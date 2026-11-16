A standing desk can transform your workspace, particularly when you're spending long hours in front of a computer. Vari's Electric Standing Desk with ComfortEdge combines a spacious 60 x 30-inch desktop with electric height adjustment and a contoured front edge designed to reduce pressure on your forearms and wrists.

Best For: Home office workers who want a spacious, adjustable desk with a more comfortable front edge and plenty of room for multiple monitors.

The Deal: The 60x30 Vari Electric Standing Desk with ComfortEdge is $719.20, down from $899, saving you $179.80 (20%) in the Holiday Sale.

Why we recommend it

The desk's ComfortEdge design replaces the conventional sharp desktop edge with a contoured surface, softening the contact point for your wrists and forearms when typing or using a mouse for a long time.

The desk offers an unusually generous height adjustment range, from 25 to 50.5 inches. Four programmable height settings let you return to your preferred positions without repeatedly adjusting the controls.

The 60 x 30-inch desktop provides plenty of room for a multi-monitor setup, and the 200 lb weight capacity will accommodate most typical home office equipment. The 1.25-inch-thick desktop features an easy-to-clean 3D laminate finish, and the solid one-piece frame makes assembly straightforward.

In his four-and-a-half-star review, our expert Collin called it a: "high-quality bit of kit with the added benefit of a soft tapered edge on the front for a more comfortable user experience."

He summed it up, saying: "If you are looking for an excellent standing desk that will last you years and elevate your work from home or office space, make sure to check out the Vari Electric Standing Desk with ComfortEdge."

For more of our favorites, see our guide to the best office desks we've tested.

Price context & historical value

Vari has cut the price of its desk from $899 to $719.20 in its Holiday Sale, a 20% saving of $179.80. That's a substantial price cut on a relatively expensive desk. This is the cheapest price we've seen it at, and it's definitely recommended.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Vari Electric Standing Desk if...

If you want a spacious electric standing desk with a wide height adjustment range, programmable settings, and a contoured edge that could improve comfort during long working sessions.

❌ Skip the Vari Electric Standing Desk if...

If you have a smaller workspace or only need a basic sit-stand desk. Even after the discount, $719.20 is a considerable investment, and the 60-inch desktop requires plenty of room.