewalk E1L, now available at Best Buy for just $129.99 (was $189.99 ), saving you $60. Check out the deal in full below:

US deal Urevo Spacewalk E1L: was $189.99 now $129.99 at Best Buy The Urevo Spacewalk E1L is portable, features five layers of shock absorbers in the belt, and supports up to 265lbs of user weight. It comes with a remote control to manage speed, and features an LED display at the head of the treadmill. No fuss, no frills, and it's usable right out the box.

While we haven't reviewed this model, we have reviewed its sibling treadmill, the Urevo Spacewalk E4w, which shot right to the top of our best under-desk treadmills buying guide. It has a similar weight, top speed, and power, so I feel comfortable recommending the E1L with the deal on, based on the quality of the E4w.

Not in the US? You can check out this UK deal from Amazon on another Urevo treadmill, the 2-in-1.

UK deal Urevo 2-in-1 under desk treadmill: was £139.99 now £99.99 at Amazon Save £40 on the 2-in-1 treadmill. With a similar 2.5HP motor and profile as the treadmill above, the main difference here is the treadmill's incline capability, with the capacity to go up to 9% to simulate more challenging hill walks.

Why get an under-desk treadmill?

(Image credit: LLoyd Coombes)

Whether you're looking to work on a standing desk or you're interested in getting your step count goals smashed while staying cozy at home, an under-desk treadmill is a smart health purchase, especially for exercisers who may not enjoy or be able to take part in higher-impact training. I've reviewed quite a few walking pads during my stint as TechRadar's fitness editor, and asked writers to review others for me.

They're useful gadgets. Research found that for people unable to tolerate moderate-to-vigorous physical activity, lower-intensity walking was still beneficial for improving health. If you loathe running or cycling, sticking to one of the best streaming services and settling in for a binge-watch while walking on a treadmill might be just the thing to get you exercising.